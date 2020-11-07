iD Fresh Food salutes the spirit of Covid-19 warriors with #MadeWithLove campaign

Many will be away from their families this festive season. Making heart-breaking sacrifices, continuing to put themselves in the line of fire. iD Fresh Food is applauding the dedication, commitment and courage of our COVID-19 heroes, with a brand new video as part of its latest #MadeWithLove campaign. The little over three-minute video expresses the deepest gratitude and admiration for our frontline healthcare workers, including doctor moms, who keep us safe every day!

Commenting on the new campaign video, PC Musthafa, CEO and Co-founder, iD Fresh said, “Ever since the pandemic has disrupted life as we know it, we have been hearing numerous accounts from our customers across all walks of life on how they tackled the myriad challenges and managed to stay afloat. It has been heartening to know that so many people found comfort in iD’s wide range of foods, especially during the lockdown. The inspiration for our #MadeWithLove campaign stems from these shared stories of familial bonds, hopefulness and love for home-cooked food. While our healthcare heroes have been fighting the tenacious virus – many of them mothers, away from their young children for days on end –I’m glad that iD could be a saviour for their families.”

Rahul Gandhi, Chief Marketing Officer, iD Fresh Food further added, “Our doctors, nurses, and countless healthcare personnel make us proud with their unrelenting efforts to beat the virus that brought the world to a standstill. But what is it that brings a smile to their tired faces? What offers them a moment of respite? At iD, we know that our products have the ability to buoy the spirits of those on the front lines. Over the last seven months, we have become an integral part of many Indian households and workplaces, tackling the pandemic in their own unique ways.”

In iD’s new campaign video, we see a lady doctor, who has not visited home since last two weeks, on a video call with her young daughter. She is happy to hear the reassuring “We are fine” from her daughter, son and husband. The pleasant surprise though is to be told that the family hasn’t ordered any food from outside over the fortnight! As the doctor sips her “fuel” – iD Filter Coffee Decoction – she is amused to watch her husband make an ‘Australia-shaped dosa’ with iD Idly & Dosa Batter. In the meanwhile, their little son starts unpacking the iD Grated Coconut in a Coconut for some delectable, home-made chutney. The young daughter is in-charge of lunch and dinner – a responsibility she delightfully takes up, all set with iD Malabar Parota, iD Wheat Parota, iD Paneer and iD Natural Thick Curd. And that’s how the family accomplishes ‘Mission Home Cooking’ without any stress! When the girl realises that her mom will not be coming home for the upcoming festival, she doesn’t need to be told why. “Don’t worry about us, Ma. We will celebrate when you return,” says the smiling girl, proud of her mother.

“Our #MadeWithLove campaign and the new video reinforce our firm belief that home-cooked, preservative-free, healthy food nurtures not just the body, but also the mind and the soul. It’ll help us sail through these tough times – with love and hope,” adds Gandhi.

The ad has been developed by Rajeev Ravindranathan, Founder Director of Bangalore-based creative agency, People Design and Communications.