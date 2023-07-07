Gruhas joins hands with Collective Artists Network to back India's young entrepreneurs
The partnership seeks to invest in supporting and empowering young entrepreneurs and start-ups in the consumer sector through a fund
Gruhas and Collective Artists Network have joined hands to invest in India's young entrepreneurs in the consumer space.
Nikhil Kamath - Abhijeet Pai, Founders of Gruhas, and the Collective Artists Network led by founder and group CEO Vijay Subramaniam have forged a partnership to invest in supporting and empowering young entrepreneurs and start-ups in the consumer sector through a fund. This strategic collaboration will enable the growth of India's consumer economy, fostering innovation and financial enablement.
This association marks the first-ever convergence of media, entertainment, and venture capital in India. As pioneers in their respective industries, Gruhas and the Collective Artists Network are committed to fostering innovation and driving economic development in India. By leveraging their combined resources and networks, this partnership aims to provide aspiring young leaders with a unique springboard to launch their innovative ideas and redefine the Indian business landscape.
One of India’s most successful investors/entrepreneurs, Nikhil Kamath, is a visionary with a proven track record of success in the business and finance world. Abhijeet Pai on the other hand is a second-generation industrialist, a new-age investor and entrepreneur who has successfully backed over 25 start-ups & three funds since 2014.
As co-founders of Gruhas, a company that harnesses innovation and entrepreneurship by partnering with remarkable individuals to build global companies, Kamath and Pai both bring a wealth of experience and expertise to this partnership.
India's only marketplace for popular culture and an integrated creative community, The Collective Artists Network, led by Vijay Subramaniam through their extensive network and resources, has played a pivotal role in nurturing India’s largest celebrity and creator economy and amplifying the voices of talent across the country.
This partnership represents a memorandum of understanding and intent between Gruhas and the Collective Artists Network. By combining their networks and resources, the two units are poised to revolutionize the Indian business landscape, empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and driving the growth of the consumer products and technology sector. This initiative reflects their shared commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and economic development.
This alliance represents a turning point in India's entrepreneurial spirit, showcasing the transformative potential of collaboration. As the world eagerly watches, Gruhas and the Collective Artists Network are set to ignite a wave of innovation, trailblazing startups, and groundbreaking ideas.
Mint urges readers to drive progress with better questions
dojo is the creative agency behind the three-film campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 2:41 PM | 3 min read
HT Media Group has announced Mint's fresh brand campaign, #AskBetterQuestions, anchored in the idea of asking better questions to drive progress. This is in with the Group's mission to Empower, Engage and Entertain Millions Through Trusted Content Every Minute, Every day. The digital campaign aims to empower readers through thought-provoking ideas and commits to upholding high reporting standards that address questions arising in audiences' minds.
The Mint's #AskBetterQuestions series comprises three videos that share a common objective: to help people achieve their goals and thrive by addressing the questions on their minds. The three videos showcase the drive and determination of the youth in India, featuring individuals from diverse backgrounds striving for success in their respective fields. One features a C-suite executive seeking ideas to grow his business, another showcases a budding entrepreneur responding to the global food crisis created by climate change, and the third follows a young investor exploring opportunities in the international stock market to diversify her portfolio. Mint enables these individuals to unlock their vision and think ahead through thought-provoking, trustworthy, and reliable content.
Sarah Banerjee, Brand Marketing Lead at Mint, believes that the youth of India are optimistic, go-getters, confident, ambitious, and curious entrepreneurs in life and spirit. She said, "Mint's credible journalism provides clarity and precision, enabling Indians to make informed decisions. Through the #AskBetterQuestions campaign, we want to inspire our audience to ask better questions and ignite their curiosity. And we will continue to answer those questions and guide them on their journey of exploration and progress through our high-reporting standards."
Sarah added that this campaign would resonate with both business and non-business readers, as questioning the status quo is a fundamental human trait.
Mint appointed dojo as the creative agency for this campaign.
Amit Sinha, Founder and CVO, dojo, said, "It was a great opportunity to collaborate with Mint, one of the most respected business dailies in South Asia, to design an audience-focused campaign that sparks imagination and transforms its audience into forward-thinkers, generating innovative solutions for their own growth and progress. #AskBetterQuestions aims to broaden perspectives and inspire a growth mindset within society."
A publication with exclusive collaborations with The Wall Street Journal and The Economist, Mint now has a robust digital presence with iOS and Android apps, a popular website, and trustworthy journalism in multiple formats. Its immersive experiences include market dashboards, personalized notifications, videos, podcasts, and originally-crafted newsletters, appealing to business and non-business readers who value challenging the norm and thinking ahead.
HT Media Group is one of India's largest media and entertainment conglomerates. Its brands, spanning print, audio, and digital, including Hindustan Times, Mint, Hindustan, OTT Play, Shine.com, Slurrp, Healthshots, TechCircle, VC Circle, Fever FM, and HT Smartcast, enjoy widespread popularity and trusted credibility.
Kriti Sanon to represent Motorola as brand ambassador
The announcement was made during the launch event of Motorola razr 40 Ultra and razr 40
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 3:30 PM | 3 min read
Motorola has announced Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador during the launch event of its latest smartphones, the Motorola razr 40 Ultra and razr 40.
Motorola launched the first razr in the early 2000, a phone that became an icon, proving that design-focused devices could drive smartphone desire.Backed by their strong innovative DNA, they re-invented this iconic design by bringing the world’s first foldable smartphone to market just a few years ago. And now, the all new razr 40 ultra and razr 40 prove once again that innovative design can re-define the smartphone experience.
The new razr 40 family leads with an intriguing proposition of ‘Flip the Script’, that stands for redefining the norms and challenging the status quo of the current smartphone industry through disruptive design and innovative features.
To commence their collaboration with Kriti Sanon, Motorola has worked on two exciting television commercials (TVCs) featuring Kriti Sanon, bringing alive the proposition ‘Flip the Script’ for the all new razr 40 ultra and razr 40.
The campaign showcases Kriti Sanon teaming up with Motorola to show off her flip side while exploring the many possibilities of the latest Motorola razr phones. The motorola razr 40 ultra TVC captures the essence of style, versatility, speed and seamless user experience that the smartphone offers in a high-octane action setting that flips the script. The ad showcases Kriti in a completely new avatar, delivering heart racing action while being at her stylish best – flipping the script not just as a character in the commercial, but also as an actor.
In the second TVC created for Motorola razr 40, Kriti Sanon is seen as a stylish commuter who casts a spell on all the others going through their mundane lives in a metro. The ad symbolizes the excitement of the incredibly stylish and flexible form of the razr over the standard candy bar phones. As Kriti flips the razr, she flips the script for everyone around her, bringing fun and joy in their mundane lives.
Commenting on the partnership, Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, APAC, Motorola, stated, "We are targeting exponential growth in the Indian market, and were looking to partner with an ally, who represented our brand in its true spirit. Kriti's charming and charismatic personality, diversity and innovation with her roles, relatability and strong connect with the youth, plus the challenger mindset made her the ideal choice to represent our brand. We are absolutely delighted to have Kriti Sanon as the face of Motorola in India. We believe that this partnership will help us reach newer consumers, allowing us to expand our base and make meaningful impact in their lives through our stylish and innovative smartphones."
Commenting on the collaboration, Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Actress and Motorola's brand ambassador said, "I am thrilled to be a part of Motorola, an iconic brand that resonates with innovation, style, performance, and functionality that today's consumers seek. I am excited to be a part of Motorola's journey and look forward to creating exciting experiences with the brand.”
This collaboration signifies a commitment to delivering technology that seamlessly blends with the latest fashion trends, creating an unmatched smartphone experience.
Flibbr launches UnlockBrands - a brand empowerment program for marketers
The program will be run by Navonil Chatterjee, ex-Joint President & Chief Strategy Officer of Rediffusion
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 1:52 PM | 2 min read
Flibbr Consulting, a ‘Build Your Own’ brand consulting firm launched by Rahul Jauhari and GS Hari Ganesh in early 2022, has launched a unique solution for marketers.
UnlockBrands is being offered as a time-bound, workshop format program for marketers in both the B2B and B2C spaces.
Navonil Chatterjee, Program Custodian for UnlockBrands, explained: “All brands have an innate potential, like all human beings do. But at the end of the day, even potential has a shelf life. And the saddest thing that can happen to anyone is the Kambli Conundrum. The story of under-leveraged and untapped potential is commonplace even amongst brands, and the irony is that it often goes unnoticed or even unrealised. For example, most start-ups’ first tryst with branding ends with the customary logo, letterhead and brand manual. Very few focus on the kind of strategic clarity that can add tremendous growth potential at an early stage. Or consider a category entrant struggling to find a new, disruptive point of view in a hyper-competitive and cluttered market. It could even be a very established brand caught in the trap of category cliches, looking for a fresh impetus.
In each case, UnlockBrands will engage with key stakeholders and use an array of strategic tools to unlock the potential that a brand possesses but is not leveraging.”
GS Hari Ganesh, Managing Partner, Flibbr™ Consulting, said: “UnlockBrands is an offering in line with Flibbr Consulting’s mission to make a perceptible difference to businesses. It is intended to be a brand empowerment suite and will be run by multiple brand strategy experts simultaneously.”
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40 celebrates future faces of the industry
Here we feature top marketing leaders who were part of the terrific list
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 1:18 PM | 2 min read
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40, 2023, honoured the best marketing professionals at an event in Mumbai. The glittering evening saw eminent leaders, and industry experts gather to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the future faces of the marketing industry.
The inaugural edition of the list recognized leaders who are under 40 years of age, and have demonstrated exceptional skills, innovation, and leadership in the marketing field. It put the spotlight on individuals who have made a significant impact with their groundbreaking work, shaping the industry’s landscape.
The list saw a healthy representation of both men and women achievers from across sectors.
Akhil Meshram
ex-Senior Director, P&G
Akhil Meshram is a Senior Director at P&G, who led the Feminine Care business for the brand in the Indian Sub-continent. Under his leadership, the feminine care business witnessed acceleration in top-line and bottom-line growth. With leading sanitary napkin brand, Whisper, Meshram drove the category growth strategy via meaningful innovation that accelerates category adoption. During his tenure, Whisper continued to challenge taboos around menstruation at a grass-root level with the help of its flagship Whisper Health and Hygiene School Programme, impacting almost 5.5cr girls to date. He was part of the team that brought home Cannes Lions and India’s first Grand Prix in Sustainable Development Goals in 2022 for the campaign, ‘The Missing Chapter’.
Alok Arya
Chief Marketing Officer, Equentis Wealth Advisory Services Private Ltd.
A curious Digital-first marketer with experience in India, APAC, and the US markets, Arya manages large scale projects and teams. Passionate about ideas and people, he has worked at IIFL, Piramal’s, Google, Future Group, and Tata, before joining Equentis. Currently at Equentis, he is responsible for steering growth towards a Fintech Unicorn. As the CMO of IIFL, Arya drove 500cr revenue from 5 million customers, and at Piramal’s, he was heading the Digital, Media, and PR. At Google, he led the business book of more than $120mn for CPG & FBR.
Swiggy Instamart builds the world of Instapur with Cyrus Sahukar
Sahukar plays the king of Instapur
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 12:43 PM | 3 min read
From soft drinks to shoes to gadgets: Why brands love birthday boy Ranveer
As the actor turns 38 today, we take a quick look at Singh’s journey in the endorsement world
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jul 6, 2023 9:31 AM | 5 min read
Always in the news for his energetic demeanor and quirky style, Ranveer Singh has carved a special slot for himself in the Hindi film industry and the endorsement world alike.
According to Kroll’s celebrity brand endorsement report, Singh has emerged at the top of the list this year. In 2022, his brand value was estimated to be $181.7 million.
As the actor turns 38 today, here’s a quick look at his brand endorsement journey.
Rupa Frontline
A year ago, Rupa Frontline launched a new ad campaign featuring Singh. The film, conceptualised by Sideways, shows Singh testing his wits against a chess grandmaster. Singh was the ambassador of the brand till April 2023 and appeared in many ad campaigns during his association with the brand.
Nutella
In February 2023, Singh was announced as the face of Nutella. The association was announced with a video in which the actor ‘proclaims his love for the brand’. Singh appeared in a series of Nutella campaigns since the collaboration was announced.
Star Sports
Almost four months back, Star Sports roped in Ranveer Singh as an ambassador. The association was praised as Ranveer was the first actor associated with Star Sports, a development that reflects the growing synergy between sports and entertainment in India. Moreover, the association was in line with Star Sports' stated mission of making India a sporting nation by fueling fandom and passion for sports.
Llyod
In the series of 2023 ad campaigns, Singh was featured in Llyod’s ‘Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye’ campaign along with his wife Deepika Padukone. The campaign storyline cements the brand promise by showcasing the superior features of Lloyd Grande heavy-duty air conditioner with powerful cooling (even at 60 degrees) and indoor air purification to create a stronger brand connection.
Pepsi
Singh became the face of Pepsi three months back and later on appeared in the brand’s new campaign, ‘Rise Up Baby!’ intending to empower the youth of India, urging them to be who they are without seeking validation from society.
The campaign comprises a foot-tapping remix of the 1991 cult classic, ‘Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar’. This song was set to become a defining anthem of the youth of India as it reinstates Pepsi’s ‘Rise Up, Baby!’ philosophy.
Adidas
A few months back, Singh appeared in Adidas Original's latest Spring/Summer 2023 campaign. Styled in the latest version of the iconic Stan Smith sneakers and Blue Version apparel, he challenged society’s paradigms of dress codes and thus brings back the streetwear mentality to fashion. 'The best you can be is an Original’ quips Ranveer as bright spotlights rain on him and he takes in the glow.
Besides appearing in a handful of Adidas campaigns, Singh was the first Indian who was featured in Y-3’s global campaign in its 20-year history.
Viacom18 Sports
Last year, Viacom18 Sports, India’s newest premier sports network, launched its 2022-23 NBA season ad campaign, ‘Morning Time Is Baller Time’, headlined by Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh.
Fastrack
Two days back, Fastrack Smart announced Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. With this association, Fastrack Smart launched its first brand campaign with the overarching positioning centered on the notion that the youth have full control over their lives.
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Almost a month back, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited announced the launch of its pan-India multimedia campaign led by TV, Digital, Print, Outdoor, and Cinemas as well as Social media, for its marquee offering, ActivMoney. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Keerthy Suresh, the campaign highlights the benefits of ActivMoney.
The TVC features a debate between Ranveer and Keerthy as a couple, who is equally involved in financial decision-making and actively voice their financial needs.
Seagram’s Royal Stag
Last month, Seagram's Royal Stag launched the ‘Live It Large campaign’ with its brand ambassador Ranveer Singh. The campaign embodies the spirit & attitude of today’s Generation that strives to redefine the paths to success.
Abu Dhabhi Tourism
Two months back, Abu Dhabi announced Singh, as an official ambassador. During the two-year partnership, Singh will share his holiday highlights, inviting Indian travelers to find their pace in Abu Dhabi and enjoy everything that the destination has to offer, from an action-packed calendar of events including IIFA, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi NBA Games, to the variety of adventures and cultural experiences that can inspire, excite and restore.
MakeMyTrip
Almost three months back, Make My Trip featured brand ambassadors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, on its newly launched feature ‘Book with Zero Payment’. The innovative feature allows a traveller to block a room in hotels or homestays without any upfront payment. ‘Book with Zero Payment’.
MyGlamm
Direct-to-Consumer beauty brand MyGlamm announced an exclusive marketing collaboration as the official beauty partner for the upcoming Bollywood movie “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” starring Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt.
Alongside the collaboration, the brand has launched its signature campaign, #GlammUpLikeAStar, which encapsulates MyGlamm’s expertise in creating celebrity-inspired makeup looks. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to release in cinemas on 28th July 2023.
Other brand Collaborations
Undoubtedly, Singh has an unstoppable brand journey. When we look back at the past, we found that Singh also endorsed Bingo, Xiaomi India, Kajaria Ply, Dish TV, Siyaram’s, Manyavar, Big Muscle’s Nutrition, Neroloc, Thums Up, Durex, Set Wet, Carera, Jack and Jones, Colgate, Ciaz and Nexa, Switzerland Tourism, Sleepyhead, Sugar Cosmetics, Zee5, Vicks, Vadilal, Meesho, Vivo, Papa Innerwear, Ching’s, Head and Shoulders, Club Factory and Kellogg’s.
Sleepless Star campaign is a perfect blend of technology & human emotions: Nipun Marya
iQOO CEO Marya says the campaign unfolded over four days, and through four steps, before its actual launch on July 5
By Shantanu David | Jul 6, 2023 9:21 AM | 3 min read
With the launch of its latest digital campaign titled "Sleepless Star" featuring Dulquer Salmaan, iQOO is aggressively pushing its branding on the Indian smartphone landscape. The campaign is meant to supercharge the sales of the company’s recently launched Neo 7 Pro smartphone.
The campaign unfolded over four days, and through four steps, before its actual launch on July 5, an initiative that iQOO CEO Nipun Marya calls unique not just for the brand, but in the industry as a whole. Beginning with Salmaan posting and then deleting after five minutes a social media post on his inability to sleep due to a new “obsession” on Sunday night, the actor posted more cryptic posts over the week before finally unveiling his obsession to be said phone with an ad video released on Wednesday.
Conceptualized by iQOO and Schbang, the campaign's narrative hopes to resonate “with modern-day smartphone users and capture the perfect blend of technology and human emotions.” The ad film will be promoted across multiple social and digital platforms.
Speaking to exchange4media, Marya said, “Being a young brand dedicated to meeting the needs of young India, we have consistently prioritized inventive marketing approaches that connect with our audience. Because Gen Z and the youth in general are our TGs, we’ve kept our advertising efforts completely online, as young people, whether from metros or small towns, are digital-first, and they spend most of their time and attention on social media and online entertainment.”
Marya adds that the digital-led strategy allows the brand to stay on its toes, react quickly to trends, and narrowly target specific TGs due the efficiencies of digital, addressable media. “We believe in doing a lot of innovative marketing to appeal to our consumers and think that there’s a lot more that can be done in digital, which has not been attempted before.”
iQOO is growing its presence across the country, says Marya, who adds that South India especially is proving a lucrative market.
The company, whose parent is Chinese smartphone giant Vivo (which itself is owned by BBK Electronics which also owns RealMe, Oppo, and other brands), entered the Indian market in 2019. In that time, iQOO has launched number of campaigns with a range of celebrities.
“As of now, we don’t have any long-term associations, as we try and match each campaign and the product it’s meant to promote with a celebrity whose values and image coincides with it. The collaboration with Dulquer, who is adored by many, has effectively showcased the finest qualities of the Neo 7 Pro. This device not only delivers exceptional performance but also encourages moments of technological therapy, offering an escape from the monotonous routines of everyday life,” says Marya, pointing to previous collaborations with Virat Kohli and Janhvi Kapoor for other launches.
