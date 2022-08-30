How flex spaces are delivering more than just an office

Guest Column: Megha Agarwal - Head of Marketing, WeWork India, writes flexible working is not just a benefit given to employees anymore but has become the way businesses will want to operate

The wake of the pandemic and the great resignation have prompted consumers and businesses to take a step back and reassess their needs and offerings in the new normal. Even the most traditional enterprises have made significant shifts in the way they operate. The new normal coupled with the accelerated adoption of technology by consumers has disrupted businesses in the way we knew it – flexible working is not just a benefit given to employees anymore but it has become the way businesses and employees will want to operate henceforth. People are looking for “near me” and online solutions for everything from grocery delivery to their workspace.

Some things that were unimaginable to us before the pandemic like the thought of institutions like schools and offices functioning online without a drop in productivity or efficiency is now actively being sought out by both the providers and seekers as it is a win-win for both. It is therefore no surprise as we see the traditional ways of working giving way to more modern ones driving higher convenience, efficiency and better productivity.

Given this new normal it is the marketer's responsibility to curate products and services that are customised and relevant to specific consumer needs, and at the same time give the brand an edge in the market. The consumer cohorts today are narrower and heterogeneous than ever before. Each consumer wants tailored solutions basis their requirements, making the marketer's job more challenging than ever.

WeWork India has always been a brand that has challenged the conventional and has been ahead of times providing superior products and an elevated member experience. It is a brand with flexibility and dynamism at its core. With flex spaces becoming immensely prominent in today’s work environment, a large number of enterprises, start-ups and unicorns are opting for flexibility as this empowers them to embrace different styles of work and dynamically scale up or down - something that was not possible with traditional workspaces.

Customise the solution to resolve the problem

The traditional idea of ‘one size fits all’ no longer applies in today’s VUCA world. The same goes for workspaces as well. A workspace needs to be flexible to the evolving needs and tailored to fit the preferences of enterprises and individuals alike. As per McKinsey, companies who excel at demonstrating customer intimacy generate faster revenue growth rates than their peers. Additionally, customisation and personalisation help retain the consumers and boost their confidence in a particular product/service. Operators can look at ways to customise their offerings to create a space that fits the brand's work culture and ethos. They can assist in managing and maintaining the space while the company can concentrate on its core business.

Enhanced member experience

Human beings are social animals who thrive upon human interaction and the camaraderie of working in teams. With rising levels of long-term fatigue, limited social interaction and inadequate infrastructure that have become synonymous with work from home, the past few years have taken a heavy toll on the mental health of professionals. As individuals return to work, they are looking forward to various avenues of interaction and engagement, such as in-person communication, team meetings, brainstorming sessions and even live workshops. As a flexible workspace provider, WeWork offers access to a culture of community, collaboration and networking on a global scale, forming a supportive ecosystem enabling each idea to thrive.

Offering alternatives

Flexible workspaces cater to the different needs of businesses of all sizes, and offer corresponding customised workspace solutions. The flexible work model supports organisations in managing a dynamic workforce enabling them to scale up and down as per internal or market requirements. Flex spaces offer a variety of services that can be used by large corporations as well as individuals. This allows businesses to focus on their core competencies, with flexible workspace providers like WeWork fostering a conducive work environment.

The changing work dynamics, combined with the steady demand for places that provide flexibility, call for flex spaces to constantly innovate and stay ahead. Today's consumers seek intangible benefits, community spirit, and a vibrant work environment. Marketers of flexible workspaces must anticipate the changing trends and revolutionise their solutions to provide a customised and overall enhanced experience to the diverse demands of various consumer cohorts - and while doing this also drive the brand’s profitability and constantly build loyalty.

