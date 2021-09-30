IKEA focuses on the changing phases of homes in new commercials

IKEA, the world’s leading Swedish home furnishing brand, launched a new integrated campaign in India, the third in the series of the creative platform - “Home Is where it all begins”, across television, OOH and digital channels.

Our needs and expectations from the home keep changing. Whether it is kids growing up or welcoming a new member into the family, home is expected to accommodate all needs. IKEA is passionate about people’s life at home and spends a lot of time to understand their needs, wants and desires. With this understanding it attempts to provide home furnishing solutions that can help the many people fulfil their needs from the home. It’s latest commercial and four mini-ad series, gives a glimpse of how to make the most of our homes by unlocking spaces with smart solutions.

The first television commercial focuses on the changing needs of home as a child grows and becomes a teenager. With him the needs of the other members of the family change too. The TVC focuses on bedroom storage solutions that help make space while telling a beautiful sibling’s story.

The second television commercial focuses on the changing needs from home when a new furry friend gets added to the family. The family and the home also need to evolve to meet the requirements of this new member. IKEA’s living room storage solutions help the family make space at home. Sometimes, when you make space for someone in your life, you also unlock space for them in your home and in your heart. They complete your family picture, even if they aren't related to you by blood. After all, when it comes to your family, home is where it all begins.

Commenting on the campaign, Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Manager, IKEA India says “We all have a lot of emotions linked to our homes, we would also like our homes to be functional to support us with the big and small changes in our life. Our needs from our home are growing and changing everyday.Often, we need to be able to do all the things we want to do,within the limited space. When we live with people with different needs, tastes and expectations, it’s no wonder we find ourselves looking for new solutions. The third campaign in the series ‘home is where it all begins’, talks about the most important changes in the living situation of a family by making space for growing needs of a teenager or addition of a furry friend, thereby making space for the family as whole.The four mini ad series talk about slice of life storytelling- positive take on work/study from home, staycation in current reality of life, progressive values showcased with a young boy evolving into a teenager and emotional storytelling with child displaying care and affection. At IKEA, through our wide range of functional and affordable home furnishing solutions, we want to help you unlock space, so that when your life at home evolves, your home can evolve with you.”

The second campaign under ‘home is where it all begins’ was released early this year. It highlighted being a family is not just about having a meal together or other fun times, it’s also about partnering each other to navigate through the changes and the milestones that happen in a family’s life.

The campaign will run on TV in both Telangana and Mumbai markets on regional channels. It is a 360-degree campaign which will be live on TV, OOH (outdoor) and digital (YT, FB, IG).

