Kids' mental health becomes the focus of Bournvita's new campaign

Cadbury Bournvita has rolled out ‘Get The Message’, a digital-first campaign aimed at raising awareness around kids’ mental and emotional well-being and partner with parents in this journey. The campaign was conceptualized and brought to life in partnership with Ogilvy India and mental health organization, The MINDS Foundation.

Speaking about the campaign, Inderpreet Singh, Associate Director – Marketing (Beverages, Meals, Candies & Gums), Mondelez India, said, “The pandemic and the subsequent lockdown brought forth a new parenting challenge. The physical restrictions of social isolation, schools being shut, being constantly cooped up at home has impacted children mentally. The signs of children struggling with their mental and emotional health are often very subtle and sometimes not picked up or tend to be misread by parents. As a trusted brand that has always highlighted the need for progressive and holistic parenting, #GetTheMessage campaign is an attempt to help parents identify these signs and provide them with the right resources to ensure their children’s mental and emotional wellbeing. The idea leverages technology in a smart way to provide resources to parents and break the taboo around this topic.”

Along with the digital films, Cadbury Bournvita and Ogilvy India teams creatively partnered to get the audience engaged through an AI powered chat BOT. Using this innovative disruption, the campaign delivers content customized to the viewer's awareness levels on the topic. The #GetTheMessage campaign starts with two films that segue seamlessly into a personalized bot-based interaction with each viewer. In addition, the campaign lends itself with a dedicated website www.mannkitayyari.in and a 24/7 toll-free helpline to not only help parents focus on their children’s mental wellbeing, but also provides them with resources to sensitively handle the growing mental and emotional challenges that children face these days. To ensure this, Cadbury Bournvita has partnered with MINDS foundation, an NGO founded in 2010 on a mission to create a world that fosters a shared approach to mental wellness — in which anyone, anywhere can access the resources they deserve.

Speaking about this association Dr. Raghu Appasani, CEO, MINDS foundation, said, “Mental health is something we all have and therefore it is important to be able to understand it in oneself and in others. Through this incredible partnership with Cadbury Bournvita, we have been able to curate our years of evidence-backed mental health research and expertise into easy to understand, interactive and accessible resources for parents and make it available across the country. As you explore the chatbot and the website, you will come across educational materials on how to engage with children struggling with their mental health, have difficult conversations, equip them with tools for resilience, and develop stronger relationships. Additionally, we have been able to provide access to a toll-free 24/7 helpline for parents to reach out. This is just the beginning of our partnership with Cadbury Bournvita and we are very excited to continue our journey and mission to provide further resources.”

Akshay Seth, Group Creative Director & Chinmay Raut, Senior Creative Director, Ogilvy India, said, “The signs of mental health struggles are there for one to see as well as miss. We wanted to mirror this reality in a very organic way through the films by showing the point of view of both, the parent, and the child. For parents the sign can be easy to miss but children seek a shoulder, and we wanted the audience to be that shoulder. By getting the viewer to have a conversation with the affected kid on WhatsApp via a bot, we are breaking the wall and making the viewer understand the condition a little better. We are also empowering parents to reach out for further help via counsellors so that MannKiTayyari no longer gets overlooked.”

The campaign will also be amplified through influencer engagement, online webinars, partnerships with leading online platforms along with on-pack integration to drive awareness amongst parents

