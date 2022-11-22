Koffee with Karan Season 7 delivers exceptional ROI for brands

The 7th Season of Koffee with Karan has proven to be a remarkable success story for Disney+ Hotstar, India's largest premium streaming platform. The show bagged the coveted title of the ‘No. 1 subscribed show on day one under any Hotstar Specials’, the highest day one record ever under Hotstar Specials.

The platform partnered with nine brands for the show as sponsors, including Jaquar Bath+ Light as the lighting partner, MyGlamm as the presenting sponsor, and Audi as the driving partner.

The show was co-powered by Ajio Luxe and Bru, while Amazon Alexa, BoAt, Only Natural Diamonds and Lenskart were special partners.

The data from the post-campaign analysis confirms that Koffee with Karan Season 7, delivered 100%* success in key brand measures for all the brands that came on board as sponsors or bought into the show’s inventory. All nine brands saw 2X higher uplifts against platform benchmarks across brand awareness, brand association, purchase intent, etc.



*Based on 200 brand lift studies in 2022. Success rate is the proportion of campaigns with a significant uplift in at least one brand KPI.

Brands that did a deep integration with the content of the show, such as MyGlamm with the ‘MyGlamm slam zone’, ‘What defines your personal style statement’ question powered by Ajio Luxe, and special anchor callouts by Karan Johar, including Amazon Alexa, Jaquar Bath+ Lights, and Lenskart have seen 2X higher uplifts compared to the regular midroll advertising. Additionally, a combination of in-show inventory, integration and branded vignettes yielded up to 3X higher uplifts for the brands.

Speaking about the success of the MyGlamm campaign on Koffee with Karan season 7, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO - Good Glamm Brands said: “MyGlamm is a brand that has a vision for Personalizing Glamour for women thus enabling them to express their unique style. Being India’s largest D2C beauty brand, at MyGlamm, we couldn’t think of a better partner than Koffee with Karan season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar for integrating MyGlamm into pop culture conversations. We recently launched our latest brand campaign #GlammUpLikeAStar for creating beauty looks that are influenced by celebrities. When it comes to beauty look inspiration, what better than Bollywood which has always been inspiring women to create their own glamour with some iconic characters and looks. Koffee with Karan is the epitome of Bollywood glamor, with an illustrious guest list every season, which made it the perfect launch pad for our #GlammUpLikeAStar campaign. The deep content integration with MyGlamm zone, product mentions in opening credits and Social mentions for MyGlamm went up by a whopping 232.86% when the show went on-air.’’

A gripping mash-up of branded content and the smart usage of Karan’s persona jointly delivered a seamless viewer experience of the brand’s key messages and philosophy – the two aspects liked best by the show’s fans.

The successful streak of Koffee with Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar reiterates how impact properties offer brands the opportunity to go beyond vanilla advertising by becoming an integral part of the show itself, leading to higher-than-average results for key brand metrics.

Since the show’s success, Disney+ Hotstar is seeing growing advertiser interest in deeper in-show tie-ups that are organic to the content flow and, therefore, intuitively in line with fan expectations.

Some examples of the in-show tie-ups include product placements and usage by talent, styling and makeup associations for the talents of the show, and brand mentions and callouts by the hosts, among others.

Content like Koffee with Karan presents a lucrative opportunity for brands to lean into pop culture conversations and be where the fans are. Season 8 of the popular talk show will go on-air on July 23, presenting brands with yet another opportunity to go above and beyond vanilla inventory by adopting newer, more interesting and unique ways to connect with their audiences, leading to better results and higher ROI.

The popularity and performance of Koffee with Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar showcases what all brands can achieve by paying attention to a show’s tenor, the host’s personality, and viewer expectations, seeping into pop culture, celeb cult following et al.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)