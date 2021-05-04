HDFC Life partners with Sportskeeda for IPL 2021

After a successful partnership during IPL 2020, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, a leading long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, signs official sponsorship with Sportskeeda yet again for IPL 2021.

Despite matches being played behind closed doors amid a surge in pandemic related cases in India, a week and 8 matches into IPL 2021, we have already witnessed one of the most unique seasons in IPL history with some high octane clashes, giving a glimpse of the zealous competition that’s about to unfold in the upcoming days.

Sportskeeda, who recently became the 2nd largest sports website in India (Source: As per Comscore's Mobile Metrix Media Trend Report, India Data, Sports Category, July 2020 to Jan 2021, Mobile Web & App, Unique Visitors) is among the top media platforms that bring comprehensive IPL news to people every season, and this year’s association between the two involves a 360-degree approach in creating awareness about the HDFC Life products via properties like display banner promotion, social media posts, content integration along with high impact ad which provides a much more interactive ad experience to the users. This lies in line with HDFC Life who has proven to be an award-winning one-stop-shop for all things insurance, including a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various life stage needs of customers like Protection, Pension, Savings & Investments, Health, etc.

Apart from this, Sportskeeda also introduced an exclusive video IP called Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments Powered by HDFC Life. A weekly video series, Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments is a show where a host and a guest speaker break down top moments of the week such as a last-ball thriller or a great knock in tough conditions, etc. Promoting the video IP through articles, announcement posts, swipe up stories and social media contests are elements geared towards adopting a well rounded approach in campaign amplification.

Vishal Subharwal, Executive Vice President & Head of E-commerce & Digital Marketing from HDFC Life said,"One can draw numerous parallels between the age old game of cricket and securing your future with the right life insurance. Everything from planning and making the right choices with a long term view, starting early and adapting as per the needs of the stages you're in, to being prepared for uncertainties and having contingency plans, the two mirror a lot of these principles and HDFC Life's alliance with Sportskeeda intends to convey this message to the audience".

Speaking on this, Sportskeeda’s Business Head, India, Kanav Sud said, “We had previously worked with HDFC Life during both the 2019 and 2020 IPL seasons and it is an absolute pleasure to serve them again. We are excited to see how our new offerings help HDFC Life in reaching out and engaging their target audience and hoping to make this endeavor a grand success once more”.

This is a partner content article in association with exchange4media.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)