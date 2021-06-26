Janhvi Kapoor celebrates women's unapologetic love for beauty in Nykaa campaign

Nykaa released a new campaign with Janhvi Kapoor- brand ambassador, Nykaa Beauty. Titled “All that you love”, highlighting the unapologetic relationship every Nykaa woman has with her beauty products, while also tipping a hat to the brand’s own relationship with consumers.

The All That You Love film and campaign are built on Nykaa’s inherent understanding of the beauty needs and ambitions of women and are a celebration of their passion for all things beauty. Commenting on the campaign launch, Shalini Raghavan, Group CMO, Nykaa, said “At Nykaa, a shared love for beauty has underpinned our relationship with consumers. By listening to them closely and consistently bringing their beauty desires to their doorstep, we have become a much-loved part of their lives and we greatly value this position. With our All that you love campaign we want to acknowledge their emotional connection with us and invite many more women to experience the joy of discovering Nykaa’s limitless world of beauty that cuts across categories and choices.”

The campaign debuted on Nykaa’s social channels- YouTube & Instagram on 23rd June and will be further amplified across digital and mainline media.

