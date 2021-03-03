‘Krunch Khao, Punch Dikhao' campaign is not about violence but self-defence’

FMCG major Britannia recently launched its campaign, ‘Krunch Khao, Punch Dikhao’ for its biscuit brand Britannia Tiger Krunch. Sharing the insights behind the campaign, Vinay Subramanyam, VP Marketing, Britannia Industries says, “The insight behind this campaign comes from a UNESCO fact that globally one in three children are subjected to bullying every month. That’s the startling reality and it’s a perennial issue. We thought that we need to equip children with the ability to defend themselves when they are in a conflict situation. It's not about violence but about self-defence and avoiding conflict. It's a very important life skill and martial arts are a great way of imbibing children with valuable life lessons about physical strength, mental strength, resilience, discipline, etc.”

To spread this message Britannia has tied up with actor, humanitarian and martial arts aficionado Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador. Subramanyam says, “We tied up with Sonu Sood, who is the perfect brand ambassador because not only is he an aficionado of the martial arts but he is also looked up by children because of the amazing work that he's done, both as an actor and a humanitarian. Sonu Sood exemplifies the values of Tiger, which is about being fearless, having mental and physical strength and also the ability to do good.”

The brand has created five videos in the form of modules to showcase and familiarize children with five different forms of martial arts - Krav Maga of Israel, Judo of Japan, Jujitsu from Brazil, Kalaripayattu from India and Taekwondo from Korea. Britannia has also associated with online learning and teaching marketplace, Udemy to provide students access to martial arts courses. “Udemy is a very strong and valuable association for us because it allows us to give at the click of a button access to something that children can learn across the country, irrespective of where you are, from the comfort of their homes. We thought that in today's world, it's really important to collaborate and do meaningful things together,” says Subramanyam.

The campaign is being promoted primarily across digital channels. In addition, Britannia has also collaborated with children influencers. He says, “We hope this takes a life of its own because in today's world and age, if the communication is relevant and powerful, we believe that it will find a way to the consumer eventually.”

Brand Britannia Tiger

Launched in 1997, Britannia Tiger is today one of the biggest brands in the FMCG major’s portfolio. Elaborating on the philosophy of the brand, Subramanyam says, “As a brand, the philosophy of Tiger has been to be like a tiger, which is to be resilient, strong, fearless and be purposeful.”

Britannia launched its variant, Britannia Tiger Krunch – a Chocochips cookie – in 2011 and clocked Rs 100 crore in sales in year one. Priced at Rs 5/-, Britannia Tiger Krunch is today available in around one million outlets across the country. Subramanyam says, “In terms of annual revenues, we sell about Rs 300 crores of Tiger Krunch. It is one of our strong brands in the North, especially in States like UP, Delhi, Haryana & Punjab. The brand is making inroads into Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal which are large cookie markets.” He adds, “Britannia Tiger Krunch was India's first chocolate chip cookie at the price of Rs 5. It is part of our endeavour to make sure that we make delightful products far more accessible and affordable across India. We want to stay committed to being able to provide something truly indulgent at five bucks to Indians across the length and breadth of the country.”

