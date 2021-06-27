Indian celebs raise awareness about diet supplements in new Health OK campaign

Health OK’, a multivitamin and minerals tablet from the house of Mankind Pharma has launched an extensive digital campaign featuring celebrities and popular influencers like Harbhajan Singh, Harshvardhan Rane, Abhinav Bindra, Prince Yuvika Narula, Ranvijjay Singhaand with many others to aware consumers why ‘Health OK’ multivitamin and mineral tablets should be a crucial part of our diet.

The brand is focused on establishing a stronger presence across the nation by leveraging influencers as one of the catalysts while maintaining a greater focus on other mediums as well.

Health OK has also partnered with Indian Marathi actors likeAdinathKothare, Siddharth Chandekar, Shashank Ketkar. Shine Shetty for Kannada audience, while Nikhil Siddhartha for Telugu audience andMakapa Anand for Tamil audience.All the influencers have posted about the benefits of the product on their respective social media platforms and spread the word of mouth among people. The campaign has received tremendous response from people and generated a lot of views from users.

The respective influencer has delineated the importance of Health OK tablets in maintaining overall health and immunity by providing additional nutrients like Zinc, Vitamin C and Vitamin D to the body. With the association, the brand strives to reach out to the target audience and develop trust among people.

Speaking on the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager- Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “In the last few months, we have noticed a great response in our sales number for Health OK, our aspiration for this brand is to make the last person living in the remotest areas aware about this product. With this campaign, we intend to expand the reach of the product and consume it because it builds the overall immunity and energy which is quite essential during such times.”

Health OK was incorporated in the OTC category in March this year due to the demand and need for multivitamin products in the category. In a span of three months only, the company has seen a tremendous response from the varied markets.

Going forward, the brand will roll out new campaigns and will keep investing in the marketing channels to connect well with the audience, in the view to garner a larger pie of the market share

