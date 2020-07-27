JioSaavn for Brands launches digital audio playbook for marketers

The Playbook offers recommendations for advertisers to fine tune their marketing message to make meaningful connections with listeners during this period

JioSaavn for Brands has launched ‘Connecting From A Safe Distance: The Digital Audio Playbook For A New Reality’. This is an essential guide for brands to create relevant and engaging digital audio advertising strategies for a new listener landscape.

The Playbook gleans insights into the transformed streaming patterns of the 100mn+ listeners on JioSaavn, offering recommendations for advertisers to fine tune their marketing message to make meaningful connections with listeners during this period.

The Playbook sheds light on a plethora of streaming trends including preferred playlists, most-loved genres and artists, and the rising popularity of podcasts. Apart from rich listener data and valuable insights, the Playbook also offers recommendations for brands to reach their desired target audience in a manner that is sensitive to their current situation and yet significant enough to stick. Delivering messages alongside wellness instructions, softening the hard-sell, and taking listeners down memory lane are just some of the highly beneficial tips that the Playbook has to offer.

According to JioSaavn’s data, listeners’ love for digital audio streaming has remained constant, although preferences have evolved over the last few months. As more people adapt to their ‘stay home’ routines, the brand has witnessed stark growth in specific playlists such as cleaning (6%), home workouts (17%), kids’ content (155%) and cooking (20%). Unsurprisingly, listeners are nostalgic for simpler times and, as a result, throwback hits from the 80s, 90s and 2000s by yesteryear sensations like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Lata Mangeshkar have seen a streaming uptick of 520%.

Speaking on the playbook, Suhani Arora, Director - Ad Product Marketing at JioSaavn, said, “At JioSaavn for Brands, our goal is to help marketers channel the power of digital audio by constantly providing them with relevant solutions, insights, and ideas. To that end, our Playbook is designed to help brands and agencies understand evolving streaming behavior and make more informed decisions. The type of music and podcasts being streamed at the moment is a clear indication of the mood, activity, and sentiment around it. We want to encourage marketers to pause and listen to the users, and then adjust the messaging to meet their current reality and needs.”

Timeline for data in the playbook - 16th March - 25th May, 2020