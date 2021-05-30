Hyundai Motor India Foundation drives mobile health van initiative in rural India

The film on its social outreach initiative captures moments of Hyundai’s medical van as it travels through these regions to augment the accessibility of healthcare services

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. today released a film on its social outreach initiative ‘Sparsh Sanjeevani’. The film captures moments of Hyundai’s Mobile Medical Van as it travels through rural India to augment the accessibility of healthcare services for people in these regions.

Commenting on the film, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “At Hyundai, we believe in driving meaningful change for society through every initiative. Our efforts draw inspiration from our vision of Progress for Humanity, as we continue in our pursuit of bringing smiles, wellbeing and prosperity to people across India. The film on ‘Sparsh Sanjeevani’ has suitably chronicled the journey of driving greater accessibility to quality medical support and healthcare services. We have received a very moving response to ‘Sparsh Sanjeevani’, Mobile Chikitsa and hope to continue these efforts as we try to bring greater health and wellbeing to people of rural India.”

