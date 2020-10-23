Introducing HiPi – India’s new social platform

In recent times, brands have been looking for alternate solutions to engage with their audience. One that found success is the utilization of short videos on UGC platforms. UGC has helped brands engage with audiences in new and exciting ways. It has also bridged the gap between audience and brands as it brings the former closer to the latter.

ZEE5 recently launched a new short format content platform - HiPi. It is integrated within the ZEE5 app and allows brands and users to create short videos. The platform aims to encourage self-expression and to unlock the potential talent that the country is brimming with. It’s a social media platform where everyone can express themselves with freedom and confidence and will be a destination for all things entertainment.

Tune up your brand with HiPi

India’s short video app world is booming, with millions of downloads across multiple platforms. ZEE5, the popular Indian streaming entertainment platform, is looking to own a piece of the pie with its own short format content platform. Widening its horizon, ZEE5 launched HiPi. Instead of being a separate app,HiPi has been integrated within the ZEE5 app that makes it accessible to nearly 100mn users on the ZEE5app. It comprises of established creator content library and offers an opportunity for new creators to create and upload their content. And not only this, it gives brands an opportunity to engage with audiences where they spend a considerable amount of time.

The platform will focus on a young user base across India going beyond Tier I and II regions. Keeping the local cultural nuances in mind, appropriateness, brand security, and safety are the pillars of the platform.

Brands have joined theHiPiverse to showcase their stories to the youth. Joining a social platform like HiPi enables them to engage with the youth organically. Brands can also benefit from HiPi’s features like filters and effects to make their content more interesting for their audience.

“HiPi revolutionizes the entertainment experience by giving a universally accessible platform to unmask the latent talent in each of us, turning us from being a fan to enjoying fandom. Continuing with a focus on customer-centricity, HiPi will help Indians connect with their millions of fans and stand a chance to step into the real world of fandom” saidTarunKatial, CEO, ZEE5 India.

HiPi will deliver all the features that a short format content platform should have so that users don’t need to relearn the craft of creating byte-sized content. HiPi will also ensure that the content it offers is of high quality and caters to a wide set of audience.