Hashtag Orange wins Digital Mandate for Mufti!

Hashtag Orange, a full-service digital Communication company, has won the Digital mandate for Mufti. As part of the significant win for Hashtag Orange, the agency will be responsible for Website Management, Creative, SEO and Media.

Launched in 1998, Mufti today has established itself as a menswear brand that is able to feel the pulse of its target market and reflect the same in its product offering. Mufti has successfully crafted an identity that has made it synonymous with trendy casual wear. This has come about as a result of a single-minded focus on the segment that is also reflected in Mufti’s maiden tagline, ‘anything else is uniform’.

Commenting on obtaining Digital Mandate for Mufti , Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange, said, “We are delighted to work with Mufti again. We at Hashtag Orange follow a holistic approach to augment a brand's digital business by combining elements across Media, Communication, User Experience, Data & Insights, Technology, and Innovation. I am sure we will be able to help the brand achieve its goal while making an impact in the market with our customised strategies.

Talking about the collaboration, Kamal Khushlani Founder and Managing Director, Mufti, said, “We are happy to have Hashtag Orange as a partner in our journey to strengthen our position in the market. We are confident that with the ever-changing Digital scenario, Hashtag Orange with their experience and in-depth understanding of the consumer of our country will be able to develop a robust digital strategy for our brands and add momentum to all our marketing initiatives.”

