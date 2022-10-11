WeWork's brand campaign makes 'greatness' its focal point

In line with their latest brand campaign, ‘Great Inspires Great’, WeWork India has launched a series of three product films featuring their core products ‘On-demand’, ‘Managed Office’, and ‘Space as a Service’. The key idea behind the campaign is to highlight how WeWork India helps facilitate an individual or enterprise’s greatness by offering a well-rounded, cohesive space that caters to everyone’s needs. The product videos dive deeper into WeWork India’s diverse product offerings to help businesses of all sizes discover their version of greatness.

The first product film offers a glimpse into WeWork India’s Space as a service offering that accommodates the needs of teams of all sizes and can be custom-sized to suit their requirements. This allows individuals and teams to work out of a ready-to-move-in office space or a space that is tailor-made for them and can be scaled up or down, keeping up with their future needs. The second product film showcases the popular WeWork On-demand offering, a day pass product which encourages productivity and sparks collaboration by providing teams and individuals with an opportunity to work towards fulfilling their dreams and soar to newer heights of success - by using a single day pass for themselves, a day pass bundle for their teams or conference rooms by the hour for those critical pitches. The third film features Managed Offices by WeWork, a bespoke service offering that eliminates the need for businesses to invest in any expensive infrastructure or pay additional maintenance costs and have a single partner managing all of their infrastructure.

Commenting on the extended leg of the campaign, Megha Agarwal, Head of Brand and Marketing, WeWork India said, “We started with our brand film that is a true representation of our brand and brings out the very essence of WeWork India. Delving deeper into our innovative offerings, the product films provide greater detail into how WeWork India plays a catalyst in your journey to greatness. We are excited to take this conversation one step further and inspire individuals and enterprises to find their greatness. ”

Together, these product films showcase the breadth of workspace solutions at WeWork India, positioning it as a one-stop flexible workspace solutions provider. The films will be promoted via a 360 campaign - amplified through ATL (Above The Line) with digital being the prime medium and BTL (Below The Line) to demonstrate the benefits of its wide range of offerings to consumers.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)