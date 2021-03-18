IDFC Mutual Fund partners with Hotstuff for investor education program 'Sam Ki Samasya'

IDFC Mutual Funds in collaboration with Hotstuff media group, has conceptualized 'Sam Ki Samasya', a first of its kind investor education program that blends storytelling with games driven through audience engagements. Sam Ki Samasya is a story about Sam Kumar, a hard-working yet simple family man with a list of financial goals and no plan whatsoever to achieve them. Through the story, he invites the audience to help him solve his Samasyae (problems), which they do by engaging in tiny games throughout the session. The program was developed at hotstuff and tested out with the IDFC Mutual Fund Sales Teams where it received tremendous acclaim and acceptance.

The program was developed into an e-learning simulation by Tattva, the edutech wing of hotstuff, as demos were conducted for every region, digitally. The program was launched at an exclusive Tattva Talks show with Vishal Kapoor, the CEO of IDFC Mutual Fund being the key panel member along with leading Investment Advisors. There were observations that Sam Ki Samasya is an honest attempt to take into action the importance of investing in Mutual Funds as a category in India where it is still very poorly understood. Currently, IDFC Mutual Funds is conducting a series of demos and experiential workshops with the program for its distributors across India.

Commenting on the same Arun Fernandes, the CEO of hotstuff media group says “When we at hotstuff were given the opportunity to create an investor program for IDFC Mutual Fund, we decided to leverage years of our experience working with BFSI brands to redefine the manner in which Investor Education could be done in India. What makes Sam Ki Samasya stand out is the relatability, fun, freshness, and participation that comes together through brilliant storytelling for investor education”.

It has been seen that mutual fund investing is still at a very nascent stage in India. Although the sector can boast of a little over 91 lakh Mutual Fund holders, the penetration is still relatively low. The answer comes in the form of Investor Education Programs. These include a series of initiatives, activities, engagements and presentations conducted on a mass scale across India by fund houses to educate people on the benefits of investing in Mutual Funds.

