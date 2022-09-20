Collective Artists Network onboards Rishabh Pant

Cricketer Rishabh Pant has just signed with Collective Artists Network for talent for exclusive representation. The young star from Uttarakhand made his T20 International debut in 2017 and was named the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year at the 2018 ICC Awards. In February 2021, Pant was named the Men's Player of the Month in the first edition of the ICC Player of the Month Awards. He was also the 4th youngest Indian to captain an IPL team and stood in for an injured Shikhar Dhawan for 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Vijay Subramaniam, Group CEO and founder of Collective Artists Network commented saying, “I’m truly excited to welcome Rishabh into the Collective Artists Network fold. His pure on field brilliance and his naturally amiable persona makes him a truly unique proposition for his fans and partners. We look forward to taking brand Rishabh forward with the infrastructure at Collective.”

Rishabh Pant expressed his enthusiasm for the deal saying, “I’m thrilled to be working with Collective Artists Network. It feels incredible to be exclusively represented by India’s largest players in the talent ecosystem in India and I’m sure this will be a very successful partnership”

Ritesh Nath, Head -Sports at Collective Artists Network added, “We’re so proud to announce our marquee signing in sports, Rishabh Pant. He is the poster child of a young and fearless India which is a marketer’s delight. We are truly looking forward to what we can build together.”

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)