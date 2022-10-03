Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club extends partnership with JK Super Cement for PKL-9

The brand will be the Title Sponsor of the club for third year in a row

Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club, the defending Champions of the Pro Kabaddi league, today announced JK Super Cement as its title sponsor for third year in a row. As part of this partnership, Dabang Delhi launched a special video.

Commenting on this announcement, Durganath Wagle, Director of Dabang Delhi K.C. said, “We are elated to strengthen our association with JK Super Cement for third year in a row. JK Super Cement has been a true Dabang brand in the Indian cement industry, demonstrating strength, durability, and safety. Dabang Delhi too has always played with grit and determination and emerged as the Champions in the last season. We look forward to another fruitful association with JK Super Cement and a successful season ahead.”

Commenting on the partnership, Pushp Raj Singh, Group President Marketing, Grey Cement said, “We are extremely pleased to support Kabbadi, an Indian sport that celebrates grit, power and perseverance. We are excited, thrilled, and look forward to this partnership of strength, longevity, and pure bond of emotions. It’s amazing to see the appeal of Kabaddi among the youth and grown-up alike. We truly believe in the skills and sportsmanship of JK Super ki Dabang Delhi. In the 8th season of Pro Kabaddi, Dabang Delhi were the Champions, and with their current lineup of fine players, we don't see any chance of not making history in the 9th season. A glorious performance by the team is what we hope for as Title Sponsor. Our best wishes go out to the team for their upcoming matches.”

This year, in the PKL auctions, Dabang Delhi K.C. has strengthened its squad for the forthcoming Season 9 of the league by picking up a mix of young and experienced talent including Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Md. Liton Ali, Reza Katoulinezhad, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar and many more. Team also retained the star raiding-duo Naveen Kumar Goyat & Vijay Malik who showcased best of their performances in the previous season.

The ninth season of Pro Kabaddi is scheduled to begin from October 7, 2022, and will be held in three cities – Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. The matches will be aired on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

