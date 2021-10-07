Kiara Advani named brand ambassador of Senco Gold & Diamonds

The jewellery brand has also unveiled their new campaign titled ‘Now is the time’ featuring the actress

Senco Gold & Diamonds has signed Bollywood actress Kiara Advani as their brand ambassador. She will be promoting entire gold jewellery range of the brand. Senco Gold & Diamonds also unveiled their new campaign titled ‘Now is the time’ featuring Kiara.

The campaign, which will run across Print and Digital mediums from 7th October, 2021 also celebrates the proud association with Kiara Advani, setting the stage for a beautiful journey.

Speaking on the association, Bollywood diva Kiara Advani said, “Jewellery holds a very special place in every girl’s life, hence, choosing the right one is very important. I am delighted to be associated with a brand like Senco Gold and Diamonds who have gained the trust of its customer over the years, renowned for its exquisite and unique jewellery designed by its famous karigars. ”

Speaking on the occasion, Suvankar Sen, CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “Senco Gold & Diamonds is proud to associate with Bollywood youth icon Kiara Advani as the new face of our brand. Kiara is an inspiration for today’s young women and personifies the spirit of ‘Now is the time’.”

Zeuss Sports Entertainment Art Pvt. Ltd. was instrumental in getting Kiara Advani and Senco Gold and Diamonds together for this association.

