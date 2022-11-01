Collective Artists Network onboards Global Esports

Collective Artists Network has signed Global Esports to exclusively represent the team across their sponsorship portfolio.

Speaking on the signing, Vijay Subramaniam, Group CEO and Founder of Collective Artists Network said, “Collective Artists Network is committed to providing strategic guidance to companies & organizations whilst connecting them to brands, inﬂuencers and popular culture for disruptive growth. Esports is at the forefront of this disruptive growth and Global Esports’ impressive Esports legacy and its aggressive growth journey is truly a force to reckon with and we’re proud to have them on board.”



Global Esports is the only South Asian team selected for the International Valorant franchise league that will kick-oﬀ in February 2023 with an opening event at São Paulo, Brazil.



Rushindra Sinha, Founder of Global Esports said, “Global Esports went from being the oldest Esports org in India to now becoming the youngest at the Valorant world league. We are now among the top 30 Esports orgs in the world to have a spot at the International League and will be representing South Asia as a region. Riot Games has history as a publisher of making the best Esports titles in the world and has already showcased their expertise in running a franchise league with League of Legends for the last 10 years, so it makes them the right publisher to replicate the League model with their newest game title - Valorant which is currently the fastest growing Esports Game in the world. Global Esports has a history of building championship teams, players, producing the highest quality of content and broadcast all from our Studio & Content House in Bandra. With everything we have lined up for the next few years, it only makes sense to work with the best of the best when it comes to Entertainment which is why we’re excited to join hands with Collective Artists Network on our journey to building the world’s biggest gaming company”



Collective Artists Network delivers the best opportunities in popular culture to its clients which include creative artists, brands, the investment community and the entertainment ecosystem.

