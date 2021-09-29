Koo & the Metro Group of Hospitals unveil campaign to raise awareness on heart health

The campaign includes a contest under the hashtags #MyHeartMySecret and #DilKaMaamlaHai where users can share secrets or habits that have helped them stay healthy and ‘young at heart’

Prevention is better than cure’ and awareness is the key to prevention. To boost awareness about heart diseases and encourage people to get fitter, India’s fast-evolving microblogging platform Koo and the Metro Group of Hospitals have launched a campaign this World Heart Day, that aims at generating awareness about a healthy heart and promotes a dialogue on good health.

Leveraging the 2021 theme for World Heart Day, which encourages people to use the power of the digital to connect ‘every heart’, and to improve awareness about heart health; the campaign by Koo will include a contest under the hashtag #MyHeartMySecret and #DilKaMaamlaHai - where users can post about their healthy lifestyles and share secrets, or habits that have helped them stay healthy and ‘young at heart’. The winners of the contest who garner maximum likes and the most re-koos will win a fitness band.

Speaking on the campaign and the need to increase awareness about heart ailments, a Koo spokesperson said, “We are elated to run a campaign with a renowned brand like the Metro Group of Hospitals this World Heart Day. In the current scenario where health is of the utmost importance, there is an enormous need to increase awareness about heart health and wellness. Koo - as an innovative platform - facilitates easy dialogue between people on a variety of topics and in various languages. We are certain that this campaign will witness people on the platform using their influence and sharing knowledge to ensure their communities have the best chance to live healthy lives. We believe that social media platforms can play a significant role in sharing knowledge about good health that can help build a fitter India. Koo will use the power of digital to connect every heart, everywhere.”

On this partnership, Dr Gyanti R.B.Singh, Senior interventional cardiologist, Metro Hospitals & Heart Institute said “You can never beat a healthy heart, so on this World Heart Day let’s make a promise to eat healthily, a promise to exercise regularly, a promise to quit smoking and a promise to keep your and my heart healthy!”

World Heart Day, observed on September 29, carries enormous significance in a country like India where an estimated 17 lakh people die each year due to heart-related complications. With sedentary lifestyles, lack of exercise, stress and poor eating habits, the median age of people with heart ailments has substantially reduced over the years. As per the Indian Heart Association, 50% of all heart attacks in India occur in people under 50 years.

