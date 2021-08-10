JK Tyre ropes in Narain Karthikeyan as brand ambassador

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. has signed on Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan as its brand ambassador. He will be the face of the brand to exemplify the company’s quest of driving innovation and excellence in the industry.



“In alignment with its brand values and strategy, JK Tyre has found an embodiment of trust, and high performance in Narain Karthikeyan. The highly admirable Narain, a legend for the Indian motorsport enthusiasts, personifies the commitment of the brand towards greatness, quality and technological innovations in their products and services,” the company said.



Commenting on the association, Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries said, “We are delighted to have Narain Karthikeyan represent JK Tyre brand in the country. Narain is committed to a large community of motorsports in India and his excellence aligns perfectly with the vision of JK Tyre. With his enigmatic persona, we hope to further enhance and strengthen the brand while building greater visibility.”



Expressing excitement on the collaboration, Narain Karthikeyan said, “I am proud to be associated with one of the most respected and pioneer brands. JK Tyre has achieved great milestones in the past with its unwavering commitment towards delivering best in class products and services and I’m eagerly looking forward to embarking on this exciting journey together with JK Tyre brand.”

Narain Karthikeyan is the first racing driver to make his debut in Formula 1 from India in 2005.

