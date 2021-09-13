Kunaal Roy Kapur presents 'The Greatest Mattress Ever' in Clouddio's first campaign

Clouddio, Pepperfry’s marquee sleep solutions brand, announces the launch of its a first-ever campaign - The Greatest Mattress Ever. Taking a humorous spin on the superior functionality of Clouddio’s mattresses, the digital film educates and encourages discerning Indians about the importance of purchasing the right mattress to sleep better and stay healthy. It reiterates Pepperfry’s focus and expansion of the sleep solutions category to offer best-in-class comfort, safety, and value to consumers.

Over the last few years, individuals have realized the importance of investing behind quality sleep and are, hence, looking for enhanced solutions. Understanding the role and benefits of a good mattress, they are now increasingly perceiving it as a health product than just a home essential. Thus, Pepperfry leveraged its expertise in the home products industry coupled with deep consumer insights and innovation capabilities to launch Clouddio in 2018. With a wide offering across mattresses, protectors, and pillows, the brand promises great comfort, anti-microbial properties, durability, resilience and is VOC-free.

Conceptualized by Social Panga, the campaign highlights this unparalleled value proposition through a digital film featuring a fun duo – a serious scientist and his overeager secretary who wants to impress his boss. The scientist prepares to tell the audience why Clouddio should be titled ‘Greatest Mattress Ever’, stating that he has a series of elaborate tests planned to prove his point. Humorously, the secretary ends up becoming the scapegoat in each experiment. He has to play the subject in each test, thereby, confirming that a Clouddio mattress is indeed The Greatest Mattress Ever.

Commenting on the latest campaign, Ashish Shah, Co-founder & COO, Pepperfry, said, “Pepperfry’s core objective is to democratize the furniture and home products market by providing great products at great value to consumers across the country. In line with this, our leading sleep solutions brand – Clouddio – offers a wide range of game-changing products that are created using best materials, are free of VOC, tested for bacteria and fungi, and are built to last. Through our latest brand campaign, we aim to amplify this differentiated proposition and urge consumers to invest smartly behind their sleep-in order to improve their health.”

Kunaal Roy Kapur on his association said, “Given how much I enjoy sleeping, being almost an expert of sorts, it gives me immense joy to be associated with Clouddio. Informing people about better sleep with the right mattresses, through this fun and whacky campaign has been a pleasure”

Talking about the conceptualization and execution of the campaign, Gaurav Arora, co-founder of Social Panga, added, “The love for sleep is universal but the knowledge behind getting the right mattress for that sleep? Not so much! Therefore, we took a humorous route to get maximum attention while communicating the key USPs of the brand. With this unique campaign we aimed at educating the consumer more than just selling a product, and a brand like Clouddio understands the importance of right communication that hits the consumer pain points. The whole journey right from ideation to execution was great just as the greatest mattress ever.”

Boasting superior quality, Clouddio has more certifications than other mattress brands in India and provides 100 nights risk-free trial to consumers.

