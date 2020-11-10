Goodknight celebrates the intelligent and caring younger generation of India in new TVC

The TVC stresses that kids of today are all set to drive the future by taking over the beacon from the previous generations

Goodknight unveiled a new TVC to commemorate Children’s Day, observed on 14th November every year. Conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson, the film embraces our young ones for their aptitude, advance thinking and courageous nature. The TVC stresses that the younger generation of today is all set to drive the future by taking over the beacon from the previous generations.

As the preferred mosquito-control brand of families, Goodknight has always had a special bond with children. The brand is committed to protect them against mosquitoes and vector-borne diseases. Through this TVC created for Children’s Day, Goodknight highlights how today’s young ones with their aptitude, advance thinking and courage, will be the next generation of protectors. It also highlights Goodknight Gold Flash in the film as the most powerful liquid vapouriser, working towards ensuring a safer environment for children.

The film showcases a series of incidents where children prove to be not just playful, but smart, caring, conscious and protective. It features many such incidences of them with their parents, stressing how the kids manage to careful handle situations and prove to be a protector. The TVC ends with wishing all children a happy children’s day and celebrating them as the next generation of protectors. With this, the TVC captures how the young protectors of every home make sure to protect and keep everyone happy, just as Goodknight Gold Flash, India’s most powerful liquid vapouriser with visible vapour action, does.

Sharing his thoughts on the new film, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “The TVC campaign highlights that today’s children are the protectors of tomorrow. They are courageous, smart and technology adopters. We are also drawing a parallel with Goodknight Gold Flash as it resembles these qualities. Goodknight Gold Flash is India’s most powerful liquid vapouriser, offering an advanced level of protection. The product comes with normal and flash mode, backed by a unique chip-based technology which switches between these modes automatically. The flash vapours and an improved machine ensure the elimination of mosquitoes from all hidden corners.”

Steve Priya, VPs & Executive Creative Directors, Wunderman Thompson, said, “A fearless new generation is our vision for the future. In the now, children are displaying an amazing maturity, awareness and depth. What’s surprising is that they don’t see themselves as someone to be protected. In many instances, they watch out for and take care of their parents, elders or siblings. It’s this protective instinct and spirit that we’re celebrating this Children’s Day that also happens to be on the same day as Diwali.