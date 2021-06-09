I bow my head in gratitude: Nestlé’s Suresh Narayanan

Narayanan who completed 40 years of his corporate journey on 8th June, took to LinkedIn to celebrate his four-decade-long journey in the industry

Nestle India’s Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan who completed 40 years of his corporate journey on 8th June, took to LinkedIn to celebrate the four-decade journey.

Reminiscing about his journey, Narayanan wrote, “On this day, 8th June 1981, armed with a MA in Economics from DSE, I began my long corporate journey with hesitant steps as a Management Trainee at Hindustan Lever ( as HUL was then called ). I was neither an Accountant, nor an IIT engineer nor an IIM grad, just an economist who seemed to have strayed into a fantastic company more by accident, from an original ambition to be an IAS officer.

He expressed gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey: “I survived my corporate journey, across HUL, Colgate and Nestle, across 4 countries & cultures, having moved more than a dozen times! I bow my head in gratitude for the many giants who allowed me to stand on their shoulders and see afar, the gurus who mentored, coached, nudged and encouraged me to do my best. In gratitude to the hundreds of men & women I had the privilege to work with, who gave me their unconditional respect, trust and affection even if I did not fully deserve this.”

It must be mentioned that in June 2020, the company received shareholders’ approval to extend Narayanan's tenure of its CMD by another five years.

“My 40 years have taught me that more than any qualification ( which I did not possess !) it is hard work , commitment , decency , respect , humility , compassion , teamwork and prayer that matter. Happiness matters more than success, contentment more than acquisition, giving ,more than taking and leaving behind a legacy of leaders better than yourself, rather than being a hero”, he wrote in his post.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)