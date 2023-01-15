KFC marks the return of 'Chizza' with new ad starring the Colonel

To announce the return of KFC Chizza, the company has released a TVC featuring none other than Colonel himself, starring in the biggest blockbuster of the year that promises sizzling action and cheesy romance.
The film opens with Colonel taking viewers into the KFC kitchen while he works on this fan fav creation. The crispy chicken fillets makes an enticing appearance, leaving viewers wanting more. As the music builds, the Colonel is seen grooving, whilst sprinkling cheese on the fillet. Viewers are in for a delight as they witness the cheesy sizzle as the Chizza gets ready. The perfect scattering of onions and mixed peppers on top, along with the classic herb sprinkle, on the all-chicken, no-crust Chizza is what makes it a blockbuster hit amongst fans. The cheesy pull at first bite and the Colonel’s declaration “KFC Chizza…. the crunch begins. Let’s KFC!” is the perfect climax to the film. This superhit is now back at a KFC near you!
Moksh Chopra, General Manager, KFC India, commented on the new KFC Chizza TVC, saying, “Fans have been waiting for the Chizza to come back, and the new year felt like the perfect time to announce the biggest blockbuster of the year. With all chicken and no crust, Chizza has the perfect balance of crunch and cheese. Fans love the combination of our crispy chicken, with the flavours of the sauce & veggies, topped with the classic herb sprinkle. Making it truly love at every bite!”
Talking about the TVC, Ritu Sharda, COO, North, Ogilvy India said, “Chizza has been the biggest blockbuster for KFC. So instead of writing an ad to announce its arrival, we wrote an epic movie trailer. With everything you would expect from a trailer - a suspenseful entry, dramatic typography, reviews, that quintessential clever cheeky line and of course, a blockbuster song to announce its entry in full swag, “Bachna ae haseeno, lo mein aa gaya."
Thomas Cook unveils quirky new digital-led campaign
Directly mainly at Gen Zs, the campaign will be promoted on digital & social platforms, primarily YouTube, Facebook & Instagram
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 15, 2023 2:00 PM | 4 min read
Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel travel services company, has unveiled a new campaign targeting Young India - by highlighting its special range of experiential Summer 2023 Europe Holidays; starting from as low as Rs. 75,000.00. The value tours have been thoughtfully designed to include preferences of Gen Z customers and come with unbeatable deals like Best Price Guarantee and No Cost EMI - 0% interest.
India is the youngest demography in the world with approx. 65% of its population being below the age of 35, driving accelerated e-commerce and digital discovery. Thomas Cook’s Digital First focus has resulted in a significant drop of approx. ten years in the average age of its holiday customers. Therefore, with a strategic aim to target Gen Z customers who seek experiential activities, authentic local culture and at value pricing, Thomas Cook’s new campaign focuses on attractive rates, unbeatable deals and a host of engaging experiences. Gen Z can sample Europe’s local cuisine, wine tasting; exciting nightlife with bar hopping, pub-crawls; a range of outdoor and adventure activities like sky diving, deep sea diving, windsurfing, paddle boarding, mountain biking, hot air ballooning, segway tours, and more - across Paris, Amsterdam, Madrid, Barcelona, Prague, Budapest, and Istanbul.
Gen Z is known to have a shorter attention span, keeping this in mind, Thomas Cook’s new 3-part ad series have been strategically conceptualized and shot in a 15-seconds format, each ensuring a sharp message delivery in a quirky and humorous manner, also making them suitable for digital and social platforms.
Thomas Cook’s campaign is being aggressively promoted across digital & social platforms, primarily YouTube, Facebook & Instagram.
Thomas Cook India provides a powerful omnichannel network - offering customers the choice and convenience of selecting their preferred mode or a combination of channels: holiday app, virtual holiday store, website, call centre, or extensive retail network pan India.
Abraham Alapatt, President & Group Head - Marketing, Service Quality, Value Added Services & Innovation, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “Being the youngest demography in the world with approx. 65% of its population being below the age of 35, India’s Gen Z loves to travel, pack in and share as many experiences they can at affordable prices. This was the genesis of our special value tours for Europe - designed keeping our Gen Z customers in mind. Our teams have designed exceptional itineraries focused on experiential activities such as exploring nightlife, local cuisine wine tasting as well as activities such as sky diving, deep sea diving, horseback riding, mountain biking, hot air ballooning, surfing, etc.
Our digital-led campaign highlights our unbeatable offers including best price guarantee on holidays and No Cost EMI – 0% interest on our specially designed Europe holidays for Summer 2023. We invite our Gen Z customers to book their much-awaited summer holidays with us at Thomas Cook.”
Ankit Sharma, National Creative Director, Jio Creative Labs, who also directed the film, said, “There was so much that had to come together correctly in order to make these films work. We had to tell a good story, make people smile through it, carry the brand message correctly, and make the piece catchy! And we had to achieve all of this in 15 seconds. But then, if you go to see, these constraints are the very things that make the piece beautiful. So it's always fantastic to work on such creative. And with Thomas Cook, on the brand side we have people who understand film making as well as marketing equally thoroughly. So every single individual is adding value to the film at different stages in different aspects. Therefore, it is no surprise that the films look good and are hitting the right spot.
It is so heartening to see brands favoring creative expression over unnecessary, hard-wired beliefs of brand and imagery mandates. It is helping advertising films a great deal, and I am glad we have a client that has evolved as per the evolving mindset of the audiences. Eventually, these are the brands that will end up owning spaces in their TG's hearts.”
Disney Star aims to reach record-breaking 500 Mn viewers on TV in IPL 2023
The league will be broadcasted on 22+ channels across 10+ language feeds with over 100 experts engaging with viewers
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 10:01 AM | 2 min read
The countdown for the upcoming edition of TATA IPL has begun and broadcaster Disney Star is preparing to make it the biggest-ever edition on TV. As the broadcaster begins its second IPL cycle having delivered a reach of 400+ million in past editions, Disney Star aims to reach a viewership of 500 million in the upcoming edition.
Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports at Disney Star believes that IPL 2.0 for the broadcaster will be the year of positioning IPL on TV as the biggest-ever platform in India. “We will make all the efforts to ensure that more people have access to Star Sports. We are launching two premium HD sports channels — in Tamil and Telugu — to service premium audiences, in addition to HD channels in English and Hindi. Last year, we managed to place our sports channels in the base packages of cable operators in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana markets, which has ensured higher reach. We will make IPL the biggest ever on TV," he said.
He also spoke about how the tailwinds generated from a record-breaking cricket season on Disney Star with Asia Cup (16% Higher Viewership), ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (25% higher viewership) and India bilaterals (30-40% Higher viewership) has built significant momentum for the broadcaster ahead of the IPL season. “Even the IPL auction this year has rated 30% higher than last year. So there is a renewed excitement for cricket and we plan to continue this momentum," Gupta added.
With IPL returning back to stadiums across 10 cities, local marketing initiatives within the regions will ignite passion among fans and viewers which in turn would dial up viewership across markets. In addition, IPL 2023 will happen after a full year its past three seasons which were played in a span of 18 months.
Disney Star will be broadcasting IPL 2023 across 22+ channels which commands a network share of over 30% in India. The league will be broadcast across 10+ languages with over 100 experts engaging viewers in ways bigger than ever. We are looking at building and engaging communities and creating content around IPL for different cohorts, from school kids and sports academies at one end to young mothers at the other. We know that viewers like to watch live sports on their TV sets while engaging with friends or family members on their devices. So IPL on Star Sports will give them the same opportunity, in their own language," Gupta said.
Disney Star plans to leverage over 5000 hours of broadcast prior to the IPL 2023 to promote the league and will launch its marketing campaign mid-February with a 45 lead-up to the tournament.
Gozoop wins integrated marketing mandate for DP World ILT20
The group will be handling the league’s branding, digital strategy & communication, and social media management
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 8:24 AM | 1 min read
GOZOOP Group has won the integrated marketing mandate for DP World International League T20, taking place in the United Arab Emirates from January 13.
As part of the mandate, GOZOOP Group has been focusing their efforts in formulating effective integrated marketing and communication strategy, thereby developing significant relationships and creating engagement with the target audience. The group is responsible for branding and designing communication collaterals, mainline and digital strategy and communication, social media management, mainline communication, performance marketing, influencer marketing and on-ground content production.
“GOZOOP was born digital but with a vision to be truly integrated. Over the years we have added talent and capabilities that today makes us a one-stop solutions partner for some of the world’s leading brands. The team at DP World International League T20 is fantastic and we look forward to working with them closely to make this league a roaring success globally,” commented Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-founder, GOZOOP Group.
Yamini Menon, Group Director - Brand Communications, GOZOOP Group shares, “With great understanding and expertise to drive and deliver strategies on a global scale, GOZOOP Group is looking forward to making DP World International League T20 a great success.”
TV is still the biggest medium for us: Mukesh Mishra, Adani Wilmar
Mishra, VP - Sales and Marketing, Adani Wilmar, lets us in on the impact of Russia Ukraine war on the company’s revenues, views on competitors and more
By Imran Fazal | Jan 13, 2023 8:33 AM | 4 min read
The fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war has brought several challenges for businesses as the price of raw materials, energy and transport services shot up. This is especially true for the cooking oil industry since Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of sunflower oil. How is edible oil giant Adani Wilmar thriving among such volatilities? Mukesh Mishra, Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Adani Wilmar, lets us in on the war's impact on the company’s revenues, its #SoundsOfTheKitchen campaign, views on competitors and more.
Q] What was the idea behind ‘Swad ka Dhamaka’ Campaign?
The campaign #SoundsOfTheKitchen’ or ‘Swad ka Dhamaka’ was kicked off during Diwali because we prepare many delicacies, and burst firecrackers during the festival of lights. When we were brainstorming for the campaign, we realised that every food we cook makes a different sound during preparation. So, we accentuated the sound of the kitchen and integrated this with Diwali, developing the #SoundsOfTheKitchen’ campaign. We invited consumers to share with us the sounds of their kitchen while they cook their favourite food. We got many entries which culminated in a beautiful campaign. This campaign was also promoted through influencers on different digital platforms.
Q] What was the marketing mix of the campaign?
The campaign was primarily for Digital mediums. We are the market leader in edible oils and the number two player in the ‘atta’ business. We do many activities on different mediums but TV is still the biggest medium through which we promote our brand. However, for this campaign we concentrated only on the Digital medium because Digital penetration is growing by the day and being such a big brand, we wouldn’t want to miss out on a good opportunity. We operate in the branded commodity business where margins are very thin and therefore have to be very cautious about every rupee that we spend. We are very focused on the return on investment. So, we keep reviewing our media mix strategies every six months and relook at how to allocate money.
Q] In the Atta and Edible oil category, whom do you consider your closest competition?
In atta, our closest competitor would be Ashirwad Atta which is a national player. But when you go to a different geography, you’ll have a different set of competitors there, because every market has some brand or the other in the category. But yes, there are only two big national brands in India, in the atta category i.e., Fortune and Ashirwad. In the edible oil category, you have various competitors, but at an overall level, Adani Wilmar is the number one player with 18.6% edible oil market share (Moving Annual Total (MAT) Oct, as per Nielsen Retail Index).
Q] Adani Wilmar recently engaged with actress Samantha for its campaigns, how has the association helped the brand?
We currently have three big celebrities endorsing our brand. The first one is Akshay Kumar, who is one of our brand ambassadors. We also have Sourav Ganguly and Samantha. Samantha is very popular among the consumers in the south where we are trying to make inroads through different aggressive strategies going forward, and she will help us connect with the people there, better. So, all the campaigns with Samantha will be very specific to the South for the time being.
Q] Geopolitical issues affected the FMCG market in India, did Adani Wilmar take a hit during the crisis?
The Ukraine-Russia war definitely had an impact on our business because Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of sunflower oil. When this war began, it impacted supplies. Most of our prices are governed by rising demand. The war impacted sunflower product prices in the country, it was not just us, but the entire industry that it touched. This affected our revenue because prices went up, and we have seen a lot of volatility in oil prices. Prices went up by almost 30-40% for almost 18 months. Post that, the prices have actually come down with the intervention of the government. But now that you are seeing that the prices have lowered, going forward, we’ll see high demand.
It's Ranbir vs Ranbir in Asian Paints Ultima Protek ad
Ogilvy India has conceptualised the campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 14, 2023 8:34 AM | 2 min read
Asian Paints has featured Ranbir Kapoor in its new ad for Apex Ultima Protek.
Conceptualized by Ogilvy India and brought alive by director Abhinay Deo, the latest ad for Ultima Protek showcases actor Ranbir Kapoor in never seen before roles - a master magician carrying out popular vanishing tricks and a confident Ultima Protek contractor. The ad interestingly lands the message that Ultima Protek offers the best protection for your house against “Baarish, Dhoop and Dhool”. In addition to the TVC, the campaign will be live across print, OOH, POS and digital.
Speaking about the new Ultima Protek campaign, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Ltd., commented, “The simple insight has always been that people laminate the most precious things for longevity and homes are the most precious possessions. When you use Asian Paints Ultima Protek, you don’t just paint, you laminate your homes against different forces of weather: the brand promise that we have been delivering consistently over time. ‘Lamination’ as a communication, has been associated via different avatars of Ranbir over the years, has created a behavioral shift where consumers have started asking for a lamination wala paint. Continuing the same, this ad intends to further strengthen the association of Lamination and Asian Paints Ultima Protek leaving a smile on the viewer’s face.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Ultima Protek from Asian Paints has been synonymous with lamination wala exterior paint. Our new campaign further strengthens this association. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, the ad is an exciting take on the idea that all you need is Ultima Protek to keep your home safe and looking new.”
Oktobuzz wins social media marketing mandate of HarperCollins India
Oktobuzz will also work on enhancing the brand's overall presence through digital communication and mar-tech projects
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 12:48 PM | 2 min read
Mumbai-based digital communications agency Oktobuzz has won the social media marketing mandate of HarperCollins Publishers India. The agency will be responsible for the social media handles and digital campaigns of the legacy book publisher.
Oktobuzz will also work with the brand on enhancing their overall brand presence through data-led digital communication and other mar-tech projects.
Expressing his happiness on this win, Hemal Majithia, CEO & Founder, Oktobuzz, said, “There is a strong probability that the publishing house behind your favorite book or author is HarperCollins. Today the author portfolio that HarperCollins boasts of in India and Internationally is awe-inspiring. Being an agency that is strong in the book-marketing domain, at Oktobuzz, we are super excited to partner with HarperCollins to enhance their brand presence in India, especially leveraging the power of digital. In this so-called attention economy where the audience is consuming content in various formats, we want to get the written word its due share again by enhancing its cool quotient and share of attention that books get. We have partnered with HarperCollins before to promote Ashwin Sanghi and Amish Tripathi’s books, both of which went on to be bestsellers in 2022. The experience of having closely worked with us on these projects and our legacy in book marketing and our understanding of the ever-changing digital landscape certainly helped this partnership fructify.”
“HarperCollins celebrates its 30th year in India and there could not be a better time to add a legacy publisher brand and an industry leader like them to our clientele. India being the country with the highest book readership and HarperCollins India being one of the world’s largest entertainment-to-education publishers, we at Oktobuzz are excited with the opportunity and the possibilities to further HarperCollins’ digital presence with creative strategy at all levels. This partnership has turbocharged our mission to ensure every Indian has a book in their hand,” added Rohan Nair, Senior Vice President-Business and Strategy, Oktobuzz.
G.O.A.T Brand Labs acquires Chumbak
It has acquired four other brands too; names to be revealed soon
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 12:28 PM | 2 min read
G.O.A.T Brand Labs has announced the acquisition of 5 D2C brands, including that of Iconic Home & Lifestyle Brand - Chumbak. With these acquisitions, the size of G.O.A.T Brand Labs' portfolio reaches 20.
G.O.A.T Brand Labs plans to grow Chumbak to Rs 500 Cr by 2025, leveraging its deep capabilities in brand building, digital marketing, online and offline growth and expansion into international markets.
Speaking on Chumbak’s acquisition, Rishi Vasudev, CEO & Co-founder, G.O.A.T Brand Labs, said, “We are excited to have Chumbak joining us this year. Chumbak, since its founding days, has been an Indian homegrown D2C brand that appeals to a global audience. Our vision is to make Indian D2C brands world famous and we have built multiple capabilities for that. This partnership is the perfect recipe to grow the brand exponentially by expanding its global reach, both online and offline, through a tech and data-driven approach.”
Vivek Prabhakar & Shubhra Chadda, Co-founders, Chumbak, added, “We are thrilled to welcome G.O.A.T to the Chumbak family. We believe G.O.A.T Brand Labs is the ideal partner for the next phase of Chumbak’s growth globally. GOAT's expertise in building online brands combined with Chumbak's great design & product strength will help accelerate our growth as a powerful and global brand in the Home and Gifting space.”
