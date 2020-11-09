JK Super Cement thanks doctors this Diwali through #YehPuccaHai film

#YehPuccaHai – THANK YOU DOCTORS campaign has been conceptualised and produced in association with Social Cloud Ventures

JK Super Cement is paying tribute to frontline Corona warriors, the doctors, who sacrificed their lives while saving patients during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continue to ceaselessly do so. As per a report by IMA, until September 2020, 2,238 doctors were infected and 382 lost their lives while treating COVID-19 patients in India.

“This campaign is a continuation of JK Super Cement’s efforts in acknowledging the front line warriors of COVID 19. Earlier the brand paid tribute to construction workers, depicting how they have worked tirelessly with grit and determination in building structures that are strong and safe. The company also lauded the efforts of truck drivers with the Super Drivers film on how they kept the supply chain operational, delivering essentials to people, when the entire country was under stringent lockdown for months,” the company said.

#YehPuccaHai – THANK YOU DOCTORS campaign has been conceptualised and produced in association with Social Cloud Ventures.

JK Super Cement’s heart-warming new video campaign pays homage to doctors, saluting them for their relentless hard work, sacrifices, strength and contribution in their service to humanity, and their efforts to help build a safe nation.

The moving campaign depicts a mother’s perseverance and unwavering dedication towards her responsibilities as a doctor, sacrificing at times her responsibility as a mother, and the disappointment of being unable to celebrate Diwali with her loving daughter. The video ends with the line, “Apni khushiya bhool kar, Jo sabka apno jaisa saath nibhate hai, salaam un sabhi doctors ko, jo har pal desh ko surakshit banaate hai.” The diligent and ceaseless efforts on the part of medical practitioners across the globe, during the pandemic, is unequitable.

The #YehPuccaHai – THANK YOU DOCTORS social message film has garnered overwhelming engagement on various social media platforms, including 3.3M views on YouTube and 7.3M views on Facebook till date. People are showering praises on the thought behind the film and are able to emotionally relate with the theme of the story.

Speaking on the new film, Pushp Raj Singh, President Marketing at JK Cement Ltd. (Grey Cement Business), commented, “The THANK YOU DOCTORS #YehPuccaHai Campaign resonates with the vision and brand promise of JK Super Cement. Just like the way doctors are ensuring that everyone is healthy and safe amidst these trying times, often sacrificing their own well-being, we, as a company, are contributing to building a strong and safe nation through unwavering determination, courage, and a sense of responsibility. The video is an expression of gratitude towards all frontline heroes who are fighting to ensure a healthy and safe environment.”.

Talking about the collaboration with JK Super Cement, Nipun Arora, Founder, Social Cloud says “It is always great to collaborate with JK Super Cement, our association with them has always been meaningful. The medical frontline workers are heroes in true sense and we are proud to contribute towards paying them a fitting tribute this time, through such a moving campaign that everyone can connect to emotionally. The ad not only delves into the mother daughter bond but also highlights how doctors are untiringly fulfilling their responsibilities, sacrificing their own well-being and happiness during these uncertain times.”

JK Super Cement is also encouraging people to add a frame to their Facebook profile pictures with “THANK YOU DOCTORS” #YehPuccaHai, asking people to share the video with their friends and family on WhatsApp, or send a personalised “Thank You” e-letter to a doctor.