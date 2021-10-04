WeWork India strengthens leadership team with 3 key appointments

In line with its vision of focusing on long-term growth and scaling business in the wake of the new world, WeWork India, the platform for creators that provides curated workspace solutions, has announced key strategic appointments to the India leadership team. The past year has pushed businesses to become more flexible and shift costs to a variable model. Space as a service offers businesses the agility to adapt to the changing scenario and WeWork India’s solutions cater to their exact workspace needs.

Megha Agarwal has been appointed as the new Head of Marketing at WeWork India. A seasoned Brand and Marketing professional, Megha joins WeWork with over 13 years of multi-category global experience in brand building, communication development, new product development, media planning, and e-commerce. With a consumer-first mindset, passion for high performance, growth and collaboration, Megha will be responsible for developing WeWork India’s overall marketing strategy including online and offline activations, events, and communications.

Talking about joining WeWork India, Megha said “To watch WeWork emerge as a leader in the flexible workspace industry with innovative marketing and workspace solutions, while sustaining its community and values has been fascinating! As the way we work continues to evolve in this dynamic environment, the future possibilities are immense and I look forward to being a key facilitator of WeWork’s growth and footprint in India as well as contributing to its culture of innovation and collaboration.” Before WeWork, Megha worked with Unilever for over a decade. In her last stint, she led one of the largest FMCG mergers in India – the GSK Nutrition integration with Unilever in April 2020 and went on to lead the Global Marketing of the Nutrition Business.

Raghuvinder Singh Pathania, previously Head of Operations, has taken up a more significant position and is now the Head of Community and Operations, India. In his new role, Raghuvinder will offer his expertise for building operations management, profit performance and ensuring the best in class member experience across cities. “At WeWork, we’ve continued to serve our members with solutions that facilitate smooth collaboration and reinforce the human connection that is an integral part of our culture. As we steadily grow and innovate, I will continue to ensure that this experience and sense of community is consistent across all cities with WeWork’s presence.” Raghuvinder said. He has also led the sustainability efforts at WeWork with the organisation committing to a plastic-free environment.

To drive value and growth in an increasingly digital world, Dharam Mehta in his new role of Head - Digital Products will be responsible for the strategy, price, promotion and profitability of all of WeWork's digital product offerings. He will focus on the current products such as Virtual Office, On-Demand, All Access and WeWork Business Solutions and continue to innovate new digital products for the future. “As we move into the future of work, there is tremendous opportunity for digital products and solutions that allow the workforce today to adapt smoothly to the new work models. I am excited to lead and drive innovation for WeWork’s new digital products, partnerships and services that will continue to redefine the traditional office.” Dharam said.

Talking about the new appointments, Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India said, “The flexible workspace industry in India has continued to show positive momentum as businesses steadily adapt to the new normal. In our endeavour to provide our members with flexible, safe and well-managed workspaces, we have ensured to bring innovative solutions combining great design, product, flexibility, hospitality and technology as the enabler for a new and innovative way of experiencing work life. I am very pleased to share that with these new leadership announcements we will strive to further enrich the experiences for our existing community and scale towards greater heights.”

Having witnessed a consistent uptick in demand of its workspaces, WeWork India continues to be bullish about its growth prospects as seen with a recent round of funding of INR 200 crores in April 2021; this came after an initial round of funding from WeWork Global of $100 million in June 2020. Treading on this path, WeWork India’s key appointments further bolsters its vision to provide flexible and customized solutions to all its members.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)