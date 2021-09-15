Jack in the Box Worldwide partners with Phoenix Mills Limited

Jack in the Box Worldwide, a part of The 120 Media Collective, partners with Phoenix Mills Limited, one of India's leading retail mall developers and operators, to amplify the group’s digital marketing & advertising initiatives for its Chennai retail properties - Phoenix Marketcity & Palladium.



Taking on a digital-first approach, Jack in the Box Worldwide will focus on developing and scaling the brand’s digital presence through its performance-driven content marketing efforts. The mandate includes communication & platform strategies, creative duties, social media management, content creation, SEO and performance marketing.



Sharing her thoughts, Ritu Mehta, VP - Marketing, Phoenix Mills said, “As the economy continues to recover from the pandemic, the retail industry has been presented with a unique opportunity to reimagine our marketing practices in the digital space, given that safety, precaution and assurance are major concerns for consumers. The first step in this journey of establishing reassurance inevitably starts online and therefore it was absolutely essential to work with a partner who could think digital-first. We are confident that Jack in the Box Worldwide, who share our larger vision, will drive the group’s business initiatives through their strategic acumen and domain expertise.”



Speaking on the win, Rishi Sen, Managing Partner, Jack in the Box Worldwide said, “We are confident that our partnership with Phoenix Marketcity & Palladium Chennai will pave a new, safer way for mall-goers to indulge in their retail therapy amongst others. Apart from driving deeper engagement with the consumer through the brand’s social media channels, we are also committed to increasing footfalls to the properties through unique online-to-offline campaigns.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)