Janhvi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman are 'iconic' in new OPPO ad
The #MadeToBeIconic campaign has been crafted by OML Entertainment for OPPO's Find N3 Flip
OML Entertainment has unveiled a campaign #MadeToBeIconic in partnership with OPPO India, presenting the OPPO Find N3 Flip. The collaboration bridges the generational gap, bringing together legendary actresses Zeenat Aman’ with Janhvi Kapoor, sharing screen space for the first time ever.
The team at OML Entertainment has crafted the campaign with the hashtag #MadeToBeIconic. On October 11, 2023, the actors took to Instagram to unveil the alliance.
Zeenat Aman was quoted: "So many phones are all about teenagers - young 20 somethings having a great time. But this one - it's not just them. It's for everyone. It's timeless but it's still so cool. It makes me feel like I don’t just have a phone in my hand - I have a creative partner. And if that's not iconic - I don't know what is."
Janhvi Kapoor said: "The Flip is a stunning phone with the tech and the performance to back it up. I am a total selfie person and the experience I had when taking Flexform selfies - it was something else. But what I love most about it is - it's not a trend - it's a phone that is timeless and elegant. It's not made with just one generation in mind - its appeal is universal. That's what makes it iconic."
Roycin D'souza - Vice President from OML Entertainment was quoted as saying, “OML Entertainment carries a legacy of amalgamating star power with branded campaigns, enabling brands to capture the eye of a larger audience. OPPO India a leading innovator in smart devices technology, and empowers users with cutting-edge technology and innovation. The #MadeToBeIconic campaign for OPPO's #FindN3FlipPhone is an unparalleled and monumental endeavor. It marks the historic first by uniting brand ambassadors from two different generations in a single frame. The presence of Zeenat Aman and Jhahnvi Kapoor sharing the limelight, is nothing short of magical and iconic. This campaign carries an international allure and unveils OPPO's new range with a timeless elegance that is nothing short of remarkable."
ISMA celebrates India's sweet bond with sugar
The #CheeniSaMeethaIndia campaign sends out the message that consuming sugar in moderation can be a part of an active lifestyle
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 12:53 PM | 2 min read
The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has announced the launch of its #CheeniSaMeethaIndia campaign. With the objective of nurturing a more equitable and enlightening comprehension of sugar, ISMA aspires to lead you on an expedition through the annals of sugar's history and its indispensable role in our everyday lives. The first glimpse of the audiovisual was released at the recently organised ‘The Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Conference’ in the presence of numerous dignitaries from the sugar and allied industries.
"ISMA firmly believes it's time to rediscover the inherent sweetness of sugar and to acknowledge its significance, both from a health and cultural perspective. For years, sugar has been painted as the 'villain,' leading many individuals to experience guilt over their sugar consumption. Enjoy sugar in moderation, be responsible to your body and to yourself, lead an active lifestyle and let the goodness of sugar in its various forms fill your life with sweetness," said the association.
Aditya Jhunjhunwala, President of the Indian Sugar Mills Association, emphasized the core mission of the #CheeniSaMeethaIndia campaign, remarking, "Our goal with the campaign is to enlighten the masses about sugar's longstanding role as an integral part of our lives, and it is high time we dispel the negative misconceptions associated with it. By dispelling myths and fostering a balanced perspective, we aim to convey that sugar, when consumed in moderation, can indeed complement a healthy lifestyle."
The #CheeniSaMeethaIndia campaign is set to feature a range of videos and partnerships aimed at cultivating a more positive and balanced connection with sugar, with a particular focus on adults and working-age individuals. ISMA acknowledges the importance of dispelling misconceptions and concerns surrounding sugar consumption.
The campaign will feature a compelling series of informative videos that delve into the history, significance, and versatile uses of sugar. The overarching objective of the #CheeniSaMeethaIndia campaign is to equip individuals with the knowledge needed to make well-informed decisions regarding their sugar consumption, ultimately nurturing a healthier and more harmonious relationship with this essential ingredient.
Harpic reminds us that bathroom cleaning is everyone's responsibility, not just mom's
The brand has released its first-ever festive campaign #MomWaliDiwali
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 12:43 PM | 2 min read
Harpic Bathroom Cleaner released its first-ever festive campaign #MomWaliDiwali, inspiring families to play a bigger role in getting homes ready for the upcoming festival of lights. The campaign highlights how each member can support the homemaker in this process, especially when it comes to bathroom cleaning.
Diwali cleaning is a ritual India takes very seriously and the entire family comes together to take part in the activity under the supervision of the homemaker who is the protagonist and adds to perfection everywhere (Mom’s perfect touch). However, when it comes to cleaning a bathroom, which is the most tedious job of all, homemakers are usually left alone to complete the job. The joy of the celebrations can be manifold if the family pitches in to help her in this job as well.
Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia - Hygiene, Reckitt said, “Harpic, popular for its direct communication with consumers, has adopted a unique approach to the festive season this year. In a new direction for the brand, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner through #MomWaliDiwali, showcases the importance of a mother’s touch in achieving perfection in every task, and the role families can play to ease her work around the house, especially during Diwali cleaning. The heartwarming brand film aims to bring families together in the most mundane task of cleaning. We are excited to see how consumers receive the film, an effort to create a unique brand recall moment amongst them.”
The campaign video captures the significance of a mother’s touch in achieving perfection in every task, big or small, while encouraging family members to assist mothers with exhausting tasks like bathroom cleaning. It features a daughter, son, and father struggling at tasks like making laddoos, picking right clothes for Diwali, and putting up lights in preparation for Diwali, however, with the mother’s magical touch, they are able to complete the tasks successfully. When the mother is later seen attempting to clean the bathroom, the son, daughter and father intervene to help, using the Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, making the mother smile in awe of her family.
Banijay Asia forays into Live entertainment
Banijay Asia produced and executed the pre-match ceremony for the India-Pakistan clash
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 10:08 AM | 2 min read
Banijay Asia has forayed into LIVE Entertainment and Special Events, with an unforgettable pre-match entertainment ceremony at the India-Pakistan cricket match. Produced and executed by Banijay Asia, and orchestrated by BCCI, the star-studded event, titled "A Musical Odyssey," took place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, captivating an audience of over 100,000 cricket enthusiasts.
The evening, directed by Varun Gupta, comprised opening and a mid-innings act, witnessed Shankar Mahadevan, Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, Darshan Rawal and Sukhvinder Singh set the stage on fire with their chart-topping hits and melodious renditions.
Commenting on the project, Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO of Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, stated, "We are honoured and humbled to be part of a historic evening, by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and would like to thank the entire BCCI team for their confidence in us. This event marked the first foray for Banijay Asia into the ‘LIVE Entertainment’ space, an area which, with the support of Banijay Events, it hopes to grow. We believe in creating unique and unforgettable experiences, and this evening was a testament to our commitment to bringing home unforgettable entertainment experiences."
The news comes months after the global launch of Banijay Events, and Banijay’s acquisition of live entertainment specialist, Balich Wonder Studio. Banijay Events will look to partner closely with Banijay Asia in the region to expand its efforts in this space.
Rethinking the funnel: Is the classic marketing model a dying relic?
The marketing funnel, the trusty road map that guided consumers from awareness to conversion, was designed for simpler times when choices were limited and attention was ample
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 8:29 AM | 5 min read
In an age where the attention span of the average consumer is less than that of a goldfish, traditional marketing models are beginning to look a bit, well, old-fashioned. The classic marketing funnel, once a guiding light for businesses seeking to convert prospects into loyal customers, is now under scrutiny. The question on everyone's mind is: Is the marketing funnel dead?
To answer this pressing question, let's start with a few startling data points: In the vast digital ocean, consumers are exposed to 4,000 to 10,000 ads and brand messages every single day. Yet, a very minimal number of them believe they're targeted effectively. It's a battlefield of brands vying for a spot in your precious attention span, and only a few emerge victorious.
The marketing funnel, that trusty road map that guided consumers from awareness to conversion, was designed for simpler times when choices were limited, and attention was ample. Today, the average consumer switches between devices up to 21 times every hour, juggling smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart speakers. It's an orchestra of screens and devices, playing in perfect disharmony, and the marketing funnel doesn't seem to have sheet music for this tune.
But don't write its obituary just yet.
The marketing funnel isn't dead, per se; it's just undergoing a radical transformation, experts suggest.
The Iconic Evolution
Neha Kulwal, Managing Director, APAC & India, Mitgo says that there has been an emergence of so many smart shopping activities, say having an influencer on board who creates the content, then talks about the product, then the product comes under consideration and then the intent is built, and finally after that, the transaction happens.
“It is no longer a traditional top, middle and bottom of the funnel situation anymore. There are more than these three stages that have emerged, especially in the digital era,” Kulwal said.
She also highlighted that the journey with the consumer doesn’t end at the conversion or sale. Feedback is also of utmost importance in today’s era, which wasn’t originally a part of the traditional marketing funnel.
Srikanth Bureddy, Co-founder, Whistle Martech echoes a similar stance, and says that the user behaviour has undergone a world of change. “It’s no more like the older generations where a purchase decision involved a lot of time and filters. Now you can review it within fractions of seconds. The filters are getting removed and the funnel is getting decreased, which in one way is good,” he said.
However, Bureddy adds that this change in the funnel has come majorly only in the digital space. “There is not much of a difference in user buying behaviour offline. The funnel there is more or less intact, but it has evolved more from a digital aspect,” he pointed out.
When speaking of digital, the keyword data cannot be ignored. It turns out that data-driven insights have played a key role in the funnel’s evolution.
The Data Dilemma: From Funnel to Flywheel
“New data-driven insights, non-linear customer journey and omnichannel marketing are giving rise to a more agile and dynamic model,” believes Praveen Sridhar, VP of Growth and Special Projects, Netcore Cloud.
Sridhar stressed on the aspect that the funnel’s linearity remains one of the core challenges. In the digital age, the consumer journey is anything but linear. It's an intricate web of touchpoints, where consumers interact with brands across multiple devices and platforms. McKinsey & Company coined the term "consumer decision journey" to describe this complex, non-linear path.
As a result, marketers have had to rethink their approach.
Thus entered the flywheel, a concept popularised by HubSpot. “The flywheel acknowledges that customer engagement is an ongoing, circular process, rather than a linear one-way street. It emphasises delighting existing customers, turning them into promoters, and using their word-of-mouth referrals to attract new customers,” Sridhar explained.
While new models like flywheel have come into play in a lot of sectors, the percentage of how much different sectors are relying on the new models differs.
For instance, Sridhar shared that for sectors like BFSI, Healthcare and B2B sales, the traditional marketing funnel still holds a significant place. “In these sectors, the funnel brings you more results. It also depends on how much of the contemporary elements are used along with it, but the traditional funnel still stands for sectors like BFSI and healthcare,” he said.
The Marriage of Content & Commerce
Experts also feel that content marketing has blurred the lines between branding and sales. Savvy brands are creating valuable, informative content that not only engages consumers but also guides them through the decision-making process. It's not about pushing products; it's about providing solutions and building trust.
“E-commerce platforms are capitalising on this trend by integrating content and commerce. Brands can seamlessly transition consumers from informative content to making a purchase. This marks a departure from the traditional funnel, where the content was primarily used for brand awareness and not for closing deals,” a marketing and brand expert shared.
The Future of Marketing: Evolving, Not Dying
To surmise, the traditional marketing funnel isn't dead, but it's certainly evolving. As digitisation, data, personalisation, and consumer empowerment reshape the marketing landscape, brands are adapting to meet the challenges of this new era.
Marketing is no longer a one-way street; it's a dynamic conversation. Brands that thrive will be those that can listen, engage, and provide value throughout the entire customer journey. The funnel may not be dead, but it's no longer the sole navigational tool for modern marketing.
Instead, it's a piece of a larger puzzle that includes flywheels, data-driven insights, and a commitment to customer-centricity.
Media mix for Zoya’s latest jewellery collection is mostly digital and print: Ajoy Chawla
Chawla, CEO of Titan’s jewellery division, spoke about the brand's latest collection, media mix, festive expectations and more
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 8:38 AM | 4 min read
As Zoya from the house of Tata on Tuesday unveiled its latest jewellery collection ‘Her Becoming’, Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan’s jewellery division, said the brand is going all in to connect with customers through digital and print.
The pricing of the premium jewellery collection ranges from Rs 25 lakh to a crore. Inspired by a cut with geometric shapes and patterns, it's a big departure from the florals and other motifs which are usually popular, according to Chawla.
"Each piece has been crafted and put together with a lot of care. “Her Becoming” in a way represents the Zoya woman who wants that uniqueness, that specialness. She is unique as a person, and therefore even the jewellery that we have created is unique. A Zoya woman really believes in crafting her own destiny," he emphasised.
In conversation with exchange4media, Chawla spoke about more about the new collection, marketing strategy, media mix and what the festive season looks like.
What are your expectations from this festive season?
We hope for good growth like every jeweller does, and every jewellery player. We had the first 14 days of the Shraadh period this year in October. So really with only two days’ data, we cannot say much but we hope it's good. We are planning for growth.
The first half growth has been approximately 20%. We've declared this in the stock exchanges as well. How the second half will be we'll see, it's very difficult to gauge. Overall, I can say that we expect good demand and growth, especially in premium and luxury for sure, because in that segment there are many more customers upgrading towards premium and luxury. So that segment, given India's overall economic situation, is going to be positive.
What is your marketing strategy and the media mix for the latest collection launch?
So, it's multimedia, but it's a mix of digital, print and of course a lot of events on the ground. TV is not something which we have thought about but it's mostly digital and print, and a lot of events and ongoing connection with customers because luxury is really about bringing customers in, you know, showcasing it in a unique manner.
Zoya’s revenue size was Rs 240 crore last year. What are your expectations for this financial year?
I really can't share anything. But I know that over the next three to four years, we expect these numbers to really work well because the luxury market is really on the threshold and poised to kind of take off.
How has the fluctuating gold price impacted the jewellery demand this time?
It is difficult to comment. It's too volatile, and you cannot really comment. Customers have their own reasoning. And if it is very sharp volatility then customers get a little spooked. But if it's a gradual increase, you know, and they see the outlook is likely to keep going up then they will be happy to buy but you know, gold prices and customers are like guessing how the investors will be in the stock market.
Any expansion plans for the jewellery brands? Are there any more launches in the pipeline?
For Zoya, this is the big launch. We've already had an interesting launch a few months before for the “My Embrace” collection and now it is “Her Becoming”. As far as expansion is concerned, we have added a store of Zoya in Ahmedabad. So far in the first half. We've signed up a few stores. Let's see if we can get a few more stores in the fourth quarter. We've got a few more stores lined up. But overall, yes, if I look at Zoya over the next year, or maybe about 15 months, we could say that from eight stores, we may become closer to 14 or 15 stores, depending on how we're able to exist.
HDFC ad gets branded 'Anti-Hindu' over bindi
A section of netizens have taken umbrage at the main character in the ad who sports a stop sign-like red bindi on her forehead
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 5:18 PM | 2 min read
The use of a bindi as a 'no' symbol by @HDFC during Navratri is highly disrespectful to Hindu sentiments.— Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) October 17, 2023
This move is completely unacceptable and shows a lack of cultural sensitivity.
Why is everyone so desperate to mock Hindus? pic.twitter.com/zzsMd0Zqz4
Namaste @HDFCBank_Cares & @HDFC_Bank? We need 3 things to happen— Aviral Dwivedi (@avirald36) October 17, 2023
1. Sack the advertising agency
2. Withdraw all anti Hindu campaigns immediately
3. Sack the marketing head who approved this campaign #AntiHinduHDFC
ओ बेशर्म @HDFC_Bank— Deepak Sharma (@SonOfBharat7) October 16, 2023
ये क्या है.... तुम लोगों की इतनी अवकात कि हिंदू महिलाओं और पवित्र बिंदी का मज़ाक उड़ाओगे ?
क्या तेरी औकात है कि इस महिला की जगह
बुरका पहनाकर उन्हें अपमानित कर सके ?
अगर नहीं तो सीधे सीधे माफ़ी मांग देश की महिलाओं से वरना तेरा जो बॉयकॉट होगा वो परिणाम तू… pic.twitter.com/NineXuCTAt
#BoycottHDFC #AntiHinduHDFC #shameonhdfc— Sambhav Surana (@SuranaSur41354) October 17, 2023
You should apologize pic.twitter.com/fNduPPE6p4
What the FK is this @HDFC_Bank & @HDFCBank_Cares— Desi Witcher ?? (@Bhishma_Swami) October 17, 2023
Do HDFC even know why Hindu Women put Bindi on their forehead ?
#AntiHinduHDFC
>
