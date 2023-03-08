Joy Personal Care is Delhi Capitals' associate sponsor for WPL
The brand has roped in Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Meg Lanning for their campaign
Joy Personal Care has announced its sponsorship with Delhi capitals as an associate sponsor for the inaugural season of the Women’s T20 cricket league. As a part of this association, the logo of Joy Personal care will be featured on the non-lead arm of the team’s official jersey. As a part of the partnership, Joy has brought Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Meg Lanning on board.
The Delhi Capitals team will be involved in a series of brand initiatives to engage and attract a strong fan base.
Sunil Agarwal, Chairman, RSH Global said, “We are proud to be associating with one of the top T20 women's cricket teams -Delhi Capitals. Joy Personal Care, a brand committed to empowering women, is delighted to extend support to inspiring women players. We believe in their passion and skill, and we are thrilled to be part of their journey as they break boundaries on the sports field. We are confident that our brand's aspiration to empower women will be further strengthened by this collaboration.”
Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, RSH Global said, “At Joy Personal Care, we are excited to be sponsoring women in sports to be an enabler in their journey while they break the glass ceiling. We believe that this partnership will inspire more women to join sports and challenge the societal boundaries that have been imposed on them. We aspire to create a lasting impact on the world and to drive forward the gender neutrality movements.”
Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals said, “We are absolutely delighted to have Joy Personal Care on board as our associate sponsor. Joy Personal Care has always focused on empowering the women of India and therefore it’s only fitting that we associate with the brand as we start our journey in women’s franchise cricket.”
Kalyan Jewellers hails womenpreneurs and their achievements in new ad for Women's Day
The digital campaign features Kalyan Jewellers’ regional ambassador Pooja Sawant
Mar 4, 2023
Kalyan Jewellers has launched the #HerMilestones digital campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day. The campaign aims to inspire and empower women by honoring their achievements and celebrating their strength, resilience, and perseverance.
The digital campaign features Kalyan Jewellers’ regional ambassador Pooja Sawant, who reflects on the challenges she has faced and the milestones she has achieved as a womanpreneur. The campaign pays tribute to incredible women who are making a difference every day, from all walks of life, breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes in their respective fields.
“We believe that women deserve to be celebrated every day, but International Women's Day is a special opportunity to recognize and honor the contributions of women around the world," said Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director - Kalyan Jewellers. "Through this campaign, we are attempting to empower and inspire women to continue pushing boundaries and reaching new heights."
To further encourage and engage women across the country, regional brand ambassadors Ritabhari Chakraborty and Kinjal Rajpriya shared their personal stories of milestones through an Instagram Live event. The event aimed to inspire fans and encourage them to share their personal experiences with Kalyan Jewellers, creating a platform that highlights the diverse achievements and challenges faced by women hailing from different cultures, backgrounds, and communities.
The stories gathered from this crowd-sourced initiative are being featured on the social media channels of Kalyan Jewellers with the hashtag #HerMilestones. The brand hopes to create a powerful collection of narratives that inspire women to pursue their dreams and celebrate their milestones
Usha International to partner with Mumbai Indians women’s cricket team
The brand has been part of the Mumbai Indians family for over a decade
Mar 3, 2023
Usha International has announced its partnership with Mumbai Indians for the first women’s T20 league.
The brand has a longstanding partnership with MI men’s team partner for over a decade and recently with MI Emirates.
The series begins on March 4 and will have a total of 20 league matches and 2 play-offs culminating in the finals to be played on 26th March. Cricket fans can be part of the excitement that begins with the inaugural match that will be played between the MI Team and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.
As part of the association, the Usha logo will be seen on the leading side caps and helmets of the women MI players. The association will also help the company to expand its horizons, building a closer connect with consumers globally as they come together in the spirit of cricket.
Commenting on the association, Komal Mehra, Head – Sports Initiatives and Associations, Usha International, said, “With the focus on women’s cricket peaking, having a major cricketing event like this in the country is a huge step in the right direction. It catapults them into the limelight, making them the perfect role models for the younger generations, ensuring they know there are equal opportunities. As a brand, Usha advocates an active and healthy lifestyle and has been associated with the MI men’s team for over a decade, so extending our partnership to the women’s team is a reiteration of our faith in what the team, and the brand, stand for. Besides, Usha has been supporting sports for inclusivity even at the grassroots, so associating with cricketing league for women made perfect sense, and is a move is to reinforce and reinstate equal opportunity platforms for all genders.
Further, it is also a great opportunity to solidify our engagement with consumers in a truly innovative manner. We are excited to begin a new chapter as they play for the first-ever championship title.”
Speaking on the partnership, the Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “Our association with Usha International for over a decade shows the value and the impact that Mumbai Indians have had on its brand journey. Our partnership has now grown to 3 teams, offering Usha International a wide range of fans from across the world to engage with and build a strong story, leveraging the MI platform.”
People come first when we talk about brand building: Panel
At the e4m India Brand Conclave, industry leaders deliberated on how to build future-proof brands
Mar 3, 2023
At the 6th edition of India Brand Conclave 2023, industry leaders came together for a panel discussion on how to build future-proof brands. The panellists were Deepak Khurana, Co-Founder and CEO, of Vserv; Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Limited; Dhrubajyothi Sarkar, Director, Product Marketing and GTM, Consumer Platform Advertising, InMobi; Pallavi Barman, Business Head, HRX; Puneeth Bekal, Director- Marketing, Mastercard. The following session was chaired by Rubeena Singh, Country Manager India & MENA, AnyMind.
Before starting the discussion, Singh described how brand marketing has evolved in the last few decades, which includes challenges like navigating the changing market and dealing with the complexities. Barman opened the discussion by explaining the brand’s playbook to tackle the complex market system. She mentioned that classifying brands as marketers can be divided into three stages; Brand creation, amplification of brands, and underlining the factors impacting the brand. Further focusing on sustainable brands, Barman, said, “Brand needs to be consistent with its character to fulfill the consumer demands every day. Brands like Colgate and Lux were resilient that’s why they survived. The brand playbook includes; identification of brands and keep adding value to the brand until consumers become familiar with the brand.”
Furthermore, Bekal explained how brands can be more consistent and resilient in the present arena. She said, “We need to convert consumer passion points to marketing opportunities. At MasterCard, we have identified nine passion points across geographies, which include music, sports, fashion, travel, and much more. Besides investing in popular sports like cricket, we also invested in women’s sports.”
Khurana elaborated on the process of how a brand segregates the audience to cater to their specific demands. He said, “The feedback process is very active which helps in understanding what consumer desires. Nonetheless, there are complexities to simplifying what consumer wants. In the more democratised and decentralised world, it has become easier to trace consumer behavior. Also, technology and data are driven by people, so people come first when we talk about brand building.”
Discussing how to evaluate technology, partners, resources, and data within an organisation to build a brand, Narayanan, said, “Brand must be loyal to the consumers. Coming to the partners, a brand must try to get the custodians, who can direct the brand about what to do and what not to do.”
Talking more anecdotally, Barman, said, “Brand purpose must be coherently aligned to achieve what brand is aiming for.”
Elucidating on how brands are using AI, VI, data, and IOT, Sarkar, said, “Brands are working more on identifying and segregating the content which is available online to fulfill the customer demand as soon as possible. Alongside, brands are also working to provide authentic content to the users.”
Quoting the examples of Tata Tea and Swiggy, Sarkar explained how both brands targeted the customers using market trends. He mentioned that Tata and swiggy designed their campaigns after deeply evaluating customer interest.
Before closing the session, the panellists gave their concluding remarks which includes; Consumers inclination towards more brands instead of sticking to one particular brand, Usage of AI and blockchain to boost brand growth; Brand consistency as what stands out brand in the clutter of the market; Brands must understand the changing consumer and market trends, and the last but not least; Purpose based marketing defines the future of brands.
Creators & influencers have given us the foundation: Mrunmay Mehta, WOW Skincare
At the e4m India Brand Conclave, the COO of WOW Skincare spoke on 'Building Brands with Digital DNA'
Mar 3, 2023
exchange4media hosted the 6th edition of India Brand Conclave recently. Among the many industry heads who shared key insights on building brands was Mrunmay Mehta, COO, WOW Skincare. He spoke on 'Building Brands with Digital DNA'.
"Discovery through online media, access through omnichannel distribution, largely e-commerce and designed for agile fast fail innovation is the way we design WOW Skin Science,” Mehta said.
He shared how WOW has evolved as a brand over the years with the help of digital platforms. “We are living through the third transitional era and seeing media consumption pattern change dramatically. A consumer sitting in Ghaziabad is as aware of what’s happening in Brazil or the US in terms of trends on TikTok, Facebook or Instagram. India itself is a vibrant creator community and has the lowest per capita consumption of beauty and personal care and that reflects in the way new channels have grown, whether it be Nykaa, Amazon or Flipkart and Wow is present everywhere. We believe that we will see an emergence of a new clutch of FMCG brands.”
Talking about the journey of WOW skin science, “WOW is online forward, we are born out of the digital platforms, whether it be media or commerce. In the brief 5 years, we have created an array of category bestsellers and when I say best sellers, I mean it online. Whether it be beauty and personal care or health and personal care, we are in both. WOW life science is a brand that sells more towards health and then beauty is WOW skin science. We are present across all offline and online beauty and in the US, we are listed in the Walmart across 3000 stores, and we sell across a couple of chains there as well apart from amazon.com. This is a very big channel for us,” he said.
Mehta further discussed how marketing works in today’s times. “There is more awareness, consideration and trials. Those basics don’t change. At the same time, the way we reach to a relevant set of consumers, changes dramatically. Today we are able to reach probably more consumers through Facebook or YouTube than we could theoretically through TV. It was the kind the consumers that we wanted to go to are more available on Facebook or Google than they are on TV. We see a lot more increase of penetration of digital media giving us a larger addressable consumer cohort,” he said.
He also explained the role of a creator in branding and marketing. “We work with hundreds of creators and influencers right from our inception. They really have given us the foundation on which the brand has credibility.”
Concluding his session Mehta said, “Innovation is a big part of where we are. We are able to handle a much higher complexity because our supply chain doesn’t work the same way and, therefore, if you look at it from a brand lens the ability to be able to innovate quickly, try out ideas and then weed out the failures in an accelerated manner is a crucial capability that you have. Lastly, we are really grateful for the ability to sell to the consumers directly. D2C gives you signals, it gives you the ability to look at insights, data from a much more granular manner than looking at a broad straight play approach. That’s where we leverage our D2C platforms in a big way."
Viacom18 Sports ropes in 10 sponsors for WPL
Tata Motors, Tata Capital, Hero Vida, BoB, MPL Striker, World Gold Council, H&M, JSW Paints, Noise and Apar Industries have come on board, e4m has learnt exclusively
Mar 3, 2023
Viacom18 Sports, the official broadcaster and digital partner of the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL), has so far signed 10 sponsors for the first season, e4m has learnt exclusively.
Tata Motors, Tata Capital, Hero Vida, BoB, MPL Striker, World Gold Council, H&M, JSW Paints, Noise and Apar Industries are the brands that have come on board as the sponsors.
The first match of the WPL will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians on March 4, 2023.
Viacom18 recently came up with the league’s first-ever campaign, Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par. Conceptualized by Ogilvy, Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par celebrates the resilience, grit, and determination of every girl who wants to break new grounds through cricket.
Kurkure onboards Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador
The actress will feature in its upcoming campaigns
Mar 2, 2023
Snack brand Kurkure has made a new addition to the brand family. Actress Sara Ali Khan has been onboarded as the new brand ambassador. She made the announcement with an entertaining Instagram reel that shows her in her natural element.
In true Sara style, she addresses the chatter around the masaledaar collaboration with a chatpati rhyme that has everyone smiling, “Toh kal maine share ki thi ek chatpati news. Fun, masala, masti, those are your clues. It’ll take away all your blues, no matter what flavour you choose… It’s time to tell you happily, Sara is now a part of the Kurkure family.”
Speaking on the unveil, Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure said, “Bringing her expressive and entertaining persona, Sara makes for a great addition to Kurkure’s masaledaar family! Her exuberance and cheerfulness personify the Kurkure personality, and we are sure that audiences will love her as a brand ambassador. We believe that our partnership will not only increase brand reach, but also amplify our quirky messaging.”
Commenting on her association, Sara Ali Khan said, “I am beyond excited to be a part of the Kurkure family! While I was growing up, I became a fan of the brand and loved watching their entertaining TVCs that kept all of us tickled. I cannot wait to be a part of the masti-filled campaigns that the brand has in store and look forward to bringing in my chatpata-pun to my darshaks and audience.”
Sara Ali Khan will be an active part of upcoming Kurkure campaigns and will promote the brand and products across all traditional and digital platforms in the country.
Delhi Capitals signs JSW Paints as its Principal Sponsor for WPL 2023
As part of this brand collaboration, Delhi Capitals women’s team will wear the JSW Paints logo on the front of their match and training jersey
Mar 2, 2023
Delhi Capitals today announced its collaboration with JSW Paints as the team’s Principal Sponsor for the inaugural season of the TATA Women’s Premier League scheduled in Mumbai from March 4th to 26th, 2023. As part of this brand collaboration, all the Delhi Capitals women’s team will wear the JSW Paints logo on the front of their match and training jersey throughout the entire duration of the tournament.
Sangita Jindal (Chairperson of JSW Foundation) and Mrs Anushree Jindal (Founder of Svamaan Financial) flagged off the current season for the Delhi Capitals Women’s IPL team as well as showcased the new jersey. The flagging off ceremony by two of India’s leading women business leaders reiterates the significance JSW Group attaches to the WPL tournament as a progressive step in recognizing the diversity of sportsmanship and the love for cricket among Indians. The brand partnership between Delhi Capitals and JSW Paints reiterates the massive boost given to women’s cricket in India while enabling the discovery of fresh talent we can develop to compete with some of the best women cricketers in the world.
Speaking about the association, Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO of Delhi Capitals said, “We are absolutely thrilled to join hands with JSW Paints as our Principal Brand Partner. The Women’s Premier League is a turning point in Indian cricket. For the inaugural edition of this tournament, we wanted to associate with a brand that’s disruptive and known for its innovative thinking to make this world a better place. Our partnership with JSW Paints reiterates our common thinking and strategic intent to reinvent the way the game is played in our respective domains.”
AS Sundaresan, Jt. MD & CEO of JSW Paints said, “We are delighted to join hands with Delhi Capitals as their Principal Sponsor for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. As we thoughtfully build the paint company of the future, we cherish such game-changing moments that bring about greater participation of women. We’re incredibly excited and extend our best wishes to this maiden league.”
The Delhi Capitals will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 05 March 2023.
