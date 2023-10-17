Himalaya reaches students, personal care shoppers with Vserv AudiencePro-Motivator collab
Himalaya Neem face wash gets unduplicated reach with exceptional Click Through rates as Motivator and Vserv AudiencePro join hands
In the realm of promoting their Neem face wash campaign on OTT platforms, Himalaya, a respected name in consumer wellness, encountered a marketing conundrum. The challenge revolved around connecting with the right audience, primarily teenagers, on digital platforms where constraints limited the targeting of users under 18 years of age to promote their Neem Face Wash. In this predicament, Himalaya found a rejuvenating solution through their partnership with Vserv AudiencePro and Motivator, GroupM.
Vserv AudiencePro is a consumer intelligence and activation platform that makes investments in marketing more effective. Motivator (GroupM) joined hands with Vserv AudiencePro to reach the most relevant audience for Himalaya’s Neem Face Wash. Himalaya sought to achieve sharper targeting and engage with their consumers who were college students, as well as other relevant audiences like grocery and personal care shoppers.
Vserv AudiencePro, known for its precision marketing capabilities, crafted a custom cohort of the most relevant audiences on the back of deterministic 2P audience segments. This holistic OTT activation plan was tailored to resonate with viewers on popular platforms such as Zee5, and JioCinema. Vserv AudiencePro's expertise in audience segmentation identified deterministic 2P segments, including Online grocery transactors, offline transactors across products like Skincare, Face care, Beauty aids, Personal cleansing, Haircare, Graduate and Post-Graduate students, and many more.
The campaign exceeded all expectations and achieved an unduplicated reach of 2.6 million across OTT platforms, ensuring the message reached the intended audience effectively. The campaign achieved 2X Click-Through-Rates than the planned benchmark and an impressive 89% VTR across OTT platforms, reflecting the resounding success of Himalaya's skincare products and their appeal to their target audience.
Expressing delight in the campaign's triumph, Pratheep Kumar, Media Manager at Himalaya, stated,
"Our campaign results are a testament to the precision that Vserv AudiencePro brings to the table. When we embarked on this journey, we faced the challenge of connecting with diverse audiences, from grocery shoppers to college students. With Vserv AudiencePro, we got it all in one place - the right set of audiences and the right platforms for targeting. Their expertise allowed us to navigate this complex landscape effortlessly, unlocking unduplicated reach across OTT platforms. It was instrumental in encapsulating the essence of purity, a core value of our brand. This collaboration allowed us to establish a direct connection with consumers who value authenticity in skincare and seek remarkable results."
Meghana HS, the Digital Planning Manager at Motivator, further emphasized the campaign's impact and the significance of Vserv AudiencePro's platform. She remarked, "In the world of precise targeting, Vserv AudiencePro has proven to be an invaluable ally. We had no doubts about the effectiveness of the audience segments provided by the AudiencePro platform. It played a pivotal role in our strategy, enabling us to reach our niche audience with precision and efficiency. The partnership between Himalaya, Vserv AudiencePro, and Motivator, GroupM, was a harmonious collaboration that successfully navigated the intricacies of precision marketing. We owe much of our campaign's success to AudiencePro's capabilities."
Saurabh Khanna, Vice President, Agency Partnerships & Large Client Solutions at Vserv AudiencePro, highlighted the campaign's significance, saying, "At Vserv AudiencePro, we couldn't be happier to have played a vital role in this exceptionally successful campaign for Himalaya. Our integrated media approach, paired with the power of deterministic audience segments, has proven to be a winning formula. It allowed us to not only reach the right audience but also achieve unduplicated reach across multiple channels, leaving an indelible mark of success. This campaign serves as a shining example of our unwavering commitment to empowering brands with tailor-made marketing solutions that unlock the path to success. For Himalaya, it was about capturing the essence of purity, and we are thrilled to have been part of this journey."
With the festive season around the corner, brands are gearing up to deploy the most effective tool in their arsenal to reach out to the audiences, i.e. short-form videos in regional languages. In order to help brands leverage the most vibrant season of the year, an insightful session of City Connects hosted by ShareChat and Moj in association with e4m was held in the cultural metropolis of Kolkata last week.
The event converged top industry voices to shed light on the growing affinity for regional creator-driven short-form content and the significance of a 'language first' strategy for innovative tailored messaging.
Opening the event with his keynote address, Gaurav Jain, Head of Emerging Business at ShareChat and Moj shed light on the growing significance of the regional markets. He articulated, "India, with its 600-700 million internet users, is witnessing a surge in online entertainment. Specifically, vernacular short-form videos are the trendsetters. It's astonishing to note that 89-90% of all internet engagement in India happens in languages other than English and Hindi. This boom presents an unmatched opportunity for brands." He further spoke about the staggering reach of ShareChat and Moj, "We have a strong MAU of 325 million. Our robust presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, coupled with Moj's allure among the younger demographic in Tier-1 cities, positions us as the unparalleled leaders in the short-form video sector."
Stressing on the growing dominance of short-form regional videos, Apurva Sircar, the Head of Marketing at Bandhan Bank, steered the narrative with a sharp focus on the dynamics of short-form content. "Short-form videos in regional languages align seamlessly with India's population distribution," he said. Sircar highlighted the value of digital platforms in furnishing real-time, customizable ad engagement reports that help brands make changes to their messaging for a better outcome. "The attention span of Gen Z is merely 8 secs. Brands must ensure that their message registers with them in this short period of time for increased effectiveness," said Sircar.
Talking about the boom in the creator economy, Sircar said that short-form videos are fuelling content creation. By 2030, the short-form video economy is going to be around 8 to 12 billion dollars in India. " Brands must find a way to be a part of the economy and not be a mere outsider, "said Sircar.
Elevating the discourse, Seema Walia, Director of Scaled Business at ShareChat and Moj, initiated a panel discussion titled, 'The Mishti Touch: The Role of Language and Culture in Shaping Your Festive Campaign.' The panel featured luminaries like Shantanu Banerjee, Head of Marketing at Dollar; Poulomi Roy, CMO of Joy Personal Care, RSH Global; Snehja Sanganeria, Co-founder of Meraki Digital; and Abhishek Singh, Founder of Digital Abhiyan.
Walia said that local languages help bring personalisation and an instant connection with the audiences. Resonating with her statement, the speakers talked about their own journey with the language-first approach in crafting a distinct identity for brands.
Stressing the need for brands to converse in regional dialects for genuine audience connection, Banerjee said, "Ads that are etched in my memory are in Bengali. That's the power of regional languages, customers feel closer to the brand and jingles or tag lines given in local languages and have a much higher recall value," said Banerjee.
Singh elucidated the historical context, noting that many memorable campaigns have centred around festive seasons. "Platforms that allow innovations by leveraging technology to enhance festive content foster brand recall and strengthen engagement with millennials and Gen Z, the most discerning customer segment. There is no better time to innovate with short format content in regional languages than the festivities," he pointed out.
Offering a nuanced perspective, Roy emphasized the power of pop culture and its role in fostering a sense of familiarity. "Platforms like ShareChat and Moj have an innate understanding of consumer behaviour, having innovated based on keen observations," Roy remarked. She firmly believes in the permanence of short-form content and the 'Language First' approach in the marketing sphere.
Another highlight of the evening was the Fireside Chat between ShareChat and Moj’s Gaurav Jain and Murali Krishnan, Co-founder and CMO, Wow! Momos. Discussing the charm and challenges of the Indian QSR market, Murali Krishnan spoke about the potential of the digital medium as a tool to solidify the brand narrative. "Digital platforms today aren't just about lead generation. They are potent tools to solidify a brand's narrative and craft engaging content that resonates with the target audience. Currently, a whopping 60% of our marketing spend is directed towards digital platforms."
The discourse on the power and potential of short-form videos continued during yet another engaging panel discussion called ‘Minutes don’t win in: Mastering the art of short-form videos for maximum campaign impact’. The panel was moderated by Rahul Shrivastava, Director Mid-Market and Government, ShareChat and Moj and participants included Mrinal Lunia, Founder and CEO, Digitale India; Joyeeta Banerjee, content creator; Swarnajit Sengupta, National Brand Lead, Wow! Momos; and Puja Chakraborty, Digital Lead, Berger Paints. Speaking during the interaction, Chakraborty, emphasized the efficacy of short-form videos in targeting high-intent audiences. "These videos don't just facilitate engagement but yield tangible results. Short Form content is here to stay and only grow," she commented.
Echoing her sentiments, Lunia said, "The digital landscape is undergoing a 'scroll revolution'. Brands have less than 10 seconds to capture the attention of their audience. Short-form content isn't a mere addition to our strategy anymore; it's at the forefront of it," Lunia observed.
To sum up, the Kolkata chapter of City Connects underscored the pivotal role of short-form content and regional languages. As festive seasons beckon, it's evident that brands are gearing up to captivate their audience with a mix of tradition, innovation, and regional charm.
Basketball's global reach is undeniable, and India is no exception to its allure. The rhythmic bounce of the basketball, the electrifying dunks, and the sheer thrill of a last-second buzzer-beater have captured the imaginations of millions in India. Over the past decade, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has not only made its presence felt but has also embarked on a journey to become an integral part of the country's sports culture. With this season alone recording an astounding 100 million+ unique viewers, NBA has firmly anchored itself as the 'fastest growing global sports league' in the country.
With the integration of digital advancements and strategic partnerships, the NBA is not just a game of basketball in India; it's an evolving cultural phenomenon.
Broadcasting Bonanza: Bringing NBA to Indian Homes
India's love affair with basketball is deepening thanks to the diverse array of consumption options for sports enthusiasts to choose from. As this appreciation grows, so does the demand for diverse and immersive platforms that bring the NBA right to the heart of Indian households. Indian basketball enthusiasts are relishing unparalleled access to NBA content.
At the forefront of this revolution is Viacom18, offering comprehensive coverage of the NBA’s regular season, Playoffs and marquee events in English and Hindi through its television channels Sports18 – 1, MTV and through its digital platform JioCinema. Augmenting this reach is Prasar Bharati, which airs NBA, WNBA and NBA G League programming (highlights, classic games, etc.) on Doordarshan (DD) Sports, one of India’s leading free-to-air sports channels, and on its YouTube channel. At the start of this season, NBA launched the reimagined global NBA App, the all-in-one destination for NBA fans of every team, as well as NBA ID, the league’s new global membership program that offers fans benefits and rewards from the league, teams and its partners. The league’s direct-to-consumer subscription offering, NBA League Pass, has been integrated into the NBA App, giving fans the ability to watch live games and highlights and check scores, statistics and standings, all in one place.
Furthermore, NBA's growing digital footprint in India is evident with more than 3.8 million fans following the NBA’s localized social media channels in India, with the 2022-23 season generating 1.3 billion video views, up 209 percent from the 2021-21 season, and engagement of 968 million, registering an increase of 200 percent from last season.
Blurring Lines: Traditional Sports Meets Esports
India has a rapidly growing gaming and esports landscape – a recent report suggests that the domestic e-sports industry grew to USD40 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD140 million by 2027 - which presents a huge opportunity for the NBA. In line with the NBA’s digital-first approach, the league partnered with Loco, India's premier game streaming and esports platform, in 2020 to stream the NBA 2K League in India. Through this association, the NBA aims to build and grow a community for NBA 2KL in India, by making it more interactive and engaging for Indian gaming audiences. The NBA 2K League achieved an encouraging year-over-year viewership increase, with total views for the current season reaching 3.8 million+, up 265 percent from 2021-22. The NBA will continue to deepen its engagement in the country going into the next season as well.
Beyond the Game: Engaging Fans and Cultures
The NBA produces a variety of original, localized, in-language content to engage fans and connect them with their favorite teams and players. Globally, the NBA isn't just about basketball—it is a confluence of sports and pop culture, seamlessly blending elements like fashion, music, and art. In India, NBA Style was launched as a community to showcase this convergence between pop culture and the NBA. The goal of NBA Style is to bring together passionate fans that understand the knack for making fashion feel personal and comfortable, along with breaking barriers on and off the court. It is the go-to place for everything that revolves around the world of basketball and beyond. In 2021, the NBA named Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India. A true style icon and a dedicated NBA fan, Ranveer has been the perfect advocate to create awareness around basketball and the NBA, amplify the league’s local activities and engage with fans in a meaningful way to help grow this community. Within just two years, the NBA Style community has drawn more than 172,000 members. Through exciting campaigns, original content and unique collaborations across different genres, the NBA's cultural resonance in India is palpable and profound.
Brand Boost: Wearing NBA On Your Sleeves
Merchandising remains a pivotal fan engagement tool and India continues to be a huge market for sports merchandising. Fans have shown their commitment to their favourite teams and players by sporting their styles. And to make NBA a part of every Indians wardrobe, NBA merchandise has become increasingly available across several offline and online channels in the country including Reliance Retail store formats such as Trends, Performax, Azorte, Yousta, as well as other platforms such as Decathlon, Nike, GamesTheShop, ShopTheArena.com, Myntra, Ajio and Amazon India.
Empowering Future Hoop Stars
The NBA's commitment to India transcends mere entertainment. Aiming to foster basketball growth in the nation, the league has embraced a holistic "grassroots to high performance" strategy. As players develop, they can progress from the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA and NBA Basketball School to Basketball Without Borders (BWB) and NBA Academy, and ultimately to professional leagues and national teams around the world. With opportunities that span from scholarships to professional contracts abroad, India's dream of showcasing its talents on the global basketball stage is steadily becoming a reality. A testament to this dedication can be found in the accomplishments of young players. Amaan Sandhu, for instance, made history as the first Indian-born male player to secure a scholarship at an NCAA Division I institution, specifically, Monmouth University in New Jersey. Similarly, Ann Mary Zacharia's basketball journey began with the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program and the NBA Academy Women’s Program camps. Her dedication led her to commit to Colorado State University in Fort Collins, marking her entry into NCAA Division 1 college basketball. Notably, Zacharia is the fourth NBA Academy alumnus from India to earn a Division I scholarship. She joins the ranks of Sanjana Ramesh at Northern Arizona, Harsimran Kaur at San Diego — both products of the NBA Academy Women’s Program — and the aforementioned Amaan Sandhu, representing the Monmouth Hawks men’s team.
The NBA's extraordinary journey in India encapsulates the boundless reach of sports and its capacity to bridge diverse cultures. Through its strategic initiatives and collaborations, the NBA has seamlessly woven itself into India's social and cultural tapestry. More than a league, the NBA in India is a sporting sensation that has been embraced with open arms.
The festive season is shaping up to be a massive opportunity for advertisers wanting to reach premium viewers to drive brand and business impact. According to a Festive Pulse Survey by The Trade Desk, 70% of consumers are ready to spend more this Diwali, with the interest to buy premium products leading the charge. 84% are likely to spend on luxury goods and apparels, 69% on consumer electronics and 65% on personal care products. With the World Cup coming up, premium brands have a proven destination with HD viewership reaching unmatched heights in 2023.
HD Homes comprise 33% of Total TV Universe in India
Cricket viewership on television has been on a record-breaking spree for over a year and the growth of HD homes and HD viewership for cricket have been critical components of this successful run. As per BARC, HD homes have grown by 30% to 73 million in 2023 and the HD viewership for IPL 2023 was the winner, amassing a massive 109 million viewers (Over 2X compared to 2022). The addressable audience for HD in India stands at 220 million, making HD homes 33% of the total TV universe in India. To add to its strength, 71% of HD viewers are from NCCS AB strata with 3X higher affinity for HD among NCCS A audiences in Megacities, driving ownership for the cream of affluent audiences. The ongoing Asia Cup has already set the ground running for HD viewership driving close to 5X higher reach compared to the previous edition, as per BARC.
HD Associations Drive Unmatched Impact for Advertisers
Advertisers across categories such as FMCG, Auto, BFSI, E-Commerce and Travel have reaped large-scale benefits from HD associations on cricket. A YouGov Brand Lift Study conducted during IPL 2023 revealed significantly high impact for HD advertisers with 2.5X higher Brand Awareness and 2.7X higher Consideration among viewers. In terms of bottom funnel metrics, HD has empowered brands to drive 3X higher app downloads and 2X higher sales during major cricket events. Speaking on the power of Cricket on HD at panel discussion recently, Sai Narayan (Policy Bazaar) shared how the HD association was a gamechanger for the brand. “Our big move was when we leveraged HD feed on TV and the results were fantastic. There was a time during the tournament when our website could not bear the load from visitors because that quantum of people viewing our ads on HD was that large.”
Cricket World Cup on HD – A Scale Like None Other
With a targeted reach of 600 MN+ on television as per senior executives at leading agencies, the World Cup could surpass all previous viewership records across major cricketing events. Cricket World Cup’s observe a distinct lean forward viewing behaviour and are the largest aggregation of co-viewers bringing friends and families together like a festive celebration. As per industry sources, Official Broadcaster Star Sports is seeing high traction for HD and has onboarded multiple sponsors and advertisers for the upcoming World Cup. With cricket viewership on TV breaking records in the run-up megaevent, the World Cup could be one for the ages for viewers and advertisers.
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched a campaign for its game-changer SUV, Hyundai EXTER.
Sculpted to Perfection
EXTER stands tall with its energetic exterior, promising to turn heads wherever it goes! But it’s not just about looks, the interior offers an Xtra level of spaciousness and comfort, ensuring every journey is an oasis of relaxation. There are a host of reasons to fall in love with the stylish SUV like ample space, dashcam with dual camera and comes with as many as 60 Bluelink features. Scoring big on safety, EXTER has over 40 advanced safety features and 6 airbags as standard. With a 1.2 litre Kappa petrol engine, it is built to deliver a power-packed performance. One can choose from MT and AMT variants and can also opt for the environment friendly CNG fuel option.
A Star-Studded Affair
Adding to the oomph of the stunning SUV, Hardik Pandya was roped in as the brand ambassador. Pandya’s charismatic personality is the perfect embodiment of EXTER’s dynamic spirit. He’s the man who lives life in the fast lane, making him the ideal ambassador for EXTER. Pandya is known for his sporty persona, positive aura, and dynamic presence, which made him the perfect fit for Hyundai EXTER. After all, outside is where he is in his true element; it is where his game is! Everything about him, from his personality to his energy, is dynamically outdoorsy. There couldn’t have been a better brand ambassador than the celebrated all-rounder to endorse the all-rounder SUV!
When outside is your playground, EXTER is your ride.
Cricketing Marvels Unite
Hardik Pandya, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodriguez joined forces for the EXTER launch TVC, a historic moment where three icons from the cricket world came together for the first time.
Buckle up for a thrilling journey as we dive into what makes EXTER an SUV like no other.
Think outside. Think EXTER
The vibrant and energetic campaign has been created keeping in mind the youth of India, their lifestyles and interests. Driven by wanderlust, Gen MZ is constantly looking to explore, learn and experience new things. For a generation that is always on the go, outside is home and it is the place where the youth belongs! Think outside, Think EXTER aptly captures the outdoorsy vibe of those who it is created for. Easy to recall and fun to repeat, the line is catchy and lends itself beautifully to the campaign.
EXTER embodies the free spirit of those who love to explore and seek new experiences every time they set out. Be it the signature H-LED DRLs, the branding on the front bumper, sporty bridge type painted black roof rails, everything makes Hyundai EXTER look spectacular and ready for exploration. The spacious interiors have been crafted to offer utmost comfort so there is room for everything that one might need when exploring outside.
The campaign rollout was a journey in itself! To drive home the brand message of Think outside. Think EXTER, a fun campaign spread over multiple phases was conceptualized. The first phase was about building anticipation. To do this, a series of posts featuring animals looking curiously in the outside rear view mirror was rolled out on social media. These quirky posts worked well to generate curiosity on social media, thus helping to build anticipation among the TG and leaving them wanting for more.
In the second phase, the name ‘EXTER’ was revealed. For this, alphabets that comprised the name EXTER were shot in the wilderness in keeping with the SUV vibe, creating the much-needed buzz among the youth. Soon after the name reveal came the first glimpse of the SUV. In this phase, a render of EXTER was released, followed by more key visuals of other noteworthy features of the SUV. At this point, social media was abuzz with excitement about EXTER. Comparisons were being made between the upcoming SUV and luxury SUVs. The stupendous response from auto enthusiasts was all that was needed to set the stage for the next phase.
After the pre-buzz phase, it was time for the big announcement about Hardik Pandya being the brand ambassador for EXTER. This got the youth excited like never before and they couldn’t wait to see the charismatic cricketer and the stylish SUV together.
The fourth phase consisted of the ‘Bookings Open’ campaign which had a series of unique stop motion films targeting those who love to set out and explore. These films depicted how EXTER, with its performance and features, seamlessly fit into the lifestyle of the Indian youth. The final creative in this phase made the wait worth it. The fun commercial, set to a hummable number, featured Hardik Pandya standing next to Hyundai EXTER, the duo looking smashing in every sense of the word. It hit the right chord with the youth and fuelled positive conversations on social media. It was clear that the youth wanted more of EXTER and Hardik Pandya and that’s what they were going to get.
Digital Engagement
Digitally, the focus of the campaign was on interactive creatives. From digital innovations like end-less zoom (an interactive creative piece where one can keep zooming in till they want) to meme marketing and a gamified IG filter using EXTER, a lot of buzz was created. In addition to this, two videos centred on dashcam were created. The overall response was overwhelming that gave a clear indication that EXTER campaign was on point and was speaking to the youth in their language. The creatives in this phase led to a massive spurt in bookings.
The fifth and the concluding phase of the campaign was what the nation was waiting for - the exciting launch TVC.
The film shows Hardik Pandya stepping outside in Hyundai EXTER and more friends joining him in their EXTER. They head to a beach and get ready for? Any guesses? A cricket match! The match soon turns into a beach party when Smriti and Jemimah make a surprise entry in their EXTER! To keep with the vibe of the SUV, the launch event was packed with unique experiences. The SUV made an innovative and extraordinary entry from up the roof to fuel the excitement of those present. To make the launch event more immersive, a 270-degree LED display was used. An ‘Experience Zone’ was created around the SUV and journalists were invited to create engaging content. The new Ranger Khaki colour was well received by all. It was the colour that aptly captured the essence of EXTER, its sturdiness and solid stance.
Taking Over India
Mall activations, showroom POPs, digital posts, and outdoor advertising ensured that EXTER was everywhere. It goes without saying that Hardik Pandya was part of it all. From showroom POPs to digital posts and OOH, the iconic cricketer and EXTER took over much to everyone’s delight.
Record-Breaking Billboards
An astonishing billboard, made from over 3 lakh Lego bricks showcasing EXTER’s boldness and solid presence, captured the world’s attention. The unique billboard, installed at Cyber Hub in Gurugram, won the India and Asia Book of Records and found a mention on the world’s largest Facebook Lego fan page.
Unmissable Presence
A comprehensive data-driven digital marketing campaign was devised and implemented to keep the conversations around EXTER going. YouTube Masthead takeover during prime time, 3D audio ads, sponsored playlist, 30-min ads free sponsored sessions on Spotify app, and video ads on all popular OTTs were planned to engage with the target audience.
On TV, split screen and headline branding took over all major news channels like Times Network, Republic Network. Show integration with the most popular programs on Star Plus, Star Vijay, and Star Pravah was planned for greater impact, visibility and reach.
Radio is an important part of the integrated campaign. RJ-led activities and interactive programs have been planned across 30 cities.
Hyundai EXTER is a co-presenting sponsor of Asian Games. Four renowned Indian athletes are being engaged to create content around the SUV. Hyundai EXTER was also the Driven by sponsor of the biggest Influencer Awards “InfluencEX” held in Goa.
All in all, the integrated campaign for EXTER worked like a charm with the target audience, resulting in 50,000+ bookings in the month of launch.
EXTER: Where Every Journey Begins
Hyundai EXTER brings with it many firsts! It is the first SUV in the segment with a voice-enables smart electric sunroof. The dashcam with dual camera is an exciting first, as is the long wheelbase, giving the SUV ample space inside for everything that is needed to be outside. It is also the first time that three cricketers -- Hardik, Smriti and Jemimah shared the screen together.
The campaign was rolled out across India on all major platforms. It received a phenomenal response from car enthusiasts and the youth who are loving Hyundai EXTER as much as they love the outside.
The most awaited sporting event of the year is slated to be an advertising extravaganza on television this festive season. Here are 5 reasons why associating with the Cricket World Cup on television is an unmissable opportunity for advertisers.
The Towering Growth of Cricket Viewership and Ratings on Television
Cricket viewership on TV both in terms of reach and ratings has witnessed a meteoric rise in 2023. What makes it more compelling is that the viewership growth has been agnostic of formats whether it be T20, Tests or ODIs. IPL 2023 broke all viewership records on TV delivering a tournament reach of over 500 million viewers and a 34% increase in TVR compared to 2022, as per BARC. The World Test Championship Final recorded the highest ever reach for any test match drawing 124 million viewers, 32% higher compared to the previous final in 2021. In the year of the ODI World Cup, the format recorded a massive 63% increase in TVR, setting up for yet another record-breaking cricket megaevent on television.
Proven Might of Cricket World Cup on Star Sports
In the last edition of the ODI Cricket World Cup in 2019 when the overall TV and HD homes penetration was relatively less than what it stands it currently, a mammoth 552 million viewers were reached on television. Any India match during the World Cup delivers an incredible reach of 210+ million, which is more than the total number of online shoppers in India. With India set to play a minimum of 9 and a maximum of 11 matches this time, advertisers are in for a treat. Even Non-India matches are a media plan by itself having reached 380 million viewers in 2019, driving 3.5X higher reach than KBC and 3X higher reach than Bigg Boss.
Surging Superiority of HD in Capturing Affluent Viewers
HD continues to be the superlative platform to reach premium audiences with HD homes increasing by 30% (56 Million to 73 Million) and 2X growth in cricket viewers (46 MN to 109 MN) in the year 2023. As per industry sources, HD sponsorship is in high demand for the upcoming World Cup with multiple clients onboarded and closures expected from several more.
Power of Collective Viewing in Enhancing Advertiser Impact
Given the heightened level of passion for Cricket World Cups, viewers strongly prefer watching the event on television in the company of friends and family, driving the largest aggregation of collective viewing. Engagement and discussions for brands viewed during ads contribute to higher discoverability and brand recall for ads. As per a YouGov research, co-viewing on TV among friends and family leads to 2.2X higher brand recall among viewers. Additionally, 92% cricket viewers on TV discuss with family or friends before purchasing products. As Indian families often make collective purchase decisions to buy for the household, collective viewing on TV during live sports significantly enhances the impact of brand communications.
Differentiated Brand & Business Impact
World Cup on television has powered advertisers to supremacy both in terms of brand and business impact. As per brand lift studies conducted during the World Cup, advertisers have consistently seen an increase in awareness by 2x whereas consideration has gone up by 1.7X. Search interest for brands advertising on TV during the World Cup has seen an uplift to the tune of 2X. Digital first brands like PhonePe, Spotify, Policy Bazaar and MakeMyTrip have developed their respective categories and became market leaders on the back of associations with World Cup on TV.
As per recent media reports, the likes of Coca Cola, Mahindra Auto and HUL have announced their associations with Disney Star with the deals valued over Rs.150 Crore each. The stage is set, and the world is watching; it's a momentous occasion for advertisers to shine on the grandest stage of them all.
The leading ad tech provider Adscholars has partnered with global gaming advertising leader iion which aims to transform the gaming advertising landscape in India amidst an industry boom.
The partnership brings one-of-a-kind technology and programmatic-enabled gaming inventory solutions to the Indian market. iion will scale immersive gaming solutions in this market, using Adscholars' programmatic expertise. It will offer multiple activation options and unique experiences to connect with consumers on their preferred platforms.
This partnership enables iion to utilize Adscholars' market knowledge and brand collaborations, resulting in immersive and contextually fitting in-game advertising encounters.
iion’s immersion is the first platform to connect game publishers and brands seamlessly across all digital worlds, providing a holistic targeting experience in-game, around the game, and beyond.
Levelling Up: The Online Gaming Boom Hits India
Statista reported India's online gaming industry was valued at around INR 135 billion in 2022, up from 101 billion rupees the previous year. Projections indicated it could surpass INR 231 billion by 2025, with a robust annual growth rate of 19%. With a substantial youth population, India is poised to become a prime gaming market. With a significant youth population, India is poised to become a prime gaming market. The country's market growth is propelled by the expansion of IT infrastructure, fueled by the increasing adoption of smartphones and high-speed internet.
Brands tap gaming's audience engagement potential. Gameloft finds in-game ads boost brand awareness and likability. Messages over 15 seconds yield +23% purchase intent, highlighting gaming's unique immersive impact.
The strategic partnership between Adscholars and iion places them at the forefront of innovative monetization and advertising ushering in a new era of industry growth amid the nation's burgeoning gaming landscape.
He further added,
Srikanth Rayaprolu, CEO of Adscholars said, “We are delighted to announce a strategic collaboration with iion, a prominent advertising platform with a far-reaching presence in diverse gaming environments. As the gaming industry continues its rapid expansion within the Indian market, Ad Scholars, in partnership with iion Gaming, is primed to offer brands an exceptional opportunity to engage with gamers both within the gaming ecosystem and its surrounding landscape.
He further added, This partnership promises to open captivating creative avenues, actively connecting your brand with the vibrant gaming audience. Adscholars has been collaborating with brands and agencies in India. With this new partnership, we're excited to introduce innovative gaming inventory options for our clients.”
Yun Yip, iion’s Chief Commercial Officer said, “With AdScholars, we are poised to reshape the game advertising landscape in APAC. Our collaborative efforts and platform will empower brands and agencies to explore new ways of engaging with an ever-growing audience, whilst delivering superior marketing outcomes in-game advertising. A successful gaming strategy is a now possible, accessible, and measurable.”
