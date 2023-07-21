Good growth creates a more sustainable ecosystem: Adam Gerhart
The Global CEO of Mindshare delivered a keynote address on ‘Good Growth’ at the e4m Conclave 2023
Growth is being redefined for all of us today, and it is being questioned daily, whether you are a consumer, stakeholder, shareholder, investor, or whatever, said Adam Gerhart, Global CEO of Mindshare, during his keynote address at e4m Conclave 2023, held in Gurugram on Thursday.
“The challenge is how do we find growth that is enduring, diverse and sustainable to support all of our businesses,” he remarked.
Speaking on Good Growth, Gerhart stated there was no doubt there were compounding pressures facing every single business, regardless of sector or category, along with the very concept of growth being called into question daily.
It's about how we reconcile the needs of various stakeholders, whether you're a consumer, ecosystem, media owner, or agency partner, Gerhart noted. “All of those parties' needs are frequently at odds. So, how do we begin to reconcile those in the future and become more inclusive and equitable in our approach to growth?”
Gerhart stated that we must reinvent how we approach growth in the future. Growth was earlier driven by geography, and reaching new markets and new audiences. However, in an age and era driven by platforms, that environment has fundamentally transformed and evolved. “Platforms today have completely broken down the sales funnel. They've completely collapsed it and given consumers new power in new ways to define themselves, create, control other people's influences, and change the very world around them. This has changed the very nature of growth.”
He further said that everything was moving with a velocity that we had never seen before. “This requires more transparency from brands, more authenticity from businesses, and it empowers consumers to take control in ways that we haven't seen before.”
“The platforms these days have all the control and the power and they're enabled for the consumers as well. So, the challenge really is about businesses we have to adapt. In today's world, they're either being born from platform ecosystems or are evolving into platform ecosystems.”
According to Gerhart, the rules of growth have fundamentally changed. “The platforms have given rise to new economies, new routes to market, and consumers are now calling all the shots. It's why businesses today are failing at a faster rate than ever before.”
How do we need to start to think about it in the future? Gerhart highlighted that firstly, the time between innovation and adaptation is radically down to less than five years. Secondly, margin volatility is up to three x versus what it has been historically. Thirdly, and arguably most importantly, the connection between scale and profitability has virtually disappeared.
“Growth has not only changed but in the future, not all growth will be created equally. For some, D2C is far more important in brick-and-mortar. For others, short-term sales and conversion are more important than long-term equity. And yet still some will prioritize brand and lifetime value over the immediate quarter's results.”
According to him, growth has to be defined for every single business. He said if we are not careful, it could radically erode trust between consumers and businesses, either by misuse of data, poor experiences or bad media inventory.
He also said that industry may encourage short-termism at the expense of the long term but it can have detrimental consequences to the society or the world around us. “This is the single biggest threat with things like DEI. But in the age of good growth, using media and marketing with good intention can benefit all stakeholders in that ecosystem,” highlighted Gerhart.
Acting with intent can create support for the world around us, whether it's the environment, DEI, or responsible journalism - all of those are critical foundations to new avenues of growth, he remarked
Gerhart further added that for the industry, good growth creates a more sustainable ecosystem, whether you're a media owner, an agency, or a consumer at the receiving end, and most importantly, it creates growth that is more meaningful to all of us as individuals.
“We have to intentionally think of growth in a very different way. We are all architects of growth, but what it means for each one of us will be radically different depending on the space in which we play, and the emphasis we put on those areas.”
Good Glam will bring IPO when markets are right: Priyanka Gill
In a fireside chat at the e4m Conclave, Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glam Group & CEO of Good Media Co, discussed the 'challenges of building business in a diverse yet connected world'
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 8:48 AM | 2 min read
“Good Glam group plans to bring its Initial Public Offer (IPO) in the next couple of years when markets and macroeconomic situations become favorable,” Priyanka Gill, Co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO, Good Media Co, said at the e4m Conclave that was held in Gurugram on Thursday July 20.
In a fireside chat titled “Challenges of building business in a diverse yet connected world” and moderated by Senior Editor of Business World Ruhail Amin, Gill shared glimpses of her journey as journalist-turned-entrepreneur, how she navigates her diverse interests and her plans to take the group ahead.
“Having content and commerce both at scale is the secret sauce of success,” quipped Gill, an Indian entrepreneur and angel investor who founded POPxo, a digital community platform for millennial women launched in 2014 and merged with MyGlamm in 2020.
MyGlam, later renamed as Good Glamm Group, is India’s first beauty commerce startup to turn a unicorn, while its media arm-Good Media Co- is a collective of a dozen homegrown digital media platforms including POPxo, ScoopWhoop, BabyChakra, MissMalini Entertainment and influencer agency Plixo.
“I had no funds to run POPxo when the pandemic struck. I had no money to pay my 200-plus employees. However, in August 2020, we were able to merge the company with MyGlam group and then raised funds as well. All those employees remained with us through this time. Then we acquired 11 brands in one year, which was no big feat,” Gill said, explaining how different challenges and finding solutions make her life exciting.
When asked about the editorial freedom of Good Media Company to work with competing brands, Gill insisted that all her media platforms enjoy complete editorial freedom and collaborate with all good brands independently.
On the success of his group’s “content-to-commerce” proposition, Gill says that Good Media Co creates 10,000 pieces of content every month. Our platforms have over 200 million active users. The group gets benefits by doing the business at scale.
Stressing on Omnichannel strategy, she noted, “People go to kirana stores, visit malls and even shop online. Similarly, people still read newspapers, watch TV and spend time on digital platforms. Hence, our group has adopted an omnichannel strategy with a good online and offline presence. We have close to 60,000 points of sales.”
Gill said that she had a belief long back that influencer marketing was going to be a big thing. Most people were unaware of its significance then.
Shriya Saran is the first brand ambassador of Ayurvedic personal care brand Herby Angel
'Saran perfectly embodies the values and vision of Herby Angel,' said the company
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 3:56 PM | 3 min read
Herby Angel, an Ayurveda-based personal care and nutrition brand for children, has roped in Shriya Saran as their first Brand Ambassador. With her personal belief in adopting a holistic Ayurvedic approach toward her little one’s care and well-being, Shriya Saran perfectly embodies the values and vision of Herby Angel. Herby Angel aims to promote holistic healthcare for babies and kids through Ayurveda-based nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products that are formulated by expert Ayurveda doctors and made with 100% certified organic ingredients. The company offers a wide selection of products across skincare, haircare, nutrition, and essential categories.
Shriya Saran, widely recognized for her remarkable performances in the Indian film industry, has captivated audiences over the years with her acting prowess and elegance in movies like Drishyam and RRR, amongst many others. As a strong advocate of natural and organic products to aid in the holistic physical and mental development of children, she strongly believes in using chemical-free products that are safe and gentle for kids. As the face of the brand, Shriya Saran will play a significant role in promoting Herby Angel's mission to offer safe and organic baby and kids' care solutions based on the principles of Ayurveda.
Herby Angel's year-long collaboration with Shriya Saran will surely begin a new chapter as the company plans to consolidate its retail presence across the country through its omnichannel approach. With her influential presence and a strong base of fans and followers, Shriya Saran will help create wider awareness and spread the brand's message of choosing organic and Ayurvedic wellness solutions for babies and children to promote their physical and mental wellness.
"We are delighted to welcome Shriya Saran to Herby Angel family. The core values of our brand are ideally aligned with Shriya's trust in Ayurveda. As a brand, we take pride in our commitment to environment friendly practices, like using recyclable packaging and avoiding harmful additives and chemicals in our products. As India’s first holistic certified organic brand, our entire range is formulated by Ayurvedic doctors and tested in NABL accredited labs for various parameters like pesticides, heavy metals and aflatoxins etc. We take pride in being transparent and showcasing product wise batch test reportson our website. Our aim is to fill the monumental gap that currently exists in personal care and nutrition space for children in India and provide the goodness of nature in its purest form. Together with Shriya, we strive to educate parents about the benefits of Ayurvedic products and inspire them to make the best decisions for their children.” said Sherry Jairath, CXO, Herby Angel.
Expressing her excitement to be associated with Herby Angel, Shriya Saran, said, "I am happy to represent a brand that shares my own philosophy of embracing Ayurveda and its time-tested, nature-backed solutions. Herby Angel's commitment to offering high-quality, sustainable Ayurvedic solutions reflects in the products they offer. I'm looking forward to working closely with the brand to drive conversations with parents about the value of high-quality, chemical-free, certified organic products that are created to support healthy growth and development of children right from their formative years.”
Prasanth Kumar conferred with e4m Influencer of the Year 2022 Award
The award honours visionaries who have demonstrated transformational leadership qualities and achievements over the years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 7:43 PM | 2 min read
Prasanth Kumar, CEO of South Asia of GroupM, has been conferred the prestigious e4m Influencer of the Year 2022 Award at a star-studded awards ceremony in Gurugram. The award honours the visionaries who have demonstrated transformational leadership qualities and achievements over the years. This is the sixth edition. The dazzling awards night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the advertising and media world.
Prasanth Kumar, popularly known as PK by industry colleagues, is a seasoned expert with an experience of 25 years in the media industry. Known for his vision, determination, willingness to take risks, and above all, his humility, he is a true inspiration for all in the industry. Kumar dons several hats and serves the industry in various capacities. He is currently the President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India.
Kumar is a GroupM veteran and has served the company in several senior roles across India and the region. Under his leadership as the CEO of South Asia from 2019, the company has excelled in growing leaps and bounds. With PK at the helm, the agency has won some of the most significant business accounts, as well as awards & accolades, including the Network of the Year title at e4m Media Ace Award. Leading from the front, Kumar has also rolled out new initiatives at GroupM, like Finecast and Geo Granularity, to name a few.
In 2016, Raj Nayak, then COO of Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd was conferred the e4m Influencer of the Year award. In 2017, CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, WPP India, and CEO of GroupM South Asia at that time, took home the honour. In 2018, Virendra Gupta, Founder & CEO, Dailyhunt, and Umang Bedi, Co-founder, Dailyhunt bagged the title in 2018. In 2019, the award was bagged by Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager, Star & Disney India. In 2020, Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO, InMobi & Glance, was conferred the title.
Spirit Media to debut at Comic-Con 2023
The new-age entertainment and media company will showcase a line-up featuring Indian history, mythology, superheroes, comics and more
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 10:43 AM | 2 min read
Spirit Media, the new-age entertainment and media company, with deep roots in regional Indian cinema is going global with its debut appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (SDCC 2023), the world's premier pop culture celebration. Spirit has announced a slate of new films, series, comics and more.
"We are thrilled to make our first appearance at Comic-Con, where the spirit of storytelling and fandom converge," expressed Rana Daggubati, Founder of Spirit Media. "We want to captivate audiences worldwide by bringing them stories that transcend boundaries and ignite the imagination. Comic-Con serves as the perfect platform to share our vision and connect with the passionate film and comic enthusiasts who inspire us."
Along with Spirit, Amar Chitra Katha, one of India's oldest and most loved comic book companies, founded by Anant Pai in 1967, will make its first at booth no. 4237. Backed by Rana Daggubati, Amar Chitra Katha, publishes in over 20 languages and sells 2.5 million copies every year, and has a global digital presence across its Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle apps.
Preeti Vyas, Amar Chitra Katha CEO shared “Through the timeless tales of India's great heroes, and our popular toon characters we are bringing the extraordinary legacy of Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle to the farthest corners of the world at the Comic-Con stage. Our mission is to offer the global audience a transcendent glimpse into the captivating realm of Indian Mythology and storytelling through both our legacy and new Amar Chitra Katha comics, which continue to endear themselves to multiple generations of comic book and story lovers, across transmedia formats."
e4m-MiQ roundtable: Experts to dive deep into data-driven programmatic media solutions
At the roundtable on July 21, industry heads will discuss opportunities and challenges in the AdTech space, driving sales by using real-time data and more
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 8:57 AM | 3 min read
India has witnessed significant growth in programmatic advertising in recent years, fuelled by a number of factors like technological advancements, rapid data penetration, digitalization, and a boom in e-commerce. The digital advertising market in the country has been growing rapidly, and programmatic advertising plays a significant role in this growth. The evolving digital landscape has presented independent media agencies with opportunities and challenges. To explore the programmatic world further and help independent media agencies with data-driven programmatic solutions, MiQ Digital in association with the exchange4media Group will be hosting an insightful roundtable on July 21 in Mumbai.
The world is going programmatic at an incredible pace, and advertisers are recognizing the benefits of programmatic solutions in terms of cost-effectiveness, better ROI, and performance optimization. At the roundtable, leaders from India’s top digital indies will discuss strategies, benefits and success stories of data-driven programmatic solutions and custom analytics that can deliver client success and business growth.
The MiQ Digital Indies roundtable will include a mix of standalone speakers and panel discussions. Founders and Leaders of top independent digital media agencies will discuss topics like opportunities and challenges in the digital marketing and advertising landscape, how brands and advertisers can use real-time data analytics to drive marketing outcomes, and scaling growth with data-driven programmatic solutions. The experts will delve deeper into the tactics to scale performance and branding campaigns, leverage data partnerships across the AdTech ecosystem, and gain actionable insights from industry experts to drive success in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
The event will kick off with a welcome address by Neeta Nair, Associate Editor, exchange4media Group. Following the welcome note, Siddharth Dabhade, MD, MiQ, will share insights on the topic ‘Scaling Growth with Data-Driven Programmatic Solutions’. Manas Gulati, Co-Founder & CEO, #ARM Worldwide will speak on the topic ‘Powering Performance Campaigns with Analytics and Insights’ and will share the success story of a leading financial servicing company in India. Gulati will be followed by Brijesh Unyal, Joint MD, Ethinos, who will share the success story of the launch of an electric vehicle and throw light on the topic ‘Using Real-Time Data and Dynamic Creatives to Drive Sales’.
Concluding the power-packed evening will be a panel discussion on the topic ‘Opportunities and Challenges in Digital Advertising Today’. The panellists include Amitek Sinha, Co-Founder & COO, ET Medialabs, Amit Monga, Co-Founder, ANS Commerce, - Ankush Vij, Sr. VP-Media, Hashtag Orange, Aanchal Arora, Founder & MD, 1702 Digital, Brijesh Munyal, Jt. MD, Ethinos, Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga, Jigar Zatakia, Founder & CEO, FirstEconomy, Manas Gulati, Co-Founder & CEO, #ARM Worldwide, Siddharth Pednekar, Sr. VP - Growth & Strategy, BC WebWise, Sanjay Mehta, Joint CEO, Mirum India and Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder & Director, Social Beat. The session will be moderated by Neeta Nair.
‘Linear TV builds long-term memory structures for brands’
At the e4m D2C Revolution Summit 2023, a group of industry heads spoke about ‘Inherent Trust on the Big Screen in Brand Building’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 8:40 AM | 4 min read
The role of linear TV has accelerated the growth trajectory for new D2C brands at a massive scale in the recent past. TV has played a major role in not only building brand recall but also multiplying leads and sales.
At exchange4media’s D2C Revolution Summit 2023, Amrutha Nair, Head - Entertainment Ad Sales and Strategy, Disney Star, moderated a panel discussion to discuss what TV brings to the table for D2C brands.
On the panel were Chirag Gupta, Founder, 4700BC; Jatan Bawa, Co-founder, Perfora; Ravi Kabra, Co-founder, Skippi Ice Pops; Gaurav Mehta, Chief Marketing Officer, Noise; Mithun Mukherjee, Executive Creative Director, FCB Kinnect, and Aditi Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, Lodestar UM.
D2C brands, in this digital era, are following a journey, starting with performance marketing on digital platforms in particular, before they plunge into television.
In Mehta’s experience of more than a decade, he has heard that investing in short-term ROI is better than investing in something as huge as TV for a beginner brand.
“Well, all of this is quite true but sometimes it all depends on what the product life stage is and where the business stands. At OLX, our first TV ad was in 2013, right when I joined, but at CarDekho we took that plunge two and a half years later,” he shared.
Skippi runs on the idea that people don’t buy a product, they buy a brand. So, the product doesn’t matter much, the brand building does.
Kabra recalled that Skippi wasn’t early on in its journey, but rather late to feature on a regional television channel. The brand wasn’t so big enough to go on a national television channel then because that was a huge investment for a product that was launched in a branded category just two years back.
That is how regional language becomes like geo-targeting for linear TV business. Hence, any brand that wants to start small on TV can bank upon regional channels with an affluent audience.
Bawa of Perfora shared his brand is ever-evolving as it's just a two-year-old brand. In his opinion, when a brand decides to advertise on linear TV, it has to take care of the prerequisites of a mix of factors, including a 360-degree approach, a sustainable plan and awareness about the brand.
As for Aditi Mishra, “TV does not do wonders for a brand in a single day. It shows the ROI in weeks, months and years after a campaign has been launched.
Linear TV’s ‘big screen’ advantage builds long-term memory structures for brands, which is far more important for new brands.”
The content on linear TV is also fully brand safe, so, how does brand safety work for new and emerging businesses?
Mukherjee explained there have been multiple cases where brands took one wrong step on the internet and lost their brand equity overnight. Hence, brands play very safe when it comes to television.
This is why brands, be it raw or ripe, opt for professionally generated content for linear TV. Nothing engages audiences more than professionally generated original content across linear TV and OTT, day after day.
According to 4700BC’s Gupta, when a brand comes to the stage of reaching out to audiences via TV, they need popular faces who have a sense of connection with the viewers. Content is equally important no doubt but face has a bigger value at the initial stages.
Nair stated 88 per cent of India watches TV with someone, and hence, the viewing experience is shared. D2C brands need to leverage wider collective audiences in order to multiply their reach.
“When you want to build a brand nobody knows about, then television offers the single-largest opportunity and a known face definitely catches attention. This is much more difficult to do on digital platforms due to the amount of content every viewer is exposed to on a daily basis,” concluded Mishra.
e4m Conclave 2023 Today: Power-packed sessions on inclusive marketing
Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare; Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt and Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO Good Media Co., will be among the key speakers
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 8:33 AM | 3 min read
The much-awaited e4m Conclave 2023 will be held today in Gurugram in the presence of industry leaders and seasoned experts from India and abroad. Apart from astute leaders taking centre stage, the summit will also see seasoned experts coming together and sharing insights on the theme ‘Inclusive marketing: Winning Customers with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’. This is the 22nd edition of the conclave. Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, of Mindshare; Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boat; Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO of Good Media Co.; are some of our keynote speakers at the summit. This is the 22nd edition of the conclave. The event is co-powered by ABP News while the Innovation Partner is Fashion Entrepreneur Fund.
At the Conclave, the speakers include industry heads from India as well as Global CEOs of media companies who will deliver keynote addresses, engage in fireside chats and panel discussions and decode the future of inclusive marketing.
The event will kickstart with a welcome address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld & exchange4media. Following the welcome note, Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO Good Media Co. will engage in a fireside chat on the topic ‘Challenges of building business in a diverse yet connected world’ with Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, Businessworld.
Following the fireside chat would be a panel discussion by several experts from the world of marketing on the topic ‘Leveraging DEI for customer engagement and brand building’. The panellists are Amit Gujaral, CMO, JK Tyre; Charu Malhotra, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Hindware Limited; Mukesh Ghuraiya, Chief Marketing Officer, Modi Naturals; Raj Sarthak Nigam, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund; Neelima Burra, Sr VP Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Luminous Technology. The panel will be moderated by Vani Gupta Dandia, Marketing Consultant.
After the panel discussion, Simran Channey Gaglani, AVP, Brand Solutions, Viacom18 Sports, will share insights on the topic ‘Connected TV- Bringing India Together’. Soon after, another panel discussion will be held on the topic ‘DEI for business growth: Challenges and Opportunities’. The panellists are Vishesh Sharma, CMO, Bajaj Financial Securities; Poulomi Roy, CMO, Joy Personal Care; Narayan Devanathan, Group Chief Strategic Advisor, dentsu India. The session will be chaired by Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM.
The highlight of the Conclave would be a keynote address by Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare on the topic ‘Good Growth’ followed by a Q&A session with Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW and Founder, exchange4media. Following this impressive session, the e4m Influencer of the Year Award will be announced.
Finally, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder boAt and Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief, BW, Founder, exchange4media, would engage in a fireside chat on the topic ‘Will DEI values lead to business growth?’. Following the power-packed sessions, the e4m D2C Tycoon of the Year Award will be announced.
e4m Conclave has served as the platform to discuss trends that assist in growing the overall business for over 20 years now. In the past editions, e4m Conclave has seen the presence of many stalwarts from the industry, including Mark Read, Per Pederson, Kent Wertime, Stephen Allan, Tamara Ingram, Sir Martin Sorrell, among others.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from experts, click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/conclave-2023/registration
