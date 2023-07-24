Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash shows why it's the 'OG pimple solution'
The campaign highlights the dynamics between mothers and their teenage daughters in this generation
Himalaya has launched its latest campaign, "The OG Pimple Solution," showcasing the strong bond between mothers and their teenage daughters. In this campaign, Himalaya highlights the role of mothers as the original OG influencers in their daughters' lives, particularly when it comes to skincare and acne remedies.
The campaign highlights the dynamics between mothers and their teenage daughters in this generation. Teenagers today are more likely to communicate their skin concerns and issues with their mothers, preferring their mothers' advice and knowledge above anybody else. This shared bond emphasizes a friendly and equal relationship that mirrors their current reality, fostering trust and open communication.
Gayatri Kabilan, Category Manager, Himalaya Wellness Company, shared insights into the concept and creative direction behind the campaign, emphasizing its alignment with the brand's overall goals and values. "Our inspiration stems from the rich legacy and brand story of Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash. We aimed to create a campaign that not only highlights the efficacy of the product but also honors our legacy and commitment to sustainable skincare. We intend to connect with our customers on a deeper level by emphasizing the brand's solid foundation in ancestral insight and our commitment to quality."
Himalaya's "The OG Pimple Solution" campaign will be brought to life through heartwarming and relatable advertisements featuring mother-daughter duos, emphasizing the authenticity and efficacy of the Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash. In this campaign, this face wash takes center stage, emphasizing the power of natural ingredients and their positive impact on both skin and the environment.
Naveen Raman, Branch Head , 82.5 Communications, South, said “Keeping up with times and evolving is a must for a successful brand. And that was our starting point – how to adapt the Himalaya Purifying Neem Face wash communication to connect to the young girls of today. We drew inspiration from the powerful influence moms have on their daughters. This campaign creates a strong connection between Gen Alpha girls and their moms. We celebrate the OG influencers – the moms – and their OG advice. We’ve aimed to empower the next gen of young girls to embrace not just their skin care but also their care for the planet - with Himalaya Purifying Neem Facewash.”
Sangeetha Sampath and Ravikumar Cherussola, Executive Creative Directors, 82.5 Communications, South, aimed to forge an emotional connection with moms and daughters. “Our new campaign celebrates the OG influencer in every Gen Alpha girl’s life – her Mom! While the teen girl may have a lot of influencers talking to her through different mediums, her Mom remains her OG influencer. After all, she knows her the best. Their journey together, out in Nature, aligns with the journey that the girl takes with Himalaya Purifying Neem Facewash, a brand that’s skin-friendly and planet-friendly.”
The campaign kicks off with nationwide commercials, digital advertisements, and engaging social media content, encouraging everyone to celebrate the special connection between mothers and their teenage daughters.
Farhan Akhtar 'says it with OREO' in new generative-AI campaign
The campaign has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett India
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 1:18 PM | 4 min read
OREO has partnered with Farhan Akhtar and cutting-edge AI text and voice engines for a new campaign ‘Say It With Oreo’, which has been crafted to bring alive OREO’s brand platform of ‘Stay Playful.'
OREO has introduced special edition packs containing cookies embossed with the letters of the English alphabet. Each pack also comes with a QR code which, once scanned, will redirect the consumer to a microsite www.sayitwithoreo.in where users can share the awkward situation they are in and get a customized audio message featuring a fun and playful answer crafted by Farhan Akhtar (aka Artificial Intelligence in the back end).
Conceptualised by Leo Burnett India, this campaign leverages Generative Artificial Intelligence to generate playful answers which then go to a voice cloning AI engine which plays back this answer in Farhan Akhtar’s voice. Farhan Akhtar who is known for his play with words and wit was a natural fit for the campaign as he truly embodies the playful spirit that the brand also carries. The campaign kick-started with an advertisement for ‘Voice of OREO’ to which Farhan Akhtar responded, followed by a pitch by an OREO representative which was captured as a film and launched on digital media. This was followed by the launch of 6 shorties which demonstrate the power of ‘Say It With Oreo’ platform. The campaign will also see contextual placements and content integrations across digital platforms and in-store activations.
peaking on the idea behind the campaign, Nitin Saini, Vice President, Marketing, Mondelez India said, “Since its launch, OREO has always tried to build stronger connections in families and in culture, through its’ ‘Stay Playful’ purpose and platform. 'Say It With Oreo' takes it a step further by inviting people to cut through the seriousness of adulthood and rediscover the joy of uninhibited, playful conversations with the help of tech. We are confident that with its unique and fresh approach this campaign will resonate with, connect, and help build levity in everyday conversation!”
Mayuresh Dubhashi, Group Executive Creative Director - Leo Burnett added, “Say it With Oreo, a first of its kind campaign that lets people express what they want to, at times when they can't. Essentially a pack of words when you are at a loss of words. Using Farhan Akhtar's wit and charm, a Voice Cloning AI and ChatGPT, we've tried to create a tool for users to find playful ways to express themselves when they find themselves in awkward or weird life situations. This continues OREO's mission to make the world that bit more playful.
“This is perhaps one of the biggest AI led campaigns of recent times, where we are making unlimited fully personalized messaging at scale a possibility. We have partnered with one of the best AI voice engines to deliver a never heard before experience for OREO – recreating Farhan Akhtar’s iconic voice to tailor personalised messages for the audiences. For this campaign we are not only production partners but truly technology and technological activation and deployment partners. This campaign is the true reflection of the integration that we can deliver under Studio POP and the Publicis Power of One model and we are very excited for the playful moments it will create for the brand” added Varun Shah, Executive Vice President- Prodigious & Content Factory.
“For every unanswered or bizarre question, we choose to ignore in life, OREO has created a perfect answer. We have achieved this with a unique blend of a celebrity, generative AI, Voice cloning AI tech and power of media. Another example of how AI and tech when amplified with the right mix of media can significantly enhance our engagement with consumers at a massive scale.” Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Office & North and West Head at Wavemaker India
'Nothing is more powerful than a micro-community'
Experts spoke on 'Built Thriving Communities Through Digital & Creative Media', at the e4m iDAC 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 11:37 AM | 6 min read
At the e4m iDAC 2023, Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder & CEO, White Rivers Media chaired a panel discussion on “Built Thriving Communities Through Digital & Creative Media”. The panellists were Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga; Sumon K Chakrabarti, Co-Founder & CEO, Buffalo Soldiers; and Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder & Director, Social Beat.
Gandhi started the session by inviting the panellists to talk about the right intersection between culture and commerce. To this, Arora replied, “Culture is built by what kind of work you are doing. The merit of the work also defines a culture to a larger extent. So all the organizations, all the companies, global setups are defined by the products they have built.”
“All of us as an organization aligned to that one goal is what defines culture in a nutshell. The goal could be anything. It could be service excellence, it could be customer-first approach, or whatever it is. You pick up Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, they are defined by that one goal. Everybody in the organization thinks about that goal and then you define your mission, vision and add pieces to it. When everybody is aligned to that one goal, it kind of moves in a community space.”
Agreeing with Arora, Chawla said, “I think it's really about creating value. People need to feel connected to the users over time. To build a community, we need to feel connected. That is really at the heart of building those communities and that means the brand that creates it needs to add value, needs to be able to be authentic and allow others in the community to be authentic.”
“For me, building communities starts right at home. Himanshu was talking about culture and I agree with him because I think when we start off, we all call ourselves startups and if we call ourselves startups we need to start behaving like startups. One of the things that we enabled at Buffalo Soldiers is that we give equity to each and every member. That for me is something that is non-negotiable,” Chakrabarti added.
Gandhi took the session forward by discussing GenZ consumers. He asked, “Have you been building GenZ first communities and what has your experience been dealing with them?
Arora answered, “For my parents, roti kapda makan was big stuff. For us, we moved to the next level where convenience was that. Uber, Ola came into the picture. Zomato and all came into the picture. Now that is by default. What is next for them (GenZ)? I always believe that two things are going to define the next 10-15 years of our journey. One is GenZ, the second is luxury. If a product or a community could build on top of it, they will prosper in the next 10-15 years.”
Chawla explained, “For brands that we work with, often it is about the kind of content we create because they (GenZ) have a lot more options, they have less patience than many of us have. They get distracted very quickly. The kind of communication we would create for a brand that's targeting that audience would be very different and frankly building a community for GenZ is not easy, because they have a zillion options.”
“Hence it is really about ‘can you still connect with them and can you build that brand love?’ That is something that we probably are still trying to achieve. Building a community where they really feel connected, is still probably a work in progress in some sense.”
Talking about targeting GenZ and the contradictions that the GenZ population brings in their behaviour, Chakrabarti said, “When we are working for brands like. say Fastrack, it is very important that we let some of our very young folks including somebody who joined 2 months back lead that conversation because you know they kind of understand. They bring those contradictions together beautifully. As we move forward, we will understand how the generation of GenZ settles in. It should be an ongoing process.”
Moving the conversation forward, Gandhi said, “A lot of things within the digital ecosystem are maturing enough where the original subconscious strategy was expanding the network, now the strategy is to narrow it down to relevance. There are so many of these new-age Telegram groups or new-age Reddit groups, Discord groups and whatnot. Have you seen some initial success or some success in communities beyond your traditional social media as I call it?”
Chawla responded, “We have done some of it on Quora, some of it on Reddit. What we realized over time is authenticity on these platforms is very important. You want to be participating both as a brand as well as maybe consumers that love you and have that connection with you. But if that conversation or what you're saying doesn't feel real and authentic, that starts breaking apart. The other part is consistency because brands obviously want to do everything. So you have to find what is the second or third channel that you really want to go deeper into.”
“Often brands that have succeeded are the ones that have consistently built that with the right kind of content and value, found the right influencers and real consumers to be part of those communities. That is when that flywheel starts working because otherwise, you do it for a few months and it doesn't work. Building a community is a journey over many many quarters to make that really come to life.”
Talking about micro-communities, Chakrabarti said, “Nothing is more powerful than a micro-community. A lot of people go to social media and think about what are kind of followers they want. We work with Udaan and one of the things we guided them to do was the people who have their apps and order from their apps, the retailers, the Kirana Wallas, we ensured that those Kirana Wallas are actually following them on social media whether it is Facebook or Instagram or wherever they are present. ‘Can you also follow them on social media? Because you are using this app as the lifeline of your business.’ So, I think micro-communities are the way to go.”
Sharing his closing remarks on fostering a culture-first community within his organization, Arora said, “If a first-time manager Is treating his mentees or subordinates the way the founder is treating everybody, that clearly defines culture because it comes from top to the first of managers. There is no rocket science around it if that is the good way to look at it.”
BBH India bags creative mandate of agri-food company JAPFA
The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 10:34 AM | 2 min read
JAPFA, a leading pan-Asian, industrialised agri-food company operating in 5 countries, has assigned its creative mandate to BBH India. BBH will be responsible for crafting the integrated, digital-first strategy for the soon-to-be-launched mobile app - JAPFA BEST and help establish the brand as the go-to D2C channel for meat lovers in India. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.
Dedicated to feeding emerging Asia with essential proteins, JAPFA will soon be entering the D2C category with the launch of their Mobile App – JAPFA Best. As part of the mandate, BBH India will work closely with the brand team to develop a hyper-local marketing campaign to launch the app in their core markets first, followed by integrated marketing model with further expansion of markets. The scope includes overall brand planning and creative development for their go-to-market strategy using social and digital media, radio, print, and OOH.
Speaking on the partnership, Shyam Sreechandrababu - Asst. Vice President - Marketing (Food) - JAPFA India said, "We are at an important juncture in our journey, as we move into our next growth phase. Team BBH India’s deep understanding of the D2C industry, consumer food consumption habits and clutter-breaking creative thinking really set them apart. We look forward to working together closely to build a strong presence in India.”
Himanshu Saxena, COO & MD, BBH India, said, "We are very excited that JAPFA has trusted us with the mandate to craft their communication as they foray into the consumer market. JAPFA has the potential to revolutionize meat consumption in India, especially in the post-pandemic world. We look forward to working closely with the team to build a sharp proposition for the brand which fuels their ambitions for the Indian market."
Arrow campaign showcases Hrithik Roshan as Director
The new campaign encourages men to celebrate every occasion and milestone
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 10:14 AM | 1 min read
Hrithik Roshan, the brand ambassador for Arrow, has been shown as a director in the brand’s latest ad.
The new ‘Every Special Moment Deserves an Arrow’ campaign encourages men to celebrate every occasion and milestone, whether personal or professional, in style with Arrow’s excellent menswear range.
The ad film showcases Hrithik as a director and talks about his experience in the film, explaining how he believes that ‘Every Special Moment Deserves an Arrow’. The brand’s message has always been to help customers feel on top of the world with Arrow. The latest film shows the Bollywood star as a director, builds on this inspiring message and emphasizes the fact that every special moment from an office convention or the day you propose to your child’s convocation or your directorial debut, deserves to be celebrated in style with Arrow.
“I love how Arrow celebrates every special occasion in our lives with its versatile collection of menswear. I am thrilled to be a part of the new Arrow Campaign, in which I celebrate my milestone moment. From 25 years of being in front of the camera, I have stepped behind it for the Arrow campaign,” says Hrithik Roshan.
Barbenheimer blows up, brands rush in
Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer have spawned a cultural phenomenon that refuses to die down, and brands want in on it
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 10:02 AM | 3 min read
Two blockbuster movies, with two diametrically different themes, brought together by fate and a joint release date. We are talking about perhaps the biggest head-to-head collisions in the history of cinema -- Barbie vs Oppenheimer, which has spawned a cultural chimera called the "Barbenheimer."
Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are as different as night and day, which makes Barbenheimer all the more diverting for netizens. Barbie is more light-hearted while Oppenheimer is more sombre centred on the eponymous American theoretical physicist named the country's "father of the atomic bomb." Even the colour schemes of both movies are contrasting with candy shades dominating Barbie's colour palette and a sea of blue, grey and brown in Oppenheimer.
The whole idea started out as a joke initially with the internet spawning memes centred on the differences between the two. Today, it has into such a big cultural phenomenon that even brands are vying to be a part of it.
Here's how brands like Swiggy, Zomato and Uber tried to hitch their wagon to the Barbenheimer train.
Ajio
2 tickets for the Barbie and Oppenheimer movie please pic.twitter.com/JtZo7ypxMG— AJIO (@AJIOLife) July 21, 2023
Blinkit
1 ticket for 1 ticket for— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) July 19, 2023
Barbie Oppenheimer
please please pic.twitter.com/pMXcgdWZkf
Bumble India
View this post on Instagram
Coca Cola
View this post on Instagram
Durex
View this post on Instagram
eTukTuk
— eTukTuk (@eTukTukio) July 22, 2023
Lights, Camera, #Barbenheimer! ??
Can't decide which blockbuster to catch?
Join the fun and choose your side - Are you Team Barbie ? or Team Oppenheimer ?? pic.twitter.com/1jkalasmaM
McDowells
View this post on Instagram
Tinder
y'all might wanna take notes ?? pic.twitter.com/c9149bUjsr— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) July 20, 2023
Swiggy
which side are you on? ? pic.twitter.com/Q71DeZLoOj— Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 21, 2023
Uber
Petition to declare 21st July a holiday for celebrating #Barbenheimer ?#BarbieTheMovie #Barbie #OppenheimerFilm #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/a6xZ5YFtjA— Uber India (@Uber_India) July 20, 2023
Times Prime
View this post on Instagram
McCain
Happy #Barbenheimer weekend! ??— McCain Foods India (@McCainFoodsInd) July 22, 2023
Satisfy your hunger pangs with McCain French Fries & get ready to watch the films! ?#McCain #Barbie #Oppenheimer #Fries #MovieSnacks #FrenchFries #McCainFries #Marketing #MovieTime pic.twitter.com/BFjFa2Q2gC
PLE Computers
The Barbie and Oppenheimer movies are launching today! ?— PLE Computers (@PLEComputers) July 20, 2023
Which movie are you going to see first?#Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/N5blPDxZhZ
Reagan Airport
We are ready for the weekend! #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/svoNqi60ys— Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) July 21, 2023
MUBI
Apropos of nothing, we want to know: what's your dream double feature? #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/XeLZeGM6Xv— MUBI (@mubi) July 20, 2023
Lays
View this post on Instagram
Pepsi
View this post on Instagram
TCM Sports appoints Sudip Roy as Executive Vice President
Roy comes with an experience of over two decades in sales and marketing roles
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 22, 2023 12:07 PM | 1 min read
TCM Sports has appointed Sudip Roy as Executive Vice President. Prior to this Roy was Cluster National Head at ZMCL.
This will be his second stint at TCM Sports.
Roy comes with an experience of over two decades in sales and marketing roles, with a specific emphasis on strategic planning, business development, advertising sales and customer relationship management, across leading media houses.
He has also served stint as Executive Vice President with Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd., where he headed the revenue function of the Hindi cluster during different phases of his 6-year tenure.
Before Network 18, Roy worked with Neo Sports and Neo Prime channels as Senior Vice President & Revenue Head. He also worked in various leadership positions at ABP News Network for 8 years and Zee Network for 7 years.
ShareChat & Moj City Connects arrives in Ahmedabad
The event, powered by e4m, will feature industry leaders and brand custodians sharing insights on Bharat and Young India’s consumer behaviour
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 6:05 PM | 3 min read
With evolving consumer behaviour and preferences, the Indian market is subject to rapid changes due to its dynamic nature. Marketers are now finding ways to tap a wider section of the audience, implement innovative and impactful marketing strategies, and adopt newer mediums like short-format videos to gain an edge over their competitors. ShareChat & Moj, in association with exchange4media Group, have rolled out the next phase of City Connects across Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.
Ahmedabad will be the inaugural city to host the next phase of the event on July 21, where agency leaders, brand custodians, and business owners will address key behaviour themes for consumers from Bharat and young India and unlock the untapped potential of Short Format Videos (SFV).
As the next clusters of social media users emerge from the regional markets of Bharat, there has been an increasing emphasis on regional marketing, posing a challenge for marketers. The new set of users prefer regional languages as their main language on social media, and hence marketers need to find ways to decode and devise suitable marketing strategies for such an audience. To understand the cultural nuances and connect with their target audience, it is the need of the hour for marketers to have a partner on board to help them tailor their marketing approach to suit the unique needs and preferences of their audience.
In a bid to help marketers tap into this opportunity, Sharechat and Moj are organising City Connects. This is a unique opportunity for marketers to find out how Bharat and young India shop, what mediums they use, and their purchasing patterns. The one-of-a-kind initiative will facilitate meaningful conversations and equip leaders with consumer behaviour trends and cultural references to win over audiences.
Sharechat & Moj City Connects is an excellent opportunity for marketers to learn how Sharechat and Moj’s language-first capabilities can help them become relatable and relevant to consumers from Bharat and young India. This initiative will help marketers understand how content creation and Short-Format Video (SFV) could pave the pathway for brands to effectively reach India’s diverse demography and will help them derive actionable insights and a blueprint to drive growth.
Our enthralling line-up of speakers includes:
- Gaurav Jain, Head of Emerging Business, ShareChat & Moj
- Seema Walia, Director Scaled Business, ShareChat & Moj
- Chirag Dagli, Founder & Director, Communication Crafts
- Khushboo Sharma, Founder and CEO, Zero Gravity Communications
- Rishabh Verma, Head of Marketing, Havmor
- Anuj Arora, Chief Marketing Officer, Symphony Limited
- Mitul Shah, Founder and CCO, Calculated Chaos
- Sanjay Adesara, Head of Marketing, Adani Wilmar
- Hemaang Gandhi, Founder & CEO, Rioconn Interactive Pvt. Ltd
