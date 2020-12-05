HomeLane urges Indian consumers to bank on its promise

HomeLane has launched a new digital campaign “Switch to HomeLane” across a wide spectrum of OTT/video streaming platforms. Through the new campaign, the Company urges the Indian consumer to bank on the HomeLane guarantee and “switch” to enjoy its predictable experience. With the digital-first approach, HomeLane is kicking off the new campaign on OTT platforms beginning with SonyLiv during the T20 series and supported by YouTube & other social media platforms across key cities. HomeLane is planning to invest over Rs 100 crore during the next 12 months on various marketing initiatives. This campaign is part of this strategic direction and will run through the entire Q4 of FY 20-21.

According to Rajeev GN, Vice President of Marketing at HomeLane, “At HomeLane, we bring predictability into an unorganised & chaotic journey of getting home interiors done. Our 45-day delivery with a penalty backed promise of “we pay you rent” has been a huge differentiator. It has benefited our customers through price transparency combined with high-quality delivery making the last mile of the experience easy for them. Through our new campaign, we reiterate this promise as Indian consumers start adjusting to the new normal.”

The “Switch to HomeLane” campaign involves a couple in the process of getting their new home interiors done. However, they are faced with multiple challenges such as delays, poor quality and hidden costs along the way when it comes to dealing with a carpenter. By highlighting these pain points, the campaign aims to appeal to the homeowners to switch to HomeLane in order to enjoy a hassle-free experience through the HomeLane guarantee of 45-day delivery, superior quality and complete price transparency.

In India, getting home interiors done is generally regarded as a significant but chaotic exercise. As a result, the business segment remains highly unorganised and plagued with unpredictability in terms of time, quality, transparency and expertise. A first time home buyer goes through many different processes before they move into a new home. A chaotic experience brings down the joy of creating a new house and unpredictability becomes a serious nightmare. HomeLane, through its rigorous practices of team selection, design process, 3D design tool and 45-day delivery promise, aims to reduce the pain currently associated with home interiors.

Established in 2014, HomeLane has grown into India’s tech-enabled home interiors brand, providing end-to-end interior services in a personalised, professional way. Through technological interventions, tech-empowered expert designers and project managers, the company has delivered over 15,000 homes across the country, over the last six years. The company undertakes strict safety and sanitation protocols to ensure a hygienic, safe and responsible design and execution process allowing its customers a safe interiors experience. HomeLane currently services 12+ cities across the country through 21 Experience Centres.