Home is the epicenter of everything we do, highlights IKEA's latest campaign

IKEA launched a new integrated campaign in India, the second in the series of the creative platform - “Home Is where it all begins”, across television, OOH and digital channels.

COVID-19 has made the home the epicenter of everything we do and pushed us to re-evaluate how living spaces are utilized, more than ever before. Home is where we grow every day. Growing together makes the family journey more memorable. Home is where we pick up new habits. It has turned into a classroom, office space, picnic spot, etc. It is where we create new rituals. This is the place where we open our hearts to changes big and small.

From new dreams to the many new beginnings, homes have seen it all. The television commercial highlights that being a family is not just about having a meal together or other fun times, it’s also about partnering with each other to navigate through the changes and the milestones that happen in a family’s life. This becomes even more important when we have parents-to-be in a household. For families getting ready to welcome a new member, home is where the favorite partnership begins. It is where they share responsibilities, start preparing for tomorrow and grow together as a family. It is the place where they discover that learning and responsibilities can be fun too.

The first campaign under ‘home is where it all begins’ was released last year. It talked about a family that has moved to a new home and is bringing a slice of outdoor in their city home. The second in the series is the story of a family getting ready to welcome a new baby in their lives. The campaign talks to IKEA’s core audience – families with children and reflects progressive values that the brand prizes.

Commenting on the campaign, Amitabh Pande, Marketing Head, IKEA India says “More than ever, our homes have become our entire world. The home is the source of who we are, what we do, and where we are heading in our lives. Is it any wonder that any change we wish to make in our lives, needs to start at home? Because with the change, comes new possibilities and new beginnings. That’s why ‘home is where it all begins’. This second campaign in the series speaks to one of the most important changes in the living situation of a family - coming of a new baby, and that too during the time of the pandemic. When both parents are working (from home), and there is very little help, the only way is for everyone to pitch in. They say it takes a village to raise a baby! This story is about a father playfully training his young son to contribute to taking care of the baby that is due to arrive soon. And how IKEA, through its wide range of functional and affordable home furnishing solutions, is a key enabler to make this journey of change easy and even fun. Because when we share the responsibilities, we grow together as a family. And Make our Everyday Brighter.”

The campaign will run on TV in both Telangana and Mumbai markets on regional channels. Telangana market will see the TVC in the Telugu voice-over running to strengthen the local connect while the Mumbai market will have an English voiceover to appeal to a more diverse and cosmopolitan population. It is a 360-degree campaign that will be live on TV, OOH (outdoor) and digital (YT, FB, IG).

