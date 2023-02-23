India Brand Conclave back on ground after 3 years

To be held on 28th February 2023 from 10 am onwards at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai

exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - India Brand Conclave after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 28th of February 2023 from 10 am onwards at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The conclave is presented by Admattic, while Pepper Content is the Co-Gold Partner and Kantar is the associate partner.

India Brand Conclave 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and their top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.

The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘All About Building Brands For Today & Tomorrow’.

Apart from astute leaders taking the centre stage at the India Brand Conclave to deliver keynote and valedictory addresses, the conference will also have many seasoned experts sharing their insights around the central theme.

In a speaker session, Mrunmay Mehta, Chief Operating Officer, WOW Skin Science will be sharing his experience of Building the brand WOW as a one-stop destination for all health, grooming and beauty needs and how the brand manages to stand apart from the competition in a highly competitive beauty and wellness category. Mehta will take us through the journey of building a brand that stands tall today and also how it looks at becoming a brand that will strive through the test of time through agility and flexibility.

Brand marketing is focused on building awareness and creating an emotional connection with the customer. While on the other hand, Performance marketing is focused on generating leads and sales. Representing a publisher-driven brand-safe advertising solution, Siddharth Kasturi, Senior Growth Manager, Admattic will share insights on how more and more brands are adopting performance marketing strategies for scaling performance and creative excellence. Kasturi will speak on ‘Performance Branding: A paradigm shift’.

In today’s world led by the likes of ChatGPT and Google Bard, brands that are shying away from using AI for advertising are at a continuous competitive disadvantage. Most advertisers are already using AI to identify and segment audiences, build ad creative, test ads, improve ad performance, and optimize spend—all automatically, in real-time, at scale. To take us through the enormous opportunities that can emerge by marrying Human creativity and AI, Rishabh Shekhar, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer, Pepper Content will speak on ‘The Power of Human + AI: How Brands Can Win at Marketing’.

The lineup and agenda of the India Brand Conclave are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!

The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of The Indian Marketing Awards 2023.

For More Details, Visit:

https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2023/

To attend the conference, register here:

https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2023/register

Alternatively, you can also connect for registration:

chandrakant@exchange4media.com or nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)