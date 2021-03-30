Jayshri Gayatri Food Products ropes in Mandira Bedi as brand ambassador of Milk Magic

JGF believes that actor's multifaceted personality as a sports commentator, mother, fitness enthusiast, and social media influencer among others will benefit the visibility of the product range

Jayshri Gayatri Food Products (JGF) that has recently forayed into the Indian B2C domestic market with their dairy products brand ‘Milk Magic’, has roped in Mandira Bedi as the brand ambassador to promote their product range in the Paneer Category.

JGF believes that Mandira Bedi is a familiar face across generations. Furthermore, her multifaceted personality as an actor, sports commentator, mother, fitness enthusiast and social media influencer among others, will benefit the visibility of the product range.

Commenting on the potential of the Paneer category, Kishan Modi, Managing Director, Jayshri Gayatri Foods, said, “Paneer has always been the star product of Milk Magic among NRIs and now in India as we have recently forayed in the domestic B2C market. The pandemic has evolved Indian consumer preferences towards packaged food products, especially for Paneer, as safety and hygiene become prime concerns. As the market expands, we see a huge potential for this category in India and will soon launch a never before range of paneer products.”

Speaking about the association, Mandira Bedi said, “Being a vegetarian, I am a huge fan of Paneer as part of my regular diet and its nutritional benefits, to achieve my fitness goals. I am delighted to be the face of this first-of-its-kind, high quality and healthy range of packaged paneer that is soon to be launched by Milk Magic. The upcoming campaign is sure to make paneer lovers giggle and have something to look forward to at the same time.”

Speaking about Mandira Bedi being the natural fit for the product range, Chandra Prakash Pandey, Director Marketing, Jayshri Gayatri Foods, said, “We wanted a face that relates to all aspects of Paneer consumers – be it homemakers, home-chefs, aware parents, fitness conscious individuals, among others. We see Mandira Bedi as the right match that is relatable to individuals across all walks of life.”

Speaking about the brand’s connect with Mandira Bedi, Upendra Singh Thakur – Founder, BeanstalkAsia, expressed, “In Mandira, we find all facets of her personality connecting seamlessly with the brand’s persona. Her energetic and jovial personality is what we are looking to capture in the upcoming campaign that gives a new twist to the otherwise cliched portrayal of Paneer as a product.”

JGF has awarded BeanstalkAsia the entire Integrated Marketing Communications mandate for the entire portfolio of their dairy products brand ‘Milk Magic’ and soon to be launched non-dairy products portfolio.

The wide product basket under the brand Milk Magic includes the fresh and frozen varieties of Paneer, which is one of their most popular product offerings, Butter - salted & unsalted varieties, Pure Ghee variety, an assortment of Cheese, Khoya, and Indian sweets such as Gulab Jamun, Rasgulla, Rasmalai and Kaju Katli.

Milk Magic brand is very popular in Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Orissa and Telangana among others and is also being subsequently launched in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and later in it will entre Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and North Eastern states as well. The company has robust plans to build its own distribution channel with hubs at each City followed by company-owned exclusive retailing outlets. The brand will also be available in large format grocery retail stores such Reliance Fresh and DMart, among others.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)