JBL ropes in singer Doja Cat as global brand ambassador

JBL has announced its latest global ambassador, teaming up for a collaborative partnership with global superstar Doja Cat. The Grammy winner for Best Pop Duo teased her JBL ambassadorship on social media leading into last night’s Grammy awards before commanding attention on the red carpet. Her one-of-a-kind custom hand-blown glass handbag with a blinged out JBL Clip 4 attached turned the conversation from “what are you wearing,” to “what are you listening to?”.

She is the latest superstar to ink a deal with JBL, joining an all-star roster of ambassadors like Bebe Rexha, DJ Martin Garrix and basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo. There will be a variety of JBL x Doja Cat activations throughout the partnership, including Doja serving as the face of the brand’s 2022 “Dare To” campaign highlighting JBL products and encouraging consumers to be their most authentic selves. Doja superfans will be given the opportunity of a lifetime and access like never before through unexpected moments leading to the superstar’s headlining performance at the explosive return of JBL Fest this September in Las Vegas.

The answer was loud and clear: JBL and Doja are teaming up in a big way. Fans everywhere need no longer wonder what happens when the best in sound meets today’s hottest artist. Special performances and unexpected moments throughout the campaign will give fans front-row seats to unfiltered experiences that will leave them wanting more.

“I’m excited to be working with JBL. From the start of the partnership they have made it clear that they are here to support me and my ideas about their products. That is easy for me because I actually love their speakers and I carry them around with me wherever I go. I’d wear clothes made of JBL speakers if I could,” said Doja Cat. “I can’t wait for everyone to see all the cool things we’re doing, including something coming really soon for my biggest fans.”

“Doja Cat is as authentic as it gets. She’s an adept musician and incredible performer with a strong visual presence, which is hard to find,” said Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN. “She has the unique gift of connecting with fans across a variety of demographics, particularly Gen Z, which makes her the perfect fit for JBL. We are beyond excited to join forces with her to bring together fans from a wide range of backgrounds and encourage everyone to exercise their individuality through personal expression in unexpected ways.”

