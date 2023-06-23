Janasya ropes in Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

Sports marketing agency, Baseline Ventures, have signed a multi-year extension to continue exclusively representing leading Indian cricketer, Smriti Mandhana. Smriti, who signed with Baseline in 2017, has expressed her satisfaction with Baseline's representation and has decided to continue their successful partnership.

Since joining forces with Baseline, Smriti has witnessed remarkable growth in her endorsements, sponsorships, and brand value. Baseline Ventures' expertise and efforts have resulted in securing valuable partnerships with renowned brands such as Hero MotoCorp, Red Bull, Nike, Gulf Oil, Wrangler, Hyundai, Leela Hotels and at the last count is representing more than 15 brands as brand ambassador as part of multi-year deals. These collaborations have not only strengthened Smriti ‘s brand image but have also contributed significantly to her success both on and off the field. In addition, Smriti will be a part of the recently launched Baseline Foundation as she wants to lend support in helping upcoming young athletes across different sports.

Smriti’s brand value has grown steadily over the past few years. Two months back, Smriti was ranked among the top 10 female athletes in the world in terms of sponsorship value and was ranked among the most marketable athletes on the planet. She was the only Indian female athlete to make the cut among the global top 10 according to a recent study released by Sportico and KORE. This remarkable achievement showcases the global recognition and appeal that Mandhana has garnered till date. Furthermore, her social media engagement remains the highest among female athletes in India, demonstrating her immense popularity and influence across various platforms. She also became the highest paid female cricketer when the Royal Challengers Bangalore bought her for INR 3.4 crore in the WPL.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the continued partnership, Smriti Mandhana stated, "I am extremely delighted to extend my association with Baseline Ventures. Over the years, Baseline has played a pivotal role in expanding my brand presence and securing valuable endorsements. Their commitment and professionalism have been unparalleled, and I am confident that together we will achieve even greater heights."

Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director of Baseline Ventures also expressed his delight regarding the agreement extension, stating, "Smriti has been exceptional both on and off the field. Her remarkable talent, dedication, and influential presence have attracted numerous top brands. The brands have all signed long-term deals & most of them have even renewed with her which is testament to how much value she brings to the brands and how well she has nurtured each partnership. We are proud to have Smriti as part of our family and look forward to further strengthening her brand and creating more impactful opportunities together."

As Smriti Mandhana continues to dominate the cricketing world and inspire millions with her achievements, Baseline Ventures remains committed to supporting her journey and maximizing her potential as a global icon.