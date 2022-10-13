KBC 14's new campaign 'Yeh Manch Hi Aisa Hai' celebrates its extraordinary contestants

Sony Entertainment Television’s 'knowledge-based' game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati is in its 14th season, which will celebrate real heroes. The show has introduced the campaign - 'Yeh Manch Hi Aisa Hai' advocating how the esteemed platform has been a medium for contestants to put across their stories and proving how this ‘Manch’ is of the people, for the people, and by the people.

After commencing on 7th August, 'KBC 14' has seen immense fanfare with hot seat contestants like Ayush Garg from Delhi, the first 'Dhan Amrit' winner, Rupin Sharma, the heroic DGP of Nagaland, Rishi Rajpoot, the welder from Kanpur, Army Personnel Girish Tandon and of course the first Crorepati of the season, Kavita Chalwa, the sweet homemaker from Kolhapur, Maharashtra gaining huge popularity.

The show's host, Amitabh Bachchan, serves as the face of the campaign, which highlights how "Kaun Banega Crorepati," has always acted as an inspiration for those who wish to pursue their dreams and aspirations the same way that the contestants on the show do, giving hope to those who aspire to pursue success in life. KBC strives to promote knowledge and demonstrate the power of knowledge to viewers, making it different from other reality television shows. The "Ye Manch Hi Aisa Hai" campaign touts the contestants as a true representation of the idea of a vibrant, talented, and knowledgeable India.







