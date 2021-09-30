It's more a question of supply with demand back to pre-Covid levels: Tarun Garg

With the second wave of coronavirus, during the months of May-June, domestic sales of major automobile manufacturers took a hit due to the lockdown imposed in multiple states. However, with the markets now opening up and several sectors started showing recovery signs, the auto sector too is witnessing a strong demand, which is also backed by the festive season.

“The Indian customer is resilient. What we have seen is that post-Covid, the shift towards personal mobility has, in fact, gone up and there is a very strong demand in the market. Of course, it is driven not only by personal mobility, but I think customers are really getting confident with the pace people are getting vaccinated and this in return is increasing the demand,” said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. The auto company recently launched its most awaited i20 N Line in India with prices starting at Rs 9,84,100 (Ex-showroom).

Speaking about the demand and N Line, Garg shared, “Now we're entering the festival season, with Navratra, Dusshera, and Diwali around the corner. As far as the N Line is concerned, again, we are receiving a high demand. People are very excited, and the customer of N Line which falls under the age group of 30-32 years, is really looking forward to having something unique and different. We are trying to produce enough to meet rising demand.”

Pointing towards the ongoing semiconductor and global semiconductor issues responsible for affecting the global supply chain, Garg further added, “Everybody's trying their best, we at Hyundai are making all efforts to solve these issues and buck up production. So we're hoping that sooner or later, we should be able to solve this issue, as we are receiving a very good inflow of customers from all across the country. Also, we are really quite optimistic about the festival season. The demand is definitely back to the pre-COVID levels. As I said, it is now more a question of supply and how we are going to back up the supply."

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India showcased the i20 N Line in a dynamic new concept that epitomizes its sporty and exclusive character in an inimitable Creators Arena at its Corporate Headquarters in Gurugram and in Mumbai too. Combining sporty and exciting elements, the Creators Arena fuses to form the perfect depiction of a bold new playground for millennial audiences to immerse themselves in an exciting environment.

Speaking about the marketing plans, Garg shared that with the customers spending more time on digital means, two things have happened. One is obviously, a great shift towards the digital means of communication. Therefore, Hyundai is doing so much hyperlocal marketing to get the attention of the customers. At the same time, the importance of good content is really going up.

“The Creators Arena - is one such initiative, which we are doing because we believe especially the customer of the N line is looking for something much more than the product, they're looking for a complete lifestyle. The whole idea is that the customer gets to see different facets of the lifestyle of the i20 N line and I think this will be a unique way of marketing to win the hearts of the customers," he added.

Garg shared, “Yes, and of course we have used innovative, animated characters to promote i20, even in the TVC. Similarly, on the billboards as well.”

The Creator’s Arena has been conceptualized to portray a raw and feel-evoking look. With the application of corrugated sheets and mesh walls, the Creator’s Arena depicts the i20 N Line amidst a grungy look. The Creator’s Arena also showcased a digital music symphony, composed out of i20 N Line car sounds making it the instrument of a dynamic and sporty new melody. Hyundai had also displayed the championship-winning WRC Rally Car at the Creator’s Arena alongside exciting N Line merchandise, showcasing the Motorsport-inspired styling of i20 N Line.

Speaking about the media mix and the shift towards digital, Garg shared, “Clearly there has been a trend in which we have seen digital media going up. In terms of inquiries also what we find is that now more than 30-35% of the inquiries are coming through digital routes, so accordingly the media is also changing. Additionally, pre-sales are also happening online because the customer is working from home and they're spending a lot of time on mobile phones searching for some good content so this is where we believe there's an opportunity to offer good content to the customer and follow his online journey as well. So, the shift towards digital is clear and we believe that this would be an important medium going forward. However, television has always been the fastest way to reach customers.”

While talking about the media mix and the budget, Garg shared that digital spending has definitely seen a positive trend, said, “About three years ago, digital used to be about 10% of the media strength whereas now it is probably close to 30%. We also believe in investing to create a better brand. Therefore, we are doing whatever is required. Also, we have launched some 10 models in the last two years. So I think we are doing fairly well in terms of spending.”

