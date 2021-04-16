HP Studio’s voices of change on International Women’s Day

The studio leveraged International Women's Day to bring out the colours of diversity through its Digital Campaign, ‘#ChooseToChallenge', aligned to the Global IWD theme

What happens when you take the notion of gender equality and translate that into action, one that inspires an entire workforce cutting across industries? The path to the goal post may look long, but some companies consistently walk the talk, no matter what. HP Studio is one such powerhouse that empowers women to lead from the front, competing equally with their male counterparts. Moving consciously away from the rhetoric toward concrete action, the Studio paves the way for its women employees, helping them beat gender biases that are highly unlikely to disappear overnight.

The International Womens’ Day (IWD) 2021 was yet another opportunity well seized by HP Studio to bring out the colours of diversity through its Digital Campaign, ‘#ChooseToChallenge”, aligned to the Global IWD theme.

Neha Ahuja, Creative Art Expert at the Studio said, “The campaign was conceptualized with a clear intent--to creatively show the strong facets of our women leaders in expressing opinions on gender inequality and push for a more inclusive environment at work and in our communities. Hands raised is hope raised. And as optimism is the key to sustenance, we always believe the Glass is half full and not half empty."

Challenges create opportunities and that’s the spirit that echoes at the Studio. The leadership’s commitment to break the stereotypes and mould them into progressive action is what transpires real change, scaling the corporate walls, one step at a time.

"From challenge comes change. This year's IWD campaign was conceived as an honest and creative effort towards dismantling the systemic inequities that have long been in place. The aim was a big shout-out for gender-inclusive workspaces, questioning traditional thinking and challenging primitive mindsets. The assertive imagery and purpose-led communication by our protagonists truly led to an impactful result,” explains Aman Kohli, Senior Project Manager, HP Studio.

To execute the campaign, the team at HP Studio shortlisted 14 dynamic women leaders, holding their gumption, ambition and opinions close to their heart and challenging stereotypes by default, not design. The camera was but a tool. The real magic came from the protagonists themselves. They were profiled in an extensive photoshoot, where their emotions and assertiveness was the primary objective.

The Visualization & art style used was a blend of HP’s corporate identity and the personalities that the campaign aimed at profiling. HP blue was used to bring uniformity to the look, teamed well with a black-and-white art style, the iconography bringing in individuality and the minimalist art style, drawing the eye in to focus on the substance.

The latter phase of the campaign saw more design interventions, both in terms of layout and enhanced colour palette.

Gaurav Bahl, Creative Expert (Copy & Content) at HP Studio says, “At HP, our ambition is to inspire and accelerate gender parity. Our campaign on International Women's Day 2021 is a worthy commitment to actively challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perspectives, and celebrate women’s achievements. Our protagonists with their steely resolve became the much-needed voice of change, choosing to challenge those rudimentary mindsets”, added Bahl.

Taking a step further, the Studio’s leadership summed it up as it should be. Deepti Dang, Studio Lead, HP Studio said, "Honestly, this was never a day or an occasion for women empowerment. This is a day for women to be what they want to be, 364 days a year. As women, we shall always lead the change and remain up for challenges. The intent is to stay grounded, stay focused, break stereotypes, and myths every single moment. Keep walking, keep the momentum going."

