iD Fresh Food makes 'butter better' with new innovation
The brand has launched a brand film to introduce its innovative 'Butterstick', which reduces the hassles of using butter
iD Fresh Food announced the launch of iD Twist and spread Butterstick – a cool product that makes spreading butter simpler and non-messy, is easy to store, and travel-friendly too. The product has been launched in all major key markets.
Inspired by the glue stick design, iD Twist and spread Butterstick packs in 50 gm of fresh, preservative-free butter in such a form that it softens quickly at room temperature. Spreading butter on toast doesn’t have to be a tedious, painful task anymore! And once over, you can refill the pack.
Speaking about the latest addition to the company’s innovative product portfolio, PC Musthafa, CEO and Co-founder of iD Fresh Food, said, “iD Fresh has always been at the forefront of innovation. Time and again we have come out with some great products to help ease out our daily food requirements. Our vada packet or the very recent pour-to-perfection coffee liquid bottle has been highly appreciated and accepted by the consumers at large. Now with Twist & Spread butterstick, we want to make spreading butter easy. With a unique design, similar to that of a glue stick, consumers no longer have to worry about the butter being too hard or difficult to scrape with a butter knife. Rather with just a twist you’ll have your butter at room temperature and ready to spread. We have always taken our consumer feedbacks very seriously and based on that we were very keen to try something new for the Indian market. iD Twist and spread Butterstick is a labour of love and I’m excited to see how our consumers respond to it!”
As the company’s product portfolio continues to expand steadily, iD Fresh is targeting a revenue of ₹700 crore in FY 23-24. Given that iD Fresh owns its entire supply chain, the brand is well equipped to exercise strict quality control and faster speed to market.
Rahul Gandhi, Chief Marketing Officer, iD Fresh Food, said, “Butter is a kitchen staple, yet there are several consumer pain points that have been ignored for long. iD Butterstick seeks to address these everyday issues in an innovative manner. You can now effortlessly spread butter on toast without the fear of disintegrating the bread, or having to heat the butter knife to slice the butter. iD Butterstick ensures optimal butter spreading, without creating any mess. What’s more, it’s easy to store and is travel-friendly.”
Pat Cummins is brand ambassador for Carrera Eyewear
A campaign starring the Aussie cricketer will commence this month, to coincide with the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 2:33 PM | 1 min read
Carrera Eyewear, a part of the Safilo Group has announced the appointment of Pat Cummins - Australian Test and One Day International Cricket Captain - as its Brand Ambassador.
"We are thrilled to welcome Pat Cummins to the Carrera family", says Alberto Macciani, Safilo Global Head of Home Brands & Communication. "Pat has some incredible achievements in cricket, and he greatly embodies the Carrera DNA, always taking action for what he believes on and off-field. Carrera is globally recognized as one of most iconic eyewear brands with a contemporary and stylish approach, and we believe Pat Cummins demonstrates these qualities perfectly."
Pat Cummins has long been a fan of the brand and will be featured prominently in Carrera's upcoming campaigns in key countries showcasing the latest optical and sun Collections. "I'm honoured to be joining the Carrera family as Brand Ambassador and I’m excited to be in partnership with a brand that not only offers exceptional quality but is a globally recognised brand with a strong heritage and outstanding style. Moreover, I feel great in my Carrera’s!" said Pat Cummins.
The campaign will commence in this month, to coincide with the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. As part of the campaign, Pat Cummins will be featured wearing a selection of Carrera optical and sunwear styles.
More than 60% marketers have started engaging with Generative AI: Dentsu report
The dentsu 2024 Media Trends report reveals emerging advertising behaviors and technologies expected to transform the media industry in the coming years
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 1:35 PM | 3 min read
Dentsu has released its annual media trends report, titled ‘The Pace of Progress: dentsu 2024 Media Trends’.
Created by gathering insights from its specialists within Carat, dentsu X and iProspect globally, the new dentsu report highlights ten key catalysts of change within the media industry which are most likely to set the pace of progress for brands around the world.
dentsu 2024 Media Trends extrapolates how Generative AI will be best used to spearhead growth, how monetization of the industry is gaining evermore traction and how genuine integrity in advertising will elevate brands. Not only does the report highlight the key trends within each of these three areas of interest, but it also provides suggestions on how brands can capitalize on them in the short and long term.
“Our own client research has shown that more than 60% of marketers have said they’ve already started engaging with Generative AI in their company*. So, in our dentsu 2024 Media Trends report it was important for us to identify and introduce the additive advantages, trends and technologies to help them progress in this space,” says Peter Huijboom, Global CEO, Media international markets, dentsu.
Huijboom continues, “When we bring our experts together from our media agencies and from all around the world to create these predictions, it is essential we showcase the most pressing topics and the best opportunities for the future. This report does exactly that, in a convenient and easily accessible way.”
Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu adds, “Artificial intelligence (AI) is not just a buzzword, but a game-changer for the media industry. It has the power to automate, optimize, and personalize various aspects of media planning, buying, and execution. It can also unleash the creative potential of media professionals, by enabling them to generate new and engaging content, formats, and experiences for their audiences. This is what we call Generative AI, and it is the focus of our 14th edition of the Media Trends Report.
At dentsu, we take pride in our insightful expertise that keeps us ahead of the competitive curve. We are always exploring new ways to leverage AI for our clients, partners, and employees. The Media Trends Report deep-dives into one of the most disruptive technologies – AI, taking us through the many trends that serve Generative AI on a platter. It aims to enable readers to reshape their work dynamics, tapping into the untapped potential through its many facets.”
According to the new dentsu report, the key predictions for the direction of the media industry into 2024 and beyond are:
Generative AI is the most disruptive technology breakthrough of the last decade. With 63% of marketers having said they’ve already started engaging with Generative AI in their company, the technology is set to take centre stage in the coming months and years. From search to creativity to media planning and production, generative AI takes media effectiveness to new heights.
Moreover, 2024 will see the intensification of competition between tech platforms. As they strive to better monetize their services in their economic circumstances, platforms will double down on becoming more protective of their data, understanding their users, and stepping up their advertising offerings.
Growth in the next year will not only be about hard economics; it will also be about brands’ sustainable contributions to society. Amid rising societal and political polarization and climate emergency, building more carbon-efficient, diverse, and safe online spaces for people and brands will be central to success.
Rapper King teams up with Lee for new campaign
The first film has gone live on social media platforms YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Google and Twitter
By e4m Staff | Oct 7, 2023 12:00 PM | 2 min read
Lee® today announced the launch of its new festive season campaign titled “Lee: Home of The Real Denim”. The campaign features popular rapper King with the aim of reinforcing the real denim positioning of Lee®.
The first film has gone live on social media platforms YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Google and Twitter. It will go live on popular OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on 08th Oct. The other films in the series will go live later in October.
Commenting on the campaign, Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle said, “We are excited to launch the new brand campaign for Lee® during the ongoing Cricket World Cup that coincides with India’s festive season. We’ve onboarded King who represents both the aspirations of the youth of today. He also manifests the confidence that stems from being comfortable in one’s own skin. We believe that all these traits align well with the image Lee® has built over the years. We are confident that the campaign will help to build on Lee®’s brand equity and help us drive more footfall at our retail stores and traffic on online channels. We aim to significantly grow Lee®’s business in India by the end of the current fiscal year.”
Expressing his excitement, King said, "To me, Lee® is more than just a brand; it's a timeless legacy of denim that resonates deeply with me. Lee® stands for authenticity, innovation and quality which are values I admire and work towards. I'm excited to be a part of this campaign and help reinforce Lee®’s iconic positioning in the minds of Indian consumers.”
Sharing the marketing viewpoint, Lokesh Kataria, CMO, ace turtle said, “Lee’s legacy extends to over a century combining the heritage of denim with the contemporary ethos of embracing one's true self. The timeless nature of the brand and its relevance to our Indian consumers is the main idea that we’ve aimed to capture through the three films. Our objective is to bring out the association between Lee® and King with an integrated communication approach, driving greater consideration for the brand in the ongoing cricket-cum-festive season.”
MS Dhoni shushes cricket fans in new Oreo ad for the World Cup
The cricketer has teamed up with the brand for a campaign to avoid jinxing India's chances of winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 1:10 PM | 4 min read
Oreo & MS Dhoni have come together again to help Team India get what they want the most. Last year, Oreo had launched again in a bid to bring back the cup, like in 2011, and while we reached the semi’s, the job remained unfinished. This year, Oreo & Mahi take on an even more playful note simply evocating people to not jinx it, building a counter-culture view to get a billion cricket-crazy fans go “shhhh” ahead of the biggest cricket tournament there is. All to ensure we send good vibes to the team on the ground!
The brand has launched a new campaign partnering with MS Dhoni again for this World Cup season. To capture the attention of the audiences in a quirky yet impactful manner, the campaign is launched in a first-of-its-kind breaking news format featuring Dhoni on prime news channels. Set on the stage of a cricket news show, the film opens with Expert Panelists on the set discussing India’s performance and chances of winning the World Cup 2023. Right then, Dhoni unexpectedly walks in and hijacks the show. His simple sermon being, ‘Oreo & he believe that no one should talk about India's chances, till the end, till we actually get the cup’. He encourages all viewers to follow the “Oreo Bola Mat Bol” ideology. Wait till we actually get it!
To build on the excitement with cricket further, Oreo will drive contextual communication on Hotstar during the World Cup. Also, to connect with the audience in real-time, Oreo is capitalizing on moment marketing with relatable content while matches are on. The #OreoBolaMatBol frenzy has already caught on with cricket fans, memes, and fan pages and consumers are resonating with the belief of not jinxing India’s chances of winning the Cup.
Speaking about this campaign, Nitin Saini, Vice President, Marketing, Mondelez India said, “Following the same thought as last year with our #BringBack2011 campaign that introduced our playful version to take India to the finals, we are yet again bringing together the nation with a nostalgic and relatable twist with ‘Oreo Bola Mat Bol’ campaign. The campaign brings the nuances of watching cricket and supporting India during the nail-biting matches and aims to influence the loudest and most passionate cricket fans in the world to stay ‘silent’ about India’s performance during the most important tournament. Just like every Indian, I have followed these stereotypes over the years and the effort to un-jinx this year’s game by simply not talking about it is something I am sure we have all done or experienced in the past. We are once again partnering with everyone’s favourite, MS Dhoni, who has effortlessly brought this idea to life.”
MS Dhoni said, “OREO has always found the right angle to take, which is not only playful but also fits in seamlessly with India’s love for Cricket. As an athlete or sports fan, we all have certain things that we do— consciously or unconsciously, which we believe can help our favourite team win. Trying to not jinx a win by not talking is a common one but Oreo has once again brought this live in the most relatable way. It’s been fun to bring this to life with OREO just in time for the World Cup!”
Along with the TVC, the brand has also created several activations for the duration of the World Cup, as well as shorties for the digital streaming platforms.
Mayuresh Dubhashi, Group Executive Creative Director at Leo Burnett said, “The biggest cricketing event, the World Cup is back. And so is Oreo along with M.S. Dhoni. And this time around, we are not going to say anything at all - #OreoBolaMatBol. Because of our deep cultural belief that we don’t talk about the thing that we want the most. And we all want that one particular result out of this Cup, don’t we? We are launching a disruptive multi-platform campaign that’ll run the course of the tournament with many innovations, many firsts with the hope that the country joins us in this belief to help better our team’s chances.”
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer and Office Head, North, West and East, Wavemaker India said, “We are strategically choosing our message and media. While many brands may express the belief that "India will win," we are encouraging our audience to avoid excessive optimism (or negativity) with the hashtag #OreoBolaMatBol. Whether they are engaged in cricket-related platforms or consuming content related to cricket, we will remind India to embrace our motto of #OreoBolaMatBol to ensure we do our bit to send good vibes and avert bad vibes for Team India over the next two months”.
When jokes mean serious business: Why meme marketing is gaining popularity in D2C space
Memes are enjoying more popularity because of its inherent nature of being topical. This creates multiple opportunities for the brand to ride on and get viral, say experts
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 6, 2023 8:39 AM | 6 min read
Being able to laugh at yourselves or using humor to say it all is the finest trait to nurture, but it can help people connect with us more – and it’s the same for brands and consumers.
And so, no surprise that meme marketing is one of the latest trends among direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands who seek to connect with audiences, especially millennials, in a casual but interesting way on every topical issue; be it a high pitch India-Pakistan cricket match or dazzling new year eve or hype around iPhone launch. Remember memes on the Zomato Blinkit merger, which took over social media early this year. The merger happened in 2020, but it went viral only after their campaign led to a massive storm of memes by hundreds of brands:
View this post on Instagram
Swiggy is not far behind its rival. The home-grown food delivery brand’s hilarious take on other popular brands is worth following.
solving important questions ?#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OICXjABqw2— Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 12, 2023
Now, top brands across the sectors like Google India, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, Durex, Dabur and Pepperfry are winning the internet audience through sustained meme campaigns mainly on Instagram and Twitter.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cx2tJljLZkp/?igshid=MWZjMTM2ODFkZg==
Meme makers in demand
According to social media site Instagram, at least one million posts mentioning "meme" were shared every day in 2020.
Brands have surely taken a note. They are increasingly hiring meme makers or partnering with meme making agencies to quickly churn out hilarious memes to cash in on every occasion, industry experts say.
Creative agencies are also feeling pressure to churn out hilarious memes spontaneously, sometimes every morning. Their pitch with the brand invariably has a special space for social media strategy these days.
Amit Wadhwa, CEO, dentsu Creative India, says, “Times have changed, our audience has changed and so has the way we communicate with them. It’s common knowledge that TV and print isn’t the best and end of all things and digital has taken a strong leading role. In reality, digital itself is a complex medium which requires different ways that we need to approach it. Right from the configuration of the creative teams, which also include video editors and creative tech teams besides copy and art now, to teams venturing into newer approaches like memes, I think it is a fantastic way of accentuating a brand idea. Interesting times, I say :).”
While some creative agencies are hiring meme makers in their digital team, some are roping in creative people with a funny bone.
“Agencies are looking out for people not traditionally specified as content writers but they are budding stand-up artists or simple folks who are good with wordplay,” says Nimesh Shah, Founder and CEO of Windchimes Communications.
D2C brands usually spend 90% of their marketing budget on digital. Within digital, the social media spend, including memes, is upwards of 70% nowadays, says Shah.
View this post on Instagram
Topicality
For decades, scores of Indian and foreign brands have tried spoofing ads to make inroads among potential customers. Sometimes they ask consumers not to buy the product or skip the brand name altogether or poke fun at the concept of advertising itself.
Amul, for instance, has been winning millions of hearts for years with its topical memes. In the age of digital, the reach and frequency of such spoofs have gone million-fold.
According to a BBC article, Richard Dawkins, the evolutionary biologist, coined the term "meme" in his 1976 book The Selfish Gene, likening discrete bits of human culture that propagate between people to genes. He suggested that memes were melodies, ideas, catchphrases or bits of information that leap from brain to brain through imitation, expediting their transmission.
View this post on Instagram
“Memes are definitely enjoying more popularity as a communication mode these days. It’s primarily because of its inherent nature of being topical. This creates multiple opportunities for the brand to ride on and get viral. Brands showcase their product features and USPs wrapped in the humour wrapper of memes,” Shah noted.
Aalap Desai, an independent creative professional, echoes the sentiments and believes that humour will always be in style. “Humour is such a positive emotion that whenever someone makes you smile, the memory stays with you. With memes, this has become serious business. Brands have realised the power of short-form humour and are asking more of it because people never have or, in my opinion, never will, mind sharing a joke. Even if it's branded.”
The smartest brands, those that generate buzz, laughter, and engagement, harness the unparalleled power of humor and memes, because memes aren't just about content; they are the heart of the new age consumer, says Advit Sahdev, a marketing expert.
View this post on Instagram
Sahdev adds, “For Millennials and Gen Z, the digital natives who grew up with the ability to scroll, like and share, memes are more than just a hobby; it's a language. And the brands that speak this language, infusing humor and wit into their campaigns, are the brands that not only attract attention; they win hearts.”
Are memes effective?
Usually the most viral, most loved memes are memes that are about things that are very recent in public memory and appeal to a large number of people.
According to a study by The NYU Dispatch, traditional marketing graphics have 5% engagement while memes can yield 60% organic engagement with ten times higher reach.
Memes also have a serious side. They have the capacity to transcend cultures and become powerful tools for self-expression, connection, social influence and even political subversion, communication experts say.
However, the shelf-life is much shorter i.e. 24 hours as compared to an insight-driven communication campaign. As a result, memes don’t lead to strong brand association and recall. This prompts brands to churn out more memes and in turn, further fuel the use of memes, Shah pointed out.
View this post on Instagram
Not everyone is convinced about the influence and power of memes. Some brands are still averse to the idea of meme marketing.
“When you hire a meme page in a media plan, they are given a brief, and they come up with their way of comms. But it is always a joke. Obviously. That's why clients are mostly divided on this front. Some believe that it becomes shareable and appreciated because it's funny, while some believe that it is counterproductive and self-deprecating if they are used. It's an acquired taste,” Desai noted.
Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit & Awards 2023 to be held on October 10
The theme for the inaugural edition is ‘BFSI Marketing: Today and Beyond’
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 8:29 AM | 2 min read
The inaugural edition of the Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit & Awards will be held on Tuesday, October 10, in Mumbai. The flagship event of the exchange4media Group aims to recognize and felicitate leaders and brands from the BFSI & Fintech sector. The awards honour the best minds who have developed and implemented successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas in the BFSI sphere. The banking and finance sector in India has witnessed a rapid shift towards digitalization to match the evolving consumer preferences. To explore the intricacies of the sector, seasoned experts and top leaders from the BFSI & Fintech Sector will come together to share insights on several topics under the theme ‘BFSI Marketing: Today and Beyond’.
The lineup and agenda of the Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit & Awards 2023 is power-packed including a mix of standalone keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions by the experts from the BFSI ecosystem. In the highly competitive marketplace today, marketers believe that BSFI advertising and marketing need to be innovative, flexible, and data-driven to stand the test of time. The speakers at the summit will discuss the opportunities, challenges and road ahead for the BFSI sector in the coming years.
During the day, path-breaking marketers from the BFSI industry will be awarded at the Laqshya Pitch BFSI Marketer 2023.
Following the day-long conference, the Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards will be announced that recognizes and felicitates the pioneers in the BFSI & Fintech marketing sector. The awards honour the best minds who have developed and implemented successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas and who continue to inspire others to stay ahead of the curve and unlock their full potential.
The nominations were accepted under four main categories including Banking, Insurance, Financial Services and Fintech which were further divided into 97 sub-categories. The Jury this year was chaired by Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar. The jury panel of 25 jurors culminated by deciding winners based on their merit and outstanding work.
Don't miss this opportunity to learn from practitioners, network with industry leaders and expand your knowledge network. You are just one step away from getting access to insightful sessions and robust networking opportunities. To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights, click here to register.
The event is Powered by Laqshya Media Group and Disney Star. The Presenting Sponsor of the event is Dangle Ads while Mobavenue is the Growth Partner.
'Bisleri’s Vedica is a premium brand for discerning consumers'
At the launch of 'Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water', Bisleri International's Vice Chairperson Jayanti Khan Chauhan & CEO Angelo George spoke about the company's expansion plans, growth targets & more
By Kanchan Srivastava | Oct 6, 2023 8:40 AM | 6 min read
On Thursday, Bisleri International announced the expansion of its premium beverage category -- Himalayan Spring Water -- with the launch of 'Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water' in Mumbai.
“Sourced directly from the snowy peaks of the Himalayas, Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water is a testament to nature's splendour. This sparkling elixir assures exceptional quality, pureness, crisp taste and an ideal balance of carbonation and mineral composition,” says Jayanti Khan Chauhan, Bisleri International’s Vice-chairperson, unveiling the product.
The company’s CEO Angelo George and head of marketing Tushar Malhotra were also present at the occasion.
The product is priced at Rs 175 for a 300 ml glass pack as the company targets niche audiences in metros and tier 1 cities. Actor Dino Morea has been roped in as a brand ambassador.
Chauhan, who is the only daughter of Ramesh Chauhan, the chairman of India’s largest packaged drinking water company, oversees the business empire with a turnover of Rs 2,300 Cr in FY22. She said the firm decided to launch its own sparkling water brand after seeing its growing acceptance in India and other parts of the world.
On this occasion, Chauhan who grew up in Europe and calls herself a staunch animal lover, also expressed her commitment towards street animals. Chauhan is currently working with PETA to sterilize cats and dogs and provide them with therapies. She has also joined hands with the animal welfare society to provide needy animals a shelter.
exchange4media spoke to Chauhan and George about their sales projections for the new product, company’s growth targets, expansion plans and marketing strategies.
Excerpts:
Bisleri has been growing consistently and the company’s turnover crossed Rs 2300 crore in FY22. What are your next targets?
Chauhan: We have set out a plan to double the turnover by 2026. The company witnessed good growth despite the COVID impact which has been kind of reassuring us that we are inherently on the right trajectory and we would like to build on that.
You have forayed into the UAE sometime ago. How has been the response? How does the UAE market differ in terms of packaged water from the Indian one?
Chauhan: We entered the UAE only a couple of months ago. It's a completely packaged water-led market. There is no tap water at all. The packaged water players are small and scattered. As an Indian brand, we are not trying to target Indian consumers in the UAE. That's a spot that doesn't look viable to name. So that's why our launch took time.
It was launched with the limited edition packs with the Shah Rukh starrer movie “Jawan”. Shahrukh is also the brand ambassador for UAE and hence our collaboration helped to get that initial acceptance for the brand. But the long-term game is about being present in the right kind of channels and ensuring that your service and capability are established and all locals come and buy your brand.
We plan to create the right engagement out there from a consumer angle and you will see more of it coming.
Are you planning to foray into other markets as well?
George: Once we get a hold of the UAE market, only then we have the freedom to think about other things. Once we are clear that we got the UAE game right, we would surely expand to other markets.
How much investment is being done for the sparkling water category? Have you set up a separate bottling plant for this? Besides, what are your sales projections for this product?
Chauhan: We can’t reveal numbers, unfortunately. Anyway, we have just launched the product. I would be able to give you a better picture on this after a few months. However, there's a huge demand for sparkling water in the Indian market and our product will be a great alternative.
All I can tell you is that the Vedica category makes up about 5% to 7% of our overall business. It took almost eight years, including the break of COVID which really affected us. Otherwise, we were on a great track. If COVID hadn't happened right now, we would be like five times what we are at the moment.
Our product comes from a single aquifer in the Himalayas. It is being bottled at our Uttarakhand plant only.
With such a price band, wonder who is your target audience? Can you share your marketing strategy around this product?
Chauhan: It's obviously a niche market, so urban India is our focus. It will be available on e-commerce platforms, fine dining places and even malls. We will be mainly focusing on digital for marketing along with billboards around the major metros. But I feel digital works the best because our consumers are more on digital than on TV.
We also have actor Dino Morea on board as our ambassador. We have shot a beautiful film and will be doing more films soon. Most brands are very passionate about CSR, but they are not focusing on rehabilitation, rescue and welfare of animals.
So in that sense, it's like a very 360 way of looking at different avenues where we can be relevant and be involved. We have started our social media campaigns and partnered up with many of the premium events like Lollapalooza, MotoGP, Vogue and Condé Nast events where our target consumers can interact with us, look at the bottle, get a feel of the bottle, then go home and order it online.
We want to be the most dominant premium water brand.
George: You need to be wise about how you spend your money. Vedica is a premium brand for discerning consumers. I think the TV consumption of that group of people has collectively gone down as they have shifted to digital today. So the media mixes are oriented towards that. We will also be advertising on billboards in metros soon.
How does Dino Morea blend with your brand?
George: We wanted our brand ambassador to be somebody who is accessible and people can relate with him, who carries himself gracefully.
Chauhan: Also, Dino also hasn't done too many ads like other actors which often confuses the audience. He is associated with a few but good brands. Moreover, he campaigned for us in 2005.
