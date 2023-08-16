Gowardhan Ghee highlights its role in making everyday cuisine magical
The latest campaign has been aligned with the upcoming season of KBC
Parag Milk Foods, known for Gowardhan Ghee, is set to unveil its latest campaign this season. Aligned with the upcoming season of KBC that premiered on August 14th, 2023, the campaign leverages the immense popularity of Gowardhan Ghee, crafted from cow’s milk, celebrated for its purity, rich flavour, golden hue, and granular texture. Introduced in 2022, "Garv se Gowardhan Ghee" is ready to transcend its pan-India appeal.
The latest iteration of "Garv se Gowardhan Ghee" propels the narrative of pride to greater depths, adding an additional layer of significance. Through this TVC campaign, the objective is to delve into the intricate connection between Gowardhan Ghee and the culinary artistry of everyday meals.
The campaign seeks to vividly portray how Gowardhan Ghee transforms ordinary dishes into extraordinary creations, infusing them with unparalleled richness and flavour. By showcasing the pivotal role that Gowardhan Ghee plays in enhancing taste and texture, the campaign aims to evoke a sense of pride not only in the brand but also in the process of cooking itself.
Akshali Shah, Vice President and Executive Director of Parag Milk Foods added, "Our aspiration was to take a significant stride forward in the Garv se Gowardhan Ghee campaign. The inaugural season effectively instilled a sense of pride. Now, our focus was to delve into the dimension of pride and delve deeper into the culinary process. We aimed to showcase the pride of cooking, the pride inherent in crafting daily meals. BelieveTrinity, our chosen agency, has executed this admirably. We are excited to witness the campaign inspiring individuals to take pride in their cooking and create unforgettable moments around food.”
Elaborating on this, Samarth Shrivastava, Founder, BelieveTrinity has this to say, “Our intent in the current campaign is to showcase how Gowardhan Ghee is used by millions of homemakers across India to make everyday food super special & super tasty. Simple masalas and dals are taken to the next level with the magic of Gowardhan Ghee.”
Hanoz Mogrelia, Head of Creative, BelieveTrinity said, “Creatively, we wanted to show the magical effect that Gowardhan’s pure cow Ghee has on everyday ingredients like masalas and dals. Through the films, we showcase how Gowardhan Ghee interacts with food, unleashing its magic… Using extremely tight close up shots and ASMR, we have tried to show the beauty of cooking, as it happens.”
The "Garv se Gowardhan" campaign is more than just an advertisement; it's a celebration of the love and pride that goes into every dish we prepare. Gowardhan Ghee understands the significance of food in our lives and how it brings families together.
The TVC campaign, boosted by in-show integration (as co-sponsors of KBC), radio, print, outdoor, and activations, further enhances Gowardhan Ghee's prominence in the market.
What makes Saif Ali Khan a nawab of brand endorsements?
From refined roles to captivating brand endorsements, Khan’s journey continues to influence and inspire audiences worldwide
By Tanya Dwivedi | Aug 16, 2023 9:02 AM | 3 min read
Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 53rd birthday today. As the versatile actor completes yet another trip around the sun, it is a perfect time to delve into his remarkable brand journey. From his beginnings in the film industry to becoming a renowned figure in the branding world of endorsements and beyond, Saif’s journey has been one of sustained appeal.
Khan’s alignment of film roles with his brand promotions portrayed his shrewd understanding of the entertainment industry. Khan has endorsed several brands over the years including products and services in the fashion, lifestyle and consumer goods sectors. His sophisticated image has made him a sought-after choice for advertisers looking to target a specific demographic. On his birthday, e4m delved into the Bollywood nawab's branding and advertising journey.
Acko
Father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan joined forces with direct-to-consumer insurer ACKO for its latest campaign.
In collaboration with Leo Burnett, the campaign aimed to debunk traditional consumer beliefs surrounding motor insurance. Through the series of ad films, Saif and Sara Ali Khan portrayed an engaging contrast between a millennial and Gen X mindset when it comes to insurance decision-making.
Tata Play Binge
Almost two months ago, Tata Play Binge rolled out an extensive campaign called Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The slice-of-life characters talked about the essence of the offering – which is, having access to all the content from 27 OTT apps covering movies, shows, news, games and more, under one unified platform- making entertainment consumption easy and simple.
Dollar Lehar
Dollar Industries collaborated with actor Saif Ali Khan as the face of Dollar Lehar, the affordable product segment of the brand. The brand will shoot a 360-degree advertising campaign with the actor across print, electronic, outdoor & online.
Lay’s Gourmet
Almost six months ago, Lay's Gourmet, the premium range of slow-cooked kettle chips from Lay’s, announced the ‘Nawab of Bollywood,’ Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador.
The actor will bring his charm and flair, reinforcing that Lay’s Gourmet is not just a regular chip, but a delicately crafted snacking experience that deserves o be savoured.
Pizza Hut
Saif and Shehnaaz Gill jointly promoted Pizza Hut for their new range of 10 new pizzas which, they claimed, are made to match with every possible mood of consumers.
Selected Homme
Selected Homme unveiled its latest digital campaign starring actor & brand ambassador Saif Ali Khan. Khan presented the brand’s spring-summer 2023 collection.
The campaign opened with a voice-over by Saif Ali Khan, who expressed what timeless fashion and legacy mean to him against a series of aesthetically shot visuals.
Wardwizard Innovations
Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., a manufacturer of electric two-wheelers under the brand name Joy e-bike announced onboarding the actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassadors.
This move comes in the way of escalating the brand’s visibility across the masses. Under the agreement, the actors will be seen promoting a range of products from Joy E-Bike through commercials and other branding activities.
Boult Audio
Almost one year back, Homegrown consumer electronics player, Boult Audio roped in actor Saif Ali Khan and Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its new brand ambassadors.
Pepperfry
Pepperfry launched its Diwali Campaign’22 - ‘Pepperfry Meme Superstars’ with brand ambassadors, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.
This is a first-of-its-kind 360-degree media campaign that incorporates memes around the brand’s omnichannel play.
Kareena and Saif feature in a light-hearted, comic film epitomizing Pepperfry’s vast range of unique offerings through their banter. This year’s campaign film will introduce a ‘MemeVerse’ concept to drive consumer proposition through a clutter-breaking format.
The Pitch CMO Summit-Bengaluru: Unmissable panel discussions
To be held on August 18, 10 am onwards
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 8:46 AM | 3 min read
exchange4media Group brings back the next edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit in Bengaluru. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 18th of August, 2023 from 10 a.m. onwards.
Get ready for an immersive experience as industry experts unite to share game-changing success stories. Join us as we bring together the best minds in the business world, all under one roof. This edition of the summit is Powered by ABP News and The Hindu Group. Our Co-Gold Partner - Teads, Associate Partner - Truecaller, Co-Partner - Medismart and Celebratory Partner - Spotify Advertising add a touch of brilliance to this gathering.
The theme for this edition is ‘Delivering Meaningful Omnichannel Consumer Experiences’.
The Summit has exciting panel discussions lined up. With the ICC World Cup just around the corner, the topic of the first panel discussion is, ‘Festive World Cup On Television – An Unmissable Opportunity For Advertisers’.
In this panel discussion we aim to explore the how advertisers can leverage the ODI Cricket World Cup returning to India for the first time since 2011; the spectacular growth of cricket viewership on TV in India; How Digital First Brands leveraged Cricket on TV to grow their brands; Power of collective viewing on TV and importance of shared brand experiences; Impact of associating with Cricket on TV for advertisers and why Cricket World Cup is the World Cup of Iconic TV Ads.
The Session Chair for this session is Aditi Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, Lodestar UM and the panelists who will share their insights are:
- Krisnhnarao Buddha, Senior Category Head - Marketing, Parle
- Paulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, RSH Global
- Pawandip Singh, Vice President - Marketing, Rapido
- MK Machaiah. Chief Client Officer & Office Head – South, Wavemaker
The topic for the second panel discussion is the topic for the discussion is, ‘Designing Mobile-First Strategies for the Modern Consumer’ powered by Truecaller.
In this panel discussion at the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Bengaluru Edition, we aim to explore what it means to design mobile-first experiences in a world where consumers interact with multiple channels, how brands ensure that their mobile-first experiences are optimized for a variety of devices and platforms; How data and analytics help mobile-first design decisions, and what are some of the key metrics that brands should be tracking; What are the challenges and considerations around designing mobile-first experiences that are also personalized and relevant to the individual user and how can brands effectively utilize mobile platforms to enhance their branding strategies and attract new users for user acquisition.
The session chair for this panel discussion is Althea Vanderveen, Director - South, Sales, Truecaller and the panel members are:
- Aparna Tadikonda, Executive Vice President – South, Interactive Avenues
- Gokuldas K, Director - Marketing, Razorpay
- Mohit Rathi, VP - Consumer Growth and Engagement, Porter
- Pranesh Urs, Vice President - Marketing, Ather Energy
- Prasanth Naidu, Chief Marketing Officer, moneyview
- Rajashekar Readdy, Marketing Head, Aha
For more details, check out the microsite:
https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-bangalore-2023/
For details on RSVP, get in touch with:
nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com or kapil.ramudamu@exchange4media.com
Bhumi Pednekar is brand ambassador for EcoSoul Home
With Bhumi's support, we are poised to accelerate the global adoption of sustainable products, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 5:50 PM | 2 min read
EcoSoul Home Inc. has announced actor Bhumi Pednekar as their esteemed brand ambassador.
“In line with EcoSoul Home's unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable lifestyle and championing eco-friendly alternatives crafted from renewable resources, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in driving environmental awareness and conscious consumer choices,” read a press release.
Bhumi is a widely respected figure in the climate action community, recognized for her unwavering dedication to environmental causes and her efforts in promoting sustainable lifestyle choices. By joining forces with EcoSoul, she will further advocate for conscious consumption and the importance of choosing environmentally friendly alternatives to single use plastics, stated the release.
Rahul Singh, Co-Founder of EcoSoul Home Inc., expressed his delight, stating, "We are honoured to embark on this transformative journey with Bhumi Pednekar joining us as our brand ambassador. As a passionate advocate for environmental sustainability and the United Nations Development Programme's National Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bhumi's unwavering dedication to driving positive change aligns seamlessly with our mission at EcoSoul Home. Her influential voice and active engagement on social media, where she raises awareness on crucial issues like climate change, sustainability, SDGs, and plastic pollution, will undoubtedly inspire individuals worldwide to embrace eco-friendly alternatives and take meaningful actions for our planet.
With Bhumi's support, we are poised to accelerate the global adoption of sustainable products and forge a powerful movement towards a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future, leaving a legacy for generations to come.
Bhumi Pednekar, known for her remarkable dedication to sustainable living, stated, "I am honoured to partner with EcoSoul Home as their brand ambassador. Together, we can empower individuals to make mindful decisions that contribute to a healthier planet. By promoting products by Ecosoul, we hope to influence a shift in consumer behaviour and encourage businesses to adopt sustainable alternatives. EcoSoul Home's range of eco-friendly and compostable products align perfectly with my values, and I am excited to be a part of this meaningful journey."
Joy e-bike becomes title sponsor for India Tour of Ireland
The 3-match T20 Series 2023 will take place between 18th August to 23rd August 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 4:32 PM | 3 min read
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., the manufacturer of electric vehicles under the brand 'Joy e-bike', has announced its association as ‘Title Sponsor’ with the India Tour of Ireland 2023.
“This significant collaboration will recognize the tournament as the 'Joy e-bike Cup,' symbolizing the fusion of sporting excellence and sustainable innovation. With this, Joy e-bike shall also display its recently launched ‘Made in India’ product ‘Mihos’, an electric two-wheeler at Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin,” read a press release.
Joy e-bike has earlier also sponsored the India Tour of Ireland 2022 as the ‘Powered By Partner’ held in Dublin. In continuation of its sports associations, Joy e-bike has also partnered with Chennai Super Kings as their official EV partner in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Speaking on the marquee partnership, Tarun Sharma, President, Marketing and Branding, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said, "In the vibrant tapestry of India's cultural identity, cricket stands as a unifying thread that weaves together the diverse spirit of our nation. In India, cricket is more than a sport, it's a symphony of passion, teamwork, and perseverance that reverberates across every corner of our country. It mirrors the energy and dynamism of India, a land where traditions blend harmoniously with progress. At Joy e-bike, we stride forward with a vision of weaving sustainability into the very fabric of mobility and are propelling India towards a sustainable and electrifying future. Our commitment to providing innovative & eco-friendly products mirrors the cricketing ethos of adaptability and evolution over time. Our product range aims to create moments of joy and inspiration for our consumers. This collaboration of Joy e-bike cup is a testament to our belief in the power of unity, progress, and the unwavering spirit that defines India and in our pioneering EV solutions."
Speaking on the association, Andrew May, Chief Financial Officer of Cricket Ireland, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey in collaboration with Jo e-bike, India's leading auto manufacturing companies in sustainable EV solutions. Just as cricket unites fans from different walks of life, this partnership brings together our shared commitment to innovation and a greener future. As we welcome the Irish and Indian cricket teams for this captivating series, we are equally excited to welcome Joy e-bike as a partner that resonates with our values and aspirations. This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it's a statement about the direction in which both sports and industries are moving – towards a cleaner and more innovative future. Together, we celebrate this unique fusion of sport and technology, of tradition and innovation, and look forward to a series that will undoubtedly spark the same excitement that Joy e-bike brings to the world of electric vehicles. Here's to a successful partnership and an electrifying series ahead!"
The series will comprise of three T20 matches where Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the Indian team as the captain, respectively whereas Paul Stirling will be leading the Ireland cricket team for the matches. The match will be telecasted online on the JioCinema app and Sports18 Channel.
India and Ireland Match T20 series is all set to be held at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. The cricketing action will unfold from August 18th to August 23rd, 2023, promising thrilling encounters.
Vedanta Aluminium questions the real meaning of 'azadi' in new film for Independence Day
The film also echoes the role of aluminium as the backbone for numerous critical applications in the modern world
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 15, 2023 7:00 PM | 4 min read
Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, is launching a multi-channel campaign called ‘#AzadiKaAsliMatlab’ (The True Meaning of Freedom), on the occasion of India’s Independence Day 2023. The campaign pivots around a film encapsulating the nation’s progress on several fronts. It was launched on 14th August on YouTube, and will be subsequently rolled out across all leading social media platforms on 15th August.
The film also echoes the role of aluminium as the backbone for numerous critical applications in the modern world, accelerating India’s transformation into a hub of world-class manufacturing and innovation. It will be accompanied by a print campaign on 15th August, based on the theme ‘Aluminium from the earth takes India to the skies’.
The #AzadiKaAsliMatlab campaign envisages freedom as a broad concept that transcends existing implications of the term. Taking inspiration from the query ‘Azadi Ka Kya Matlab Hai’ (What Does Freedom Mean To You?), the film encourages its diverse audience to reflect more deeply on what freedom means to them personally.
Freedom today manifests itself in many forms, signifying various things to different people. For example, the film depicts how India is a vast country home to numerous families separated by long distances, due to their work or education needs. Aluminium is facilitating modern transportation, such as through aluminium-bodied trains and aircrafts, that help bring them closer. Similarly, the video also highlights how aluminium is addressing our national security needs through its extensive uses in electronics, satellites, rockets, defence equipment, fighter jets etc.
Expanding on this theme, the video further links freedom to deliverance from urban and rural poverty, from inadequate infrastructure, and even from the restrictive dependence on foreign imports, with aluminium, a metal of strategic importance, as the unifying thread.
The launch of the video was preceded by online teasers and will be followed by engaging creatives summing up the core theme of the campaign. Vedanta Aluminium is also supplementing the online campaign with several offline touchpoints, including multilingual front page ads in leading dailies, scribble boards for employees to pen their thoughts across Vedanta Aluminium’s operations, and on-ground activations through broader community celebrations.
Through its versatile properties, aluminium has established itself as a critical raw material crucial for building a self-reliant India, freeing it from both supply instabilities and geopolitical volatility. Building on aluminium’s ubiquity as the second-most important metal in the world today, the campaign uniquely leverages the ‘metal of the future’ as a metaphor of what it means to be free in the 21st century.
Aluminium's remarkable versatility, and India’s ability to produce it sustainably, is heralding a transformative era in the country’s manufacturing landscape. The metal is playing a pivotal role in the following key sectors that are vital to a self-reliant, resurgent India:
- Hi-Tech Manufacturing: Domestic aluminium can power India’s rise as the hi-end manufacturing hub of the world, as it is a critical raw material for this sunrise sector.
- Aerospace: Aluminium and its alloys are essential for building modern aircraft, owing to its high strength-to-weight ratio and anti-corrosive nature. This also makes it useful for building drones for both industrial and military applications.
- Defence: Aluminium lends itself to several cutting-edge applications in weapons, armour and field communications within the global defence sector, epitomizing the nation's self-reliance in an especially crucial domain.
- Construction and Infrastructure: Aluminium's malleability, ductility and durability makes it indispensable in sustainable, ‘green’ construction. This bolsters the nation's infrastructure development, offering eco-friendly alternatives for a self-reliant future.
- Automotive: Aluminium's high strength to weight ratio and durability has helped it find increasing adoption in the automotive sector. It is also driving the transition to Electric Vehicles (EVs) and vehicular lightweighting.
- Power generation & distribution: Aluminium is playing a crucial role in the global transition to Net Zero, by propelling the advancement of renewable energy through technologies such as solar panels and wind turbines. It is also essential in power distribution and storage.
- Packaging: Aluminium's infinite recyclability has encouraged packaging industries to opt for the metal for uses such as aluminium foil and cans, signifying freedom from plastic pollution while also preserving the planet.
DS Group marks Founders' Day with a campaign centred on creation
The film has been created by The Titus Upputuru Company
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 12:45 PM | 2 min read
On the occasion of its 94th Founders’ Day, the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate unveils its latest corporate film, "Create What is Worth Creating." This visually stunning and thought-provoking film is a testament to DS Group's unwavering commitment and passion to deliver innovative and quality products.
The Group’s journey started in the by-lanes of Chandni Chowk and has for 94 years remained steadfast in its relentless pursuit to create what truly matters while giving impetus to customer loyalty and satisfaction. A visual odyssey, the AV celebrates this ingrained philosophy of pioneering innovation, igniting imagination, and fostering a culture where every endeavour provides a canvas for boundless creativity.
Created by The Titus Upputuru Company, the film beautifully captures the essence of DS Group's collective spirit of making a lasting impact through a captivating blend of visual storytelling. It pays tribute to its age-old traditions and values while looking ahead at an inspiring future.
"At DS Group, we have always believed that in passion, lies the spark that commands the power to transform ordinary tasks into extraordinary achievements. Our corporate film exemplifies our core philosophy, ‘Jo bhi Karo Dil Se Karo’ and stresses our focus on efforts and endeavors that hold an intrinsic value.” said Mr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group.
"I am grateful for this opportunity. Over the years my respect and love for DS Group has only grown. It is an inspiring story that needs to be told. In all my years of interaction with different personnel across the organisation, there was one thing in common: whatsoever they did, it was with the Dil. I hope this truth shines through,” said Titus on the film.
Shah Rukh Khan adds a touch of fantasy in new Sunfeast Dark Fantasy ads
Khan has been roped in as the new face of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 12:15 PM | 4 min read
ITC's Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has announced Shah Rukh Khan as the new face of the brand.
Sunfeast Dark Fantasy introduces its renewed brand proposition, ‘Sunfeast Dark Fantasy - Har Dil Ki Fantasy’ aiming to establish a profound connection with its consumers. This innovative concept springs from the universal yearning for a touch of fantasy in our everyday lives. With this new perspective, the brand seeks to resonate across diverse consumer segments, encouraging personal flights of fantasy anytime, anywhere. Shah Rukh Khan who is loved by everyone truly represents the fantasy of his innumerable fans across the world. This synergy between the two makes it a fantastical combination.
This collaboration sets a new benchmark for the brand as the ‘King of Bollywood’ joins forces with the ‘King of Biscuits’. Sunfeast Dark Fantasy embarks on the journey of ‘Har Dil ki Fantasy’, and invites consumers to partake in an extraordinary adventure guided by Shah Rukh Khan’s charm and delectable indulgence of its biscuits. This chapter not only redefines the brand but also elevates the concept of fantasy in hearts of individuals nationwide.
Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, ITC Foods Division, shared his thoughts on the exciting partnership with Shah Rukh Khan: "We are supremely excited to have the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, as the face of Sunfeast Dark Fantasy. He is an iconic figure. His charm, sophistication, and larger than life persona makes him the ideal choice to represent the brand. With this association, we are confident of elevating the brand's presence and further reinforce its connection with consumers. Together, we aim to take people on an extraordinary journey that celebrates their fantasies, making it a memorable experience."
Shah Rukh Khan, whose movies have brought joy to millions of hearts, expressed his views on joining hands with Sunfeast Dark Fantasy: "I am delighted to associate with Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, a brand that is truly loved by all of us. The brand's new proposition of ‘Har Dil Ki Fantasy' deeply resonates with me, as it encourages everyone to imagine, fantasize and live the extraordinary; an idea which I truly believe in. I am happy to be a part of this exciting and unique journey of fulfilling fantasies”.
Romi Nair, National Creative Director, FCB Ulka expressed his joy on the exciting collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunfeast Dark Fantasy: “We know that everyone fantasizes and “Har Dil ki Fantasy” is born out of that insight. This campaign encourages everyone to take “flights of fantasy” and come back alive. And to bring this idea to life, who better than Shah Rukh Khan who is the Fantasy of India. The campaign brings Shah Rukh Khan in an avatar that we all love him for. He will charm India with this campaign.”
The TVC, conceptualised by FCB Ulka, begins at a salon’s waiting area where a lady eagerly awaits her turn. To kill time, she enjoys a Choco Fills cookie, which instantly transports her to a fantasy, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan magically appears and indulges her, styling her hair, applying makeup and tending her nails. She comes back with a smile, realising it was all in her fantasy and shares a cookie with a puzzled girl nearby. Shah Rukh Khan's voiceover highlights the delightful experience, "Crunchy cookie mein molten choco". The commercial concludes with Shah Rukh Khan exclaiming, "Har Dil Ki Fantasy" as a pack of the cookies is showcased.
The campaign is set to launch across India in 8 different languages. It will be broadcasted across digital, social media platforms and television channels, forming an integral part of the comprehensive pan-India media plan.
Further, with the advent of this association and the brand's new proposition, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy is all set to carve an everlasting place in the hearts of its customers by offering them an unmatched experience that blends fantasy with reality.
Amidst air of curiosity, the brand unveiled an enticing teaser starring Shah Rukh Khan, presented in Hindi, Tamil and various other languages across social media platforms through influential figures. This strategic move swiftly captured the public’s attention, sparkling widespread discussion. The teasers collectively garnered impressive traction across diverse social media channels, further amplified as fans enthusiastically shared the content across various platforms.
