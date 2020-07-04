JK Super Cement honours construction workers with #YehPuccaHai campaign

Cement manufacturing major, JK Super Cement, recently launched the campaign #YehPuccaHai to pay homage to our construction workers. The campaign recognizes the strength, contribution and the hard work of millions of construction workers, who cement the strength into India’s infrastructure.

The campaign has got over 1.5 million YouTube views and 25.5 million Facebook and Instagram impressions. The campaign also highlights how lakhs of labourers across India have worked tirelessly with grit and determination to build a strong and safe future for India, and in the process, have realized their dreams with JK Super Cement.

The word “Pucca” has been creatively used in all its brand positioning, emphasizing on JK Super Cement’s commitment to strength, consistency and durability.

The power of strength is outlined through all the brand narratives. JK Super Cement is among the first cement brands in the country to focus on labourers and their diligence.

The #YehPuccaHai campaign film has garnered a whopping 31 million impressions across all social media platforms. The campaign has also received a strong participation from the digital audience, with over 600 videos made on Tiktok receiving over 22 million views.

The film has been conceptualized in collaboration with Social Cloud Ventures Pvt Ltd.

The Yeh Pucca Hai song has been released across various music streaming platforms such as Jio-Saavn, Apple Music, Wynk, Amazon Music and Hungama, and is receiving a lot of love and support from the listeners.

“The effort of the construction workforce across real estate and infrastructure segments is the real strength that drives the development in our country. It has been an ethos of JK Super Cement to take everyone along in our contribution to nation’s progress. These efforts and the stories of their grit, strength and hard work are very much a part of JK Super Cement. Hence, the tagline #YehPuccaHai emerged, which is reflective of the strong commitment our brand has to its customers. The video is reflective of the thousands dreams, hopes and ambition attached with JK Super Cement. The medium of social media was used to connect with our users and the digital audience with the #YehPuccaHai message, showcasing the shared values of commitment and determination to the audience. JK Super Cement salutes for all the workers out there who put in their best to ensure that safe structures are built,” shared Pushp Raj Singh, President Marketing at JK Cement Ltd. (Grey Cement Business)