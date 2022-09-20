WeWork India's brand films bring out nuances of an ever-evolving workplace

WeWork India’s latest brand campaign ‘Great Inspires Great’ leads with a hero film, followed by three product-focused films. It highlights why WeWork India is an ideal workspace that offers a blend of world-class physical infrastructure along with an opportunity to be a part of something larger than oneself. The brand film also focuses on some of their key products such as On-demand, Managed Office by WeWork, and regular product portfolio consisting of Hot Desk, Private Offices, Custom Build Offices, and Conference Rooms among others.

The 60-second brand film which went live today will be amplified through a 360-degree campaign spanning social, digital, radio, OOH and TV. The brand will also release three product films starting 26th September, which will be promoted across platforms to showcase the breadth of products at WeWork India which makes it the ideal end-to-end workspace solutions provider.

The brand film brings out the nuances of the ever-evolving workplace requirements in a hybrid, flexible and post-pandemic era, and WeWork’s role in navigating the new normal. It also highlights how WeWork India helps accelerate the growth of individuals as well as enterprises’ greatness by offering a well-rounded, cohesive space that caters to everyone’s needs - from a solopreneur to a start-up, a Fortune 500 or an MNC. The video delves deeper into how flexible workspaces provide a personalised experience to different types of professionals with varied needs through its innovative and customised offerings. Each frame seamlessly ties together how WeWork India is home to a community of diverse set of people - from innovators to visionaries to dreamers and go-getters, making it a space where people meet and inspire each other to achieve greater heights of success.

With diversity and inclusivity at its core, the film is a montage of inspiration, hope and individuality that coincides effortlessly with WeWork's values. It showcases the coming together of different minds to form not just a workspace, but also a safe community that helps them thrive and achieve greatness in what they do.

Commenting on their new film, Megha Agarwal, Head of Brand and Marketing, WeWork India said, “ Every individual aspires to unlock their true potential and be great at what they love doing. At WeWork, we understand this need and our brand campaign celebrates individuals who are fuelled by their passion and do not believe in slowing down until they've achieved their goals. The campaign is a thoughtful celebration of our core values, from the aspiration to inspire greatness amongst today’s professionals to the inclusive and collaborative community that we have built for them to thrive. With ‘Great Inspires Great’ we are aiming to demystify the normalisation of being just good in a workplace, and encourage enterprises and individuals to discover their version of great. Even the choice of the digital medium is very intentional and we have parked significant spends for a 360 degree campaign that will ensure maximum engagement and reach amongst the audiences and consumers. Not just that, but it will also be amplified across all our 40+ spaces nationally, making it a truly expansive campaign. Over the years, the riveting scale of WeWork India's campaigns has always struck a chord with our audience, and we hope to only raise the bar with this one”

Speaking about the campaign further Anupam Basu, Group Creative Director, FCB Ulka said, “‘For individuals and institutions to thrive, it is often about the space that lets you do so. So when we cracked the idea of ‘Great Inspires Great’ for WeWork we knew that we have a very powerful idea. Wework is a space that is as much about inclusivity as it is about diversity, a space that celebrates you and enables you to build your own brand of great! Through our category defining brand film, we have built on this ideology and positioned WeWork India as a space that not only inspires you and grows with you but also helps you discover your version of great.”

Talking about the film, Jessica Sadana, Film Director, said, “It is a great opportunity to be a part of such a purpose-led campaign. Greatness is subjective, yet desired by all. It looks different to different people but at the end of the day, we all want to feel great in what we do and need support in achieving it. This concept was very intriguing for me and to do it for a brand like WeWork, that actually makes this happen in reality for so many businesses, was even more special. I am very proud of the thought and level of detailing that has gone into this campaign right from conceptualisation to the casting and it speaks to the greatness of the campaign itself”

The campaign will also include a series of product videos signifying that it just takes one distinct workspace to boost productivity and achieve greatness. These will be further leveraged through digital, ATL & BTL mediums such as radio advertising and Out-of-Home (OOH) to communicate the value of its unique offerings to the target audience.

