Koji Wada named new MD for Fujifilm India

Fujifilm India Private Limited, a pioneer in imaging technologies, today announced the appointment of Koji Wada as the new Managing Director for Fujifilm India, effective from June 29, 2021.

Taking over the baton from Haruto Iwata as he moves to his new role as Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific region in Singapore, Wada will spearhead Fujifilm’s operations and business strategy in India. In his new role, Wada will be responsible for organizational growth and profitability with an integrated approach towards sales, marketing, and business policies.

Commenting on his appointment, Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India says, “I had joined Fujifilm in 2001 and it has truly been an incredible journey for me. During my tenure at the company, I have had the opportunity to work with an excellent team of skilled and motivated professionals. As I transition into the new role, I am looking forward to collaborating with the teams across various divisions to take the company to newer heights. With India as a market thriving with opportunities, we will continue with our endeavour of Never Stop adding value to the lives of consumers & stakeholders.”

Wada has been associated with Fujifilm since 2001 and contributing to the businesses across corporate offices in Japan, Myanmar, Thailand and India. He brings a vast experience of over 20 years and before taking over his role as Managing Director, he was responsible for leading the medical business of the company in India as a General Manager.



This is Koji Wada’s second stint in India. Wada was Marketing Manager of PI, EI, RM for Fujifilm India in 2007. Post that Wada was appointed as the Secretary to Global CEO Komori. Later from there, Wada was made the General Manager for Fujifilm Thailand in 2014 and then Managing Director for Fujifilm Myanmar in 2017. In 2019, he was appointed as the Senior Manager of ME and Director of FFIN.

