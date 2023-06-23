Janasya ropes in Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador
Mandanna’s personality strikes a chord with the youth of India, which is the target audience for Janasya, the company said
Janasya, a fashion brand, has roped in Rashmika Mandanna as their brand ambassador.
“Jansaya's vision, style, and aesthetic perfectly align with her. Her magnetic charisma and personality strike a chord with the youth of India, which is the target audience for Janasya,” the company said.
Through regional and national marketing and by onboarding Rashmika, Janasya aims to appeal to the young customer base in India by providing distinct and fashionable products at a reasonable cost, they said.
Vinay Kanodia, Co-Founder of Janasya, says, "We are excited to begin this remarkable journey with Rashmika Mandanna. Her flawless sense of fashion and fashion-forward approach perfectly encapsulate our brand spirit. Together, we want to design a collection that is unparalleled and pushes the boundaries of modern fashion while capturing the spirit of Indian history."
Commenting on the association and ambassadorship, youth icon and actress Rashmika Mandanna said, "I have been an enthusiastic supporter of Janasya for a while, so I was overjoyed when they asked me to be their brand ambassador. I find it very admirable that they come up with such exquisite clothing that is both fashionable and reasonably priced. This brand believes in helping women step up their fashion game, and their ethnic collection absolutely makes my eyes glimmer. Looking forward to being a part of this breathtaking and benevolent brand."
Uncle Chipps and Yashraj Mukhate bring back 'Bole mere lips' jingle
The tune has already amassed 168k views within an hour of its launch on social media
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 1:35 PM | 2 min read
Uncle Chipps has collaborated with music maestro and internet personality, Yashraj Mukhate, to introduce its iconic "Bole mere lips" jingle in a brand-new and unique avatar.
"This dynamic collaboration evokes a wave of nostalgia while reminding audiences of their enduring bond with Uncle Chipps, treating fans with an unforgettable experience. Known for his viral parodical videos, Yashraj has lent his musical expertise to craft a new rendition of the celebrated jingle. The video delightfully captures the universal feelings associated with brand, as Yashraj goes in for irresistible bites of Uncle Chipps, seamlessly synced with toe-tapping beats of the jingle," said the brand.
Sharing her enthusiasm on the reintroduction of the jingle, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead – Potato Chips, PepsiCo India, said, “The launch of the new Uncle Chipps jingle is an exciting moment for us all. A hit since the 90s, this jingle continues to resonate deeply even today with a massive fan following that spans across celebrities, consumers, and beyond. The revival of ‘Bole Mere Lips, I Love Uncle Chipps’ ®, is our way of celebrating the enduring universal love for the brand and the fandom that surrounds these delicious, crinkled potato chips. Yashraj Mukhate has exceptionally infused his musical prowess and unique style to create a rendition that captures the spirit of Uncle Chipps and the response thus far has been absolutely thrilling.”
The catchy tunes of the composition have already struck a chord with the audience, amassing an impressive 168K views within an hour and an array of positive comments such as "Uncle Chipps chahiye", “Amaze”, “Uncle Chips…nostalgia”, "Wow, this is really good”, “My most fav chips and lovely jingle” and more. The launch of the new jingle will be followed by other multi-media activations.
Open internet presents immense opportunities to marketers: Rahul Singh, The Trade Desk
At the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Delhi Edition, Rahul Singh, Director - Business Development, The Trade Desk, spoke extensively on the opportunities in the Open Internet
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 1:27 PM | 2 min read
The untapped potential and endless possibilities that the open internet presents are still underestimated. With deep industry insights and strategic vision, Rahul Singh, Director - Business Development, The Trade Desk, revealed some secrets to unlocking success in this ever-evolving landscape at the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Delhi Edition. Singh was speaking on the topic ‘Opportunity in the Open internet’.
Singh highlighted the potential of the open internet and how The Trade Desk, demand side platform, helps marketers buy media intelligently and emphasised the importance of data & technology.
He cited a Kantar research in collaboration with The Trade Desk, which states that over 50% of digital media time in India is spent on the open internet. "It is about 10 hours a day, and still the ad dollars are not towards it. They're still being spent on the walled gardens, which should not be the case. There is this opportunity that marketers can leverage to reach out to these consumers," he noted.
He emphasised on how the various channels within the open internet, such as streaming services, music platforms, podcasts, and online gaming, can be prime opportunities for marketers to reach their target audiences.
Three strategies were presented for advertisers by Singh in his address. The first involved leveraging multiple channels to capture consumers' attention during their nonlinear purchase journey. He stressed on the importance of delivering a consistent message across different channels. Singh said “On moving from one channel to five channels, there's an incremental ROI of 25% that some of the brands are getting. All of this happens if you keep the customer at the centre of everything."
The second strategy focused on premium video content, particularly on brand-safe platforms like OTT, known for high brand recall. The third strategy emphasized activating and enriching first-party data to personalize campaigns and engage consumers more effectively.
Throughout the presentation, Singh emphasized on customer centrality in marketing strategies, highlighting the value of a single view of the customer and precision targeting of households and individuals. He also shared his thoughts on the role of machine learning and data-driven decision-making in maximizing marketing effectiveness.
In conclusion, there are immense opportunities presented by the open internet for advertisers. Singh reiterated how by adopting these strategies and prioritizing customer-centric approaches, marketers can tap into the potential of the open internet and connect with consumers in a more meaningful and targeted manner.
Jos Alukkas campaign enters second phase; new TVC on HUID awareness in India released
Earlier Jos Alukkas had launched a slew of programs including an HUID Exchange Fest
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 10:21 AM | 2 min read
Jos Alukkas, one of South India's leading Jewellery groups, has entered into the second phase of HUID campaign after the central government had made the six digit hallmarking mandatory a couple of months ago. As part of the campaign, Jos Alukkas has become the first jewellery group in the country to release a TV commercial on HUID awareness. The Kerala based jewellery group also conducted an exchange fest for exchanging old gold jewellery with new HUID hallmarked jewellery. Hundreds of people daily benefits Jos Alukkas Exchange Offer to change their old ornaments into HUID marked new jewellery.
“India is a country where lakhs of people buy gold ornaments every day. But unfortunately, only three percent of them have awareness about HUID. Jos Alukkas HUID Fest has become a grand success. Jos Alukkas has hugely invested in the HUID awareness programs. We are taking this as a mission’’ says Jos Alukka, Chairman of Jos Alukkas Group.
Earlier, Jos Alukkas had launched a slew of programs including an HUID Exchange Fest soon after the Centre made HUID mandatory in gold jewellery in a bid to ensure quality and transparency along with fighting unethical practices in the market.
Being the first jewellery group which introduced and sold BIS-916 hallmarked gold jewellery, Jos Alukkas has already hallmarked 100 percent of its gold stock with the six-digit Alphanumeric Unique Identification Code (HUID).
HUID Fest, first step of Jos Alukkas’s different campaigns associated with HUID awareness program has created a new sensation in the jewellery industry. Jos Alukkas only sells HUID-marked gold.
The ongoing Exchange Fest offers customers a fantastic opportunity to exchange old Gold jewellery with new HUID inscribed Gold jewellery. This Exchange Fest has also announced attractive offers for exchanging old jewellery.
With HUID, everyone will be able to directly access and track the purity, weight and source of the Gold Jewellery. Jos Alukkas has introduced massive plans for the HUID campaign. The campaign is focused on the ethos that ‘HUID gives you Courage’.
BCCI sets base price for national lead sponsor rights at Rs 350 cr: Report
The board reportedly released a tender on June 14 for the national team lead sponsor
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 8:58 AM | 1 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly set the base price for national lead sponsor rights at Rs 350 crore.
According to a news report, BCCI has set the base price for bilateral matches featuring India at Rs 3 crore per match and Rs 1 crore per match for International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
The BCCI released a tender on June 14 for the national team lead sponsor. The tender will reportedly be available for purchase until June 26.
Cryptocurrency, tobacco and real-money gaming companies have been reportedly barred from bidding.
WhatsApp partners with Anushka Sharma to highlight new privacy features
The brand has partnered with Sharma to launch a series of mirrored messages appearing in private spaces - women’s restrooms - in malls across Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 6:07 PM | 3 min read
WhatsApp has launched new privacy features and partnered with Anushka Sharma to highlight them.
“New research from YouGov commissioned by WhatsApp reveals the power of a private message, as almost three quarters of women across the world (73%) and 68% of women in India say they would open up about their struggles if a friend reached out to them in private. WhatsApp believes everyone should have a safe space to communicate with their family and friends, and so to encourage women to check in on each other privately, has partnered with actor Anushka Sharma to launch a series of mirrored messages appearing in private spaces - women’s restrooms - in malls across Delhi,” the brand shared.
A message will appear on the restroom mirror when triggered by motion, alongside a QR code that offers suggestions for checking in via a private WhatsApp message. Afterwards, the message vanishes without a trace, just like a Disappearing Message on WhatsApp.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Actor, Anushka Sharma, said, “Women don’t always feel safe to speak up about issues they’re facing, however they tend to open up with a friend who reaches out to them, privately. I’ve partnered with WhatsApp to drive awareness around the importance of having a secure space for women to confide in others and how a private conversation can be empowering for women to speak up and seek help when their safety and well-being might be at risk. I truly feel it is important to check in on a friend, colleague, loved one, especially if you haven’t heard from them in a while and that one private message can be a lifeline. I am happy to be a part of this campaign that can be a safe space for women to open up.”
Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President of Meta India, said, “At WhatsApp, we believe protecting users’ personal conversations with their family and friends is the most important type of privacy we can give them. We’re thrilled to add two new privacy-first features that further strengthen and add to WhatsApp’s built-in layers of protection to offer users a safe space to have their most private conversations. Through the series of mirrored messages, we’re spreading the word on the importance of checking in on a friend or a loved one, encouraging women to reach out and support each other to speak up. We hope it helps start important conversations on WhatsApp, which always start with a single private message.”
To coincide with the launch, Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new privacy feature, Silence Unknown Callers, which helps to screen out spam, scams and calls from unknown people for greater control over your calls. We’re also rolling out Privacy Checkup, a step-by-step feature that guides you through the important privacy settings on WhatsApp and helps you choose the right level of protection, all in one place.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds signs NTR Jr as its brand ambassador
NTR Jr reflects the core values of the group i.e., trust, transparency, and excellence with his affable and grounded persona, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 5:38 PM | 2 min read
Malabar Gold & Diamonds has signed actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. also known as NTR Jr. as its newest brand ambassador. NTR Jr. will be featured in the upcoming consumer campaigns of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.
A prolific actor and a pan-India mass superstar attracting global attention, NTR Jr. reflects the core values of the group i.e., trust, transparency, and excellence with his affable and grounded persona, the company said.
The second innings of NTR Jr. as the brand’s ambassador will make Malabar Gold & Diamonds 30th anniversary even more glittering. Signing the super-star is in line with the group’s aim to further expand its customer base and build a stronger consumer-connect in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region as well as across India and around the world, they said further.
Speaking about the association, NTR Jr. shared, “I am happy to be associated once again with Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Apart from being one of the most trusted jewellery brands, they are actively showcasing Indian designs, art & culture at the global stage. Their customer-centric promises and ESG initiatives have established their leadership in the industry. I see great synergy between the values I believe in and what the brand stands for.”
Commenting on associating with NTR Jr., MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, “We are excited to renew our time-tested association with NTR Jr. He has emerged as a one of the widely admired movie stars in India across regions. His outstanding filmography underlines his command over the crafts of acting. He is an actor par excellence and his impressive personality will further elevate our brand proposition. We had an amazing association in the past with NTR Jr. and the revival of the relation will help accelerate the acceptance of the brand globally in our ambition to be the no. 1 global jewellery retailer. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary this year, we would like to reaffirm our commitment to offering our valued customers excellence in transparency, jewellery variety and craftsmanship along with world-class jewellery shopping experience”.
Smriti Mandhana extends partnership with Baseline Ventures
The cricketer signed with Baseline in 2017
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 4:37 PM | 3 min read
Sports marketing agency, Baseline Ventures, have signed a multi-year extension to continue exclusively representing leading Indian cricketer, Smriti Mandhana. Smriti, who signed with Baseline in 2017, has expressed her satisfaction with Baseline's representation and has decided to continue their successful partnership.
Since joining forces with Baseline, Smriti has witnessed remarkable growth in her endorsements, sponsorships, and brand value. Baseline Ventures' expertise and efforts have resulted in securing valuable partnerships with renowned brands such as Hero MotoCorp, Red Bull, Nike, Gulf Oil, Wrangler, Hyundai, Leela Hotels and at the last count is representing more than 15 brands as brand ambassador as part of multi-year deals. These collaborations have not only strengthened Smriti ‘s brand image but have also contributed significantly to her success both on and off the field. In addition, Smriti will be a part of the recently launched Baseline Foundation as she wants to lend support in helping upcoming young athletes across different sports.
Smriti’s brand value has grown steadily over the past few years. Two months back, Smriti was ranked among the top 10 female athletes in the world in terms of sponsorship value and was ranked among the most marketable athletes on the planet. She was the only Indian female athlete to make the cut among the global top 10 according to a recent study released by Sportico and KORE. This remarkable achievement showcases the global recognition and appeal that Mandhana has garnered till date. Furthermore, her social media engagement remains the highest among female athletes in India, demonstrating her immense popularity and influence across various platforms. She also became the highest paid female cricketer when the Royal Challengers Bangalore bought her for INR 3.4 crore in the WPL.
Expressing her enthusiasm for the continued partnership, Smriti Mandhana stated, "I am extremely delighted to extend my association with Baseline Ventures. Over the years, Baseline has played a pivotal role in expanding my brand presence and securing valuable endorsements. Their commitment and professionalism have been unparalleled, and I am confident that together we will achieve even greater heights."
Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director of Baseline Ventures also expressed his delight regarding the agreement extension, stating, "Smriti has been exceptional both on and off the field. Her remarkable talent, dedication, and influential presence have attracted numerous top brands. The brands have all signed long-term deals & most of them have even renewed with her which is testament to how much value she brings to the brands and how well she has nurtured each partnership. We are proud to have Smriti as part of our family and look forward to further strengthening her brand and creating more impactful opportunities together."
As Smriti Mandhana continues to dominate the cricketing world and inspire millions with her achievements, Baseline Ventures remains committed to supporting her journey and maximizing her potential as a global icon.
