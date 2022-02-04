Increasing brand awareness during Covid-19: Obstacles and solutions

The Covid 19 pandemic has completely altered consumer behaviour. This compelled businesses to alter their advertising, marketing, promotional, and media spending. While brands are currently attempting to strike the appropriate tone in the midst of a global health emergency, the future predicts market shifts, increased competition, and a demand for creative and aggressive marketing practices.

During the pandemic, the sanitaryware industry quickly adjusted to new market demands. Manufacturers of sanitaryware and bathware have been bringing new and innovative products to combat the virus and provide hygienic touchless solutions for the past two years.

While developing touch-free products is important, changing marketing strategies to reach your target audience is also critical. Today's consumers conduct extensive research and seek the advice of others before making a purchase. Hence, building brand trust is critical. Once a consumer bonds with your brand, they are more likely to make repeat purchases with little to no thought —bridging the trust-loyalty gap.

It's also worth noting that building brand awareness among your target audience and the general public takes time. It also does not occur as a result of a single advertisement, but rather of a multi-channel marketing campaign. Strong brand awareness is the result of multiple concurrent efforts that go beyond attempting to acquire paying customers.

Here are some ideas to bolster your marketing plan to leave a lasting impression on your target audience.

Research your audience and market

Before finalizing your marketing strategy, it's critical to conduct extensive research. Also, evaluate the customers who have signed up and stayed on every quarter or every six months. Examine the new information and make necessary changes to your plan. Covid 19, for example, compelled almost all businesses to reconsider their marketing strategies. The majority of businesses reduced marketing spending and shifted their attention to other areas. We, at Kerovit, increased our digital activities multi-fold to become more visible in the digital space.

To begin, identify where your target customers spend their time on their devices and tell the story of your solution there. Next, figure out who influences your target customers' purchasing decisions and win them over. Research is an important step to ensure that the assumptions you made about your audience based on historical data are still valid today.

Change your plan as per the market's demands

Due to the Covid pandemic, people are forced to spend the majority of their time at home rather than places for social interactions such as shopping, cinemas, leisure etc. Therefore it is the right time for the companies to realign their marketing plans accordingly. For example, Kerovit focussed more on digital and TV as part of their present marketing plan rather than other mediums. Since India is a cricket-loving nation and something is always on, we promoted our campaign through the recent India-South Africa Cricket series.

The entire marketing campaign should be created with a personal touch in mind to connect with your target audience. It's critical to define yourself as more than a company that sells things if you want to make an impression on your audience. As a result, advertisements and other promotional campaigns should be designed with an aim to connect with the customers' hearts. Build your brand by focusing on your product and starting with your story. Delivering unique information and client solutions will give you a leg up on the competition.

Use social media to the fullest



Every brand, big or small, needs to be on social media. Make your audience participate in your social media campaigns. This can be accomplished by asking questions, asking the customers to leave comments on posts, or asking them to retweet or share the company's social media content. It's critical to approach social media accounts as if you're a person looking to make friends rather than a company looking to make money. According to studies, social media accounts for more than 50% of a brand's reputation. As a result, it's important to make the most of this channel.

Track & optimize the results

It's critical to optimize your marketing plan for cost-effectiveness while you're working on it. You can choose specific metrics to track before launching a brand awareness campaign, and then revisit them after a certain amount of time has passed. Monitoring completion rates on a brand awareness video, for example, can provide insight into viewer engagement. Comparing the completion rates of various awareness videos can reveal which type of video is most effective for your brand.

Expand your media coverage

Obtaining media coverage is an effective strategy for increasing brand awareness. Whether you're a startup or an established company, media exposure is a surefire way to gain exposure. Begin by cultivating relationships with local media outlets and reporters. They're on the lookout for interesting stories to tell. The key is to learn how to tell your brand's story while relating it to a current event.

By following these marketing strategy tips, you can position your company to meet prospects, convert them into leads, and engage them to the point of nurturing — and hopefully a sale.

