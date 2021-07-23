IOA gets Adani Group as Tokyo Olympics sponsor

The announcement was made by IOA secretary general Rajiv Mehta

Updated: Jul 23, 2021 4:01 PM
olympics

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has roped in Adani Group as the sponsor for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and further, according to media reports.

IOA secretary general Rajiv Mehta, who is in Tokyo, announced the development.

"We are happy to inform you about one more sponsorship which is confirmed by Adani Group to IOA for the Olympics since our last update to you on 16th July. Adani Group has confirmed to us a good sponsorship association and support for future also," IOA Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta reportedly said in a statement.

The IOA had earlier entered into sponsorship deals with various private entities, including Amul, MPL Sports Foundation, and JSW Sports.

